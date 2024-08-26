Update on exploration activities

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Integra Gold Announces $7 million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

 
Integra Gold (TSXV: ICG) (“Integra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will raise $7,000,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of 7,000,000 Québec super flow-through common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $1.00 per Share (the “Offering”).
It is expected that the closing of the Offering will occur on or about December 20, 2016 and is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares issued in the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period. A single investor is the final purchaser of the Shares in the Offering.
The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering to advance its aggressive surface exploration program which is focused on expanding or establishing mineralization at several known deposits targets including but not limited to the Triangle Deposit, the No. 4 Plug Deposit, the Gold Rush targets and Aumaque. All of the expenditures funded with the gross proceeds of the Offering shall qualify for “Canadian Exploration Expenses” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company’s Québec mineral concessions. The Company will agree to renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2016, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of Shares.
The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.
Project and Company Profile
Integra is a junior gold exploration company advancing projects in Val-d’Or, Québec, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company’s primary focus is its high-grade Lamaque South project.
In the fall of 2014, Integra completed the accretive acquisition of the Sigma Mill and Mine Complex, a fully permitted 2,200 ton per day mill and tailings facility. With major federal and provincial permits in place, existing infrastructure and significant exploration potential, this acquisition removed major costs and shortened timelines typically associated with mine projects. Integra has raised over $120 million since 2013, at successively higher share prices, despite depressed gold prices. In August 2015, Eldorado Gold Corporation completed a strategic investment in Integra, acquiring 15% of the outstanding common shares. Integra was recently named to the TSX Venture top 50 performers in 2015 and the OTCQX Best 50 award for 2015.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Stephen de Jong
CEO & President
Follow Integra Gold On:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking statements, including the timing and completion of the Offering. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company’s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, those matters identified in its continuous disclosure filings, including its most recently filed MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Corporate Inquiries:
Chris Gordon
chris@integragold.com
Or visit the company website: www.integragold.com
Keep reading...Show less

Integra Gold Donates Proceeds of Gold Rush Challenge Finale Event, Over $260,000 to Local Charities in Val-d'Or, Québec

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 10, 2016) – Integra Gold Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: ICG) (OTCQX: ICGQF) is pleased to announce it has presented over $260,000 to a number of local Val-d’Or and Abitibi-Témiscamingue based charitable and non-profit organizations.
“The town of Val-d’Or was built after the discovery of gold here in the early 20th century,” comments Val-d’Or Mayor, Mr. Pierre Corbeil. “Most importantly, Integra understands that the heartbeat of a town is not provided by any metal, but rather by the people that call it home. This donation and the commitment it displays to the people of Val-d’Or is a significant step for Integra Gold. It is clear that Integra’s community engagement has been a focus of the Company from the beginning, and we applaud them for taking their role as responsible corporate citizens seriously.”
Integra raised funds through table sales and corporate sponsorships at its Gold Rush Challenge “Shark-Tank” style live finale event hosted in March 2016. The finale marked the culmination of Integra’s $1 million crowd sourced competition, which saw experts from around the globe evaluate historic data to come up with high quality exploration targets using leading edge exploration-targeting technology. Several of the targets generated are scheduled to be drill tested this quarter. Of the funds raised at the live finale, A$100,000 was generously matched by the Macquarie Group Foundation.
First Annual Integra Gold Fête d’Été
On August 3, 2016 at the Cité de l’Or museum grounds, the historic site of Val-d’Or’s Lamaque Mine, Integra Gold and its key contractors hosted a company expo and barbeque with over 500 members of the Val-d’Or community in attendance. Local partners and contractors, including Forage Orbit Garant, Atlas Copco, Fournier et Fils Inc., SGS Geostat, and Promec Mining joined Integra staff in a public exposition where members of the community were given the chance to review the Lamaque project’s progress to date, enjoy a guided bus tour of the property, and discuss firsthand the Company’s plans for the future and the positive impact they will have on the community with both management and the Board of Directors.

To view photos from the Integra Gold Fête d’Été, click the following link: https://www.integragold.com/i/pdf/Integra-Aug-10-2016.pdf

Donations Presented to Diverse Group of Local Charities
Identifying broad based areas for giving, Integra chose seven key charities to which it directed over $260,000 in charitable proceeds. These charities include:





Keep reading...Show less

Integra Gold Intersects 14.82 g/t Gold Over 7.9 m in C2 Structure, 15.64 g/t Gold Over 6.7 m and 12.91 g/t Gold Over 4.0 m in C4 Splay Structure (All Results Uncapped)

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 09, 2016) –
Press Release Highlights:
  • Results received from the C2, C4, and C5 structures continue to support internal continuity and lateral expansion potential with both infill and step-out drill holes intersecting significant mineralization in some cases up to 100 meters away from currently modeled resource envelopes
  • High grade results from intercepts in the C4-30 footwall splay structure (50 m below the C4 structure, estimated dip of 55-60 degrees) indicating C4 footwall sub-parallel structures carry additional resource potential
  • Results announced today are from 14,370m of 2016 drilling; assays are currently pending from an additional 44,370m (121 drill holes) of diamond drilling at Triangle
  • Core logging backlog from the intensive winter drilling program was recently eliminated; the Company is actively working on also eliminating the core sampling and assaying backlog which is estimated at 20,000 samples
  • 4 drill rigs are currently active on the Lamaque Gold Project

