Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces an update on the 2022 field exploration programs on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "Louis Martin our senior technical Board member and myself just returned from a site visit on the Muskwa Project and are pleased to say things are progressing nicely. This year's program was started one month earlier than last year and much more focused as you will see below, see Photo 1, below.

Photo 1 - left, Louis Martin, P. Geo. Right. Peter Hawley, P. Geo.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

Ten first priority projects were identified and implemented over the property, which are the follow;

1. Prospecting, on going

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

2. Field Mapping and sampling, on going

+200 samples sent in for analysis

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

3. Surface Geophysics on select targets, on going

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

4. Eleven Drone Missions, completed

Press link here for 2022 Toro Copper Occurrence Drone Footage, note helicopter for scale

5. Structural Mapping, on going

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

6. Secure adit entrances, completed

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release pictureFabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

7. Underground channel sampling, pending

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

8. Underground LIDAR, drone supported 3-D mapping, in progress

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

9. Inspection of historical drill core, completed

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

10. Drill permit for 45 drill holes pending

In March 2022 the Company applied for a 15 drill pad, 3 holes per pad good for 5 year drill permit to Department of Mines, Permitting. In July, bonding was requested and was posted. At present, the Inspector of Mines, Permitting and the First Nations are in consultation. Already this summer we have found a new copper occurrence and as a result have increased our land package by 254 hectares.

In closing, we will continue to release 2021 field results until all has been made public and the new 2022 results from the various on going projects are they become available.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

