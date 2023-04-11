Ur-Energy to Present April 19 at the Emerging Growth Conference

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Mr. Cash will present an update about Lost Creek as we ramp up construction and development operations to deliver into recently secured off-take sales agreements. Additionally, Mr. Cash looks forward to providing a progress report on the construction of our centralized construction facility and chemistry laboratory in Casper, Wyoming. He will also discuss our ongoing and innovative R&D projects. One of the new technologies would result in an additional 90% reduction of disposed water - beyond gains we have already achieved with our first-in-industry Class V system. A second project, on which we have filed a patent application, has the potential to significantly reduce wellfield drill rig time and costs as well as further reducing the already light environmental impact of our recovery methods.

Mr. Cash is presenting Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 9:05 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Ur-Energy invites you to attend its presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Please register to ensure you are able to attend the Conference and to receive updates that are released. Register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595546&tp_key=ee5b7cb23b&sti=urg.

If you are unable to join Ur-Energy's presentation, an archived webcast will be available on EmergingGrowth.com/Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy and execution. Its audience includes potentially thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President
866-981-4588 (ext. 303)
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., ability to ramp-up production operations and deliver into sales agreements; the viability of any of the Company's ongoing R&D efforts, including the timing and cost to permit, implement and operate one or more of such advances, and the relative success achieved) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

World Copper Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 23, 2023, World Copper has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101") for an updated mineral resource estimate for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA.

The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Zonia Copper Project Yavapai County, Arizona USA" (the "Technical Report")and is dated December 20, 2022 and dated effective September 1, 2022. The Technical Report was prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. The Technical Report is available on World Copper's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and is available on World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Receives Drill Permit for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Receives Drill Permit for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for its 5289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The permit contemplates construction of as many as 23 trenches and 30 drill sites.

"We are very pleased to receive the environmental permit that will allow the first ever drill program to be conducted at Los Pavitos," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company, "We are looking forward to be able to construct trenches across mineralized structures in our ongoing program for target generation, and to subsequently drill test the mineralized structures."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 277 samples from ongoing property-scale exploration of its 5289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The best results are from the Santa Cruz target area, which yielded numerous gold assays above 5 gt over widths of 0.20 to 1 meter. The best structure shows 20.3 gt gold over 0.6 meters. At least six other target areas have been identified for additional detailed work to develop drilling targets for later this year. Drilling permits are in process and drilling is expected to begin in Q2 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders for Going Private Transaction

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders for Going Private Transaction

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (the "Company") today announces that it intends to seek shareholder approval for a proposal to take the Company private at a special meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") to be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) (the "Meeting").

The Company proposes to complete the going private transaction by way of a share consolidation and purchase (the "Consolidation") of all common shares ("Common Shares"), other than the Common Shares held by Belvedere Resources DMCC ("Belvedere"), for cash consideration of CAD$0.01 per pre-Consolidation Common Share, for Common Shares held on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), or R0.1339580per pre-Consolidation Common Share, for Common Shares held on the Alternative Exchange maintained by JSE Limited ("JSE"). The consideration offered in connection with the Consolidation is equal to the subscription price under the Company's recently completed rights offering, which was greatly undersubscribed. Upon completion of the Consolidation and repurchase of the resulting fractional Common Shares, Belvedere is expected to be the sole Shareholder of the Company, which will then be delisted from the TSXV and JSE. The Company will subsequently apply to the relevant securities regulatory authorities to cease being a reporting issuer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World Copper Sells Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Sells Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports, further to its news release on January 25, 2023, that the sale to Wealth Minerals Ltd. ("Wealth") of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties Ltd. (each, an "ELEC Share") for a purchase price of $0.25 per ELEC Share (the "Transaction") has now closed. On closing, the Company received the aggregate amount of CAD $500,000 cash.

As Wealth holds more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (and is a Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined in TSXV policies)), the Transaction constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, as at the time the Share Purchase Agreement was entered into, neither the fair market value of the ELEC Shares, nor the fair market value of the consideration to be provided by Wealth for same, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ValOre Closes $2.9 Million First Tranche of Previously Announced $3.5 Million Private Placement

ValOre Closes $2.9 Million First Tranche of Previously Announced $3.5 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, the "Company") today announced the closing of a first tranche, in the amount of $2.918 million for 14,590,000 Units, of the previously announced (See ValOre news on April 5, 2023) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 17,500,000 (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Helios property covering 12,835 hectares of prospective uranium exploration ground in the northern Athabasca Basin.  The property was acquired by staking and is 100% owned by Cosa Resources with no encumbrances

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ValOre Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement

ValOre Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced the intent to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 17,500,000 (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.30 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Multiple Graphitic Fault Structures with Hydrothermal Alteration Intersected

16 Kilometres of New Uranium Target Corridor Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Drilling Intersects Anomalous Uranium at Forum's Wollaston Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Drilling Intersects Anomalous Uranium at Forum's Wollaston Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed seven holes for 2,031 metres on its 100% owned Wollaston Lake Projected located 10 km southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30 km southeast of OranoDennison's McClean Lake mill (Figure 1).

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