Integra Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ICG) (OTCQX: ICGQF), (“Integra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its Fall 2015/Winter 2016 drill program on the Triangle Deposit (“Triangle”) situated on the Lamaque South Gold Project (“Lamaque”) in Val-d’Or, Québec. These results continue to highlight the continuity and resource growth potential at Triangle.
“These results show both strong mineralization continuity and exciting resource growth potential within the C-type structures at Triangle. We are especially encouraged by the growth we’re seeing in the near-surface C2 structure which will be targeted with the underground exploration program now underway with 75 m of ramp development completed to date,” commented Company President and CEO, Stephen de Jong. “Impressive results from hole TM-16-101 are also significant as they show the potential of the splay-type structures from the primary C4 structure. These C4 splays, which occur between the C4 and C5 zones as secondary structures, are steeply dipping and initial work indicates they may also be amenable to the same long-hole mining method that is proposed for the C structures.”
To view a cross section of Triangle and No. 4 Plug deposits as well long sections of the C2, C4 and C5 structures please click on the following link:
https://www.integragold.com/i/pdf/Triangle-Longsection-Index-August-2016.pdf
Infill Drilling at C4 Showing Mineralization Continuity and C4 Secondary Splay Structures Growing
Infill drilling results disclosed today include intercepts within C4, the largest high-angle structure at Triangle to date, which continues to demonstrate the internal continuity of gold mineralization within the deposit. Results from this zone include 7.36 g/t gold (“Au”) over 8.2m (TM-16-103AM01, 5.39 g/t Au when capped at 34.3 g/t Au, downhole width) located in the center of the zone occurring at approximately 525m vertically below surface.
In addition, high grade results from two intercepts in the C4-30 footwall splay structure (50 meters below the C4 structure) indicate that these also steeply dipping C4 sub-parallel splay structures (dip estimated at 55 to 60 degrees) also carry significant resource potential. These intercepts returned the following results:







Keep reading...Show less

Integra Gold Commences Drilling at Lamaque Deep Target

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 03, 2016) –
  • Targets generated as a result of exhaustive compilation work, complimented by the Gold Rush Challenge, of all mining and exploration data comprising more than 75 years of mining history from its Sigma/Lamaque Mine and Mill acquisition.
  • “Lamaque Deep” is the most obvious untested gold target in proximity to the Sigma/Lamaque Mines, and corresponds to the depth intersection of the Lamaque Mine Main Plug (historic production of more than 4.5 million ounces) and the Sigma Mine gold mineralized shear veins structures (historical production of 4.5 million ounces).
  • The Lamaque Mine was Québec’s largest gold mining operation from 1955 to 1985 and was host to one of the highest “ounce-per-vertical-meter” gold mines (~4,000 ounces/m) in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
  • The Sigma and Lamaque mines, separated by only 500 m, share the same lithological and structural mineralization controls; the Sigma Mine was in production from surface to a depth of 1,850 meters (“m”) and the Lamaque Mine produced from surface to a depth of 1,100m.
  • The Lamaque Deep target is being tested by one master pilot hole forming the basis to originate multiple secondary wedged off-set holes at various depth intervals; drill program designed to fully test the intersecting gold bearing geometries between the Sigma and Lamaque deposits and the depth extension of the Lamaque Main Plug.
  • Integra Gold is hosting the First Annual Fête d’Éte today, August 3rd 2016, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. The Fête d’Éte is a community celebration where members of the financial community who have supported the Company and members of the local population can spend time with Integra management and local employees to learn more about the project and the Company’s plan for the future. Follow Integra Gold on Facebook and Twitter, and join the Company for a Facebook Live Q&A with CEO Stephen de Jong and Executive Chairman, George Salamis Wednesday August 3rd, at 3:30pm EST.

Integra Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ICG) (OTCQX: ICGQF) (“Integra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initiation of a 2,000m pilot hole on its Lamaque Deep target, situated on the Lamaque Gold Project (“Lamaque”) located in Val-d’Or, Québec. Once the pilot hole has been completed (est. completion Q4 2016) the target will be tested with a minimum of 15 wedged holes originating from the pilot hole at various intervals. The Company is anticipating the entire program including wedges will total 10,000m of drilling.
“We have been looking forward to drill testing this target ever since we took ownership of the ground and historic records as part of our mill acquisition in October of 2014. The target area, defined by a box that’s roughly 1 km by 1 km starting at a depth of 1,000 m below surface, represents one of the most exciting drill targets in our exploration program today. For almost 50 years these two mines, less than 500m from one another, were operated by two major company owners, Placer Dome and Teck, who cumulatively produced over 9 million ounce of gold. Over the history of these two deposits, the respective mine management groups were of the view that both gold deposits were related, but could not test this target due to the ownership structure.”
Lamaque Deep Exploration Target Concept and Parameters
In 2015, following the acquisition of the Sigma/Lamaque Mine and Mill complex immediately adjacent to its Lamaque South project, Integra commissioned the services of several industry experts to consolidate, validate and evaluate the historic digital data from the two past producing mines, amounting to 6 terabytes in size. This compilation was used to define potential geometric extensions of the Lamaque Main Plug intrusive which hosted over 85% of the 4.5 million ounces of gold produced at the Lamaque Mine over a 50 year period. The depth extension of the Main Plug, with targeting further refined by the Company’s in-house knowledge together with information from this year’s Gold Rush Challenge submissions, will now be tested by first drilling a master pilot hole located in the structural footwall of the mineralized intrusive plug. The completed master pilot hole will then form the origin for multiple (minimum of 15) wedged off-set holes at various intervals below 1,000m vertical depth, designed to test for gold mineralized extensions below Lamaque.
The Lamaque and Sigma Mines are located 500m from one another and are being interpreted by the Company’s exploration and geological