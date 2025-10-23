Upland Software to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

Upland Software to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2025 before market opens on Thursday, November 6, 2025. A conference call and webcast will follow at 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com , or by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 toll-free (recommended for participants in North America) or 1 (646) 307-1963 (recommended for participants outside North America, standard international rates may apply). Attendees will need to use conference ID 8422976 to join the call.

Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com .

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software. Our solutions help enterprises unlock critical knowledge, automate content workflows, and drive measurable ROI—enhancing customer and employee experiences while supporting regulatory compliance. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland to solve complex challenges and provide a trusted path for AI adoption.

For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .

Investor Relations Contact:
Mike Hill
512-960-1031
investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com

Media Contact:
Lloyd Berry
512-960-1010
media@uplandsoftware.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UPLD
