Upstart to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 4, 2026

Upstart to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 4, 2026

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. The company's earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on its investor relations website at ir.upstart.com after the market closes that day.

Live webcast. The live webcast and a replay will be available on Upstart's investor relations website.

Conference Call Dial-In. To access the live conference call in the United States and Canada: 800-330-6710, conference code 7744842. To access the live conference call outside of the United States and Canada: +1 312-471-1353, conference code 7744842.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart's AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive loans, home equity lines of credit, and Upstart's new Cash Line product, a revolving line of credit. Upstart is based in Burlingame, California.

Investors
Sonya Banerjee
ir@upstart.com

Press
Eric Smith
press@upstart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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