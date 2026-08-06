Upland Software Named in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a provider of enterprise intelligence that turns knowledge, content, and data into actionable AI-powered outcomes, today announced it has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, published by Gartner, Inc. on July 16, 2026. The report evaluates vendors in the customer service knowledge management systems (CS-KMS) market. According to the report, "the CS-KMS market is undergoing a structural shift from passive content repositories to active, AI-driven reasoning layers powered by machine-readable knowledge."
"We believe this recognition reflects just how much opportunity this market presents as knowledge management is seen as foundational to the broader AI innovation taking place in large enterprises," said Dan Doman, Chief Operating and Product Officer at Upland Software. "We're proud to be consistently recognized by analysts over our two decades of experience making customers successful. We feel that this particular report is timely as we keep building toward a knowledge foundation that works for people doing support, the AI systems now helping them, and the agentic future."
Upland RightAnswers is a KCS v6 verified enterprise knowledge management platform purpose-built for large, complex organizations. Backed by 25 years of knowledge management expertise, the platform combines AI-powered knowledge creation and delivery, giving both agents and customers the right information at the right moment, across every channel and system they rely on. As customer service teams face rising pressure to resolve issues faster while keeping answers accurate and consistent at a global scale, RightAnswers helps enterprises meet those demands without adding headcount.
Gartner defines a customer service knowledge management system as "a collection of technologies that enable the timely provision of accurate, contextually relevant information to an organization's customers and customer service and support employees. They provide content capture, creation, contextualization and secure storage as core capabilities, in addition to search and content aggregation."
Learn more about Upland RightAnswers and its knowledge management capabilities.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, Pri Rathnayake, Jennifer MacIntosh, Patrick Quinlan, Drew Kraus, 16 July 2026.
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About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) provides an intelligence layer that unifies and contextualizes enterprise knowledge, content, and data, turning isolated information into actionable outcomes for every human and agent. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland's deep domain expertise to drive measurable, value-add outcomes, unlocking the full potential of AI as their organizations evolve. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
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