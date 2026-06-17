Ur-Energy Celebrates 100th Shipment of Yellowcake from Lost Creek ISR Uranium Mine, Wyoming

Ur-Energy Celebrates 100th Shipment of Yellowcake from Lost Creek ISR Uranium Mine, Wyoming

Cumulative Production Surpasses 3.5 Million Pounds U₃O₈, Reinforcing Leadership in Secure U.S. Uranium Supply

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy"), a domestic uranium producer with ISR projects that are among the largest and lowest-cost in the United States, is pleased to announce the completion of its 100th shipment of U₃O₈ uranium concentrate (yellowcake) from its flagship Lost Creek ISR facility in Wyoming.

The milestone shipment departed the Lost Creek Plant on June 11, 2026, and brings Ur-Energy's total pounds of U₃O₈ shipped to over 3.5 million since operations began in 2013. The 100th shipment marks more than a decade of safe, reliable U.S. uranium production and underscores Ur-Energy's established role in supporting the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.

Ur-Energy employees commemorate the 100th shipment of yellowcake from the Lost Creek ISR facility on June 11, 2026

Steve Hatten, Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Achieving our 100th shipment is a powerful testament to the operational excellence and consistency of our team at Lost Creek. For more than a decade, this facility has proven the efficiency and reliability of our ISR platform. Delivering more than 3.5 million pounds into the supply chain isn't just a historical milestone; it establishes the operational blueprint we are now executing to drive production growth across our portfolio."

Lost Creek remains the cornerstone of Ur-Energy's production strategy. With the Company's second ISR uranium facility, Shirley Basin, having successfully initiated operations in April 2026, Ur-Energy is uniquely positioned to scale production to support the expanding demand for secure, domestic nuclear fuel.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek ISR uranium facility in south-central Wyoming, which has produced more than 3.5 million pounds of U₃O₈ since the commencement of operations, and the Shirley Basin ISR project in central Wyoming, which initiated operations in April 2026. The combined total annual licensed production and toll processing capacity of Lost Creek and Shirley Basin is 4.2 million pounds U₃O₈.

Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate headquarters is in Casper, Wyoming and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact Information

Valerie Kimball
IR Director
Valerie.kimball@ur-energy.com
720-460-8534

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., statements regarding the Company's future production growth, advancement of operations at Shirley Basin, and in supporting the U.S. uranium supply chain, and the future demand for domestic nuclear fuel) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of the foregoing, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development and other factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



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