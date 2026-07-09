US Army Awards L3Harris NGC2 Manpack Radio Delivery Orders

US Army Awards L3Harris NGC2 Manpack Radio Delivery Orders

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received orders totaling $84 million in support of the U.S. Army for Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) manpack Falcon ® systems. The AN/PRC-158C systems include high-throughput Mobile Ad hoc NETworks (MANET) and highly resilient waveforms for assured communications in all conditions.

This is L3Harris' second award in support of NGC2, following an initial $24 million order in October. The manpack systems will serve as part of the program's transport layer, which is a collection of networks, communication pathways and data-delivery technologies that move information across sensors, shooters and command-and-control systems.

"Our Falcon Advanced Data Node gateways are battle-tested, fielded around the world and, with their software-defined architectures, ready for the constantly evolving challenges and threats facing soldiers," said Chris Aebli, President, Mission Critical Communications, Communications & Spectrum Dominance, L3Harris. "We continue to invest and innovate both our system capabilities and production capacities to meet our global customers' needs with a commercial business model that perfectly aligns with the U.S. Department of War's commercial-first acquisition approach."

The communication systems support the requirements of multi-transport gateways necessary to enable NGC2 with features including air-to-ground networking, routing, MANETs, In Line Encryption and Sensitive But Unclassified Encrypted waveforms.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about order values are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :

Jason Simpson
Communications & Spectrum Dominance
Jason.Simpson01@L3Harris.com
603-400-9285

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

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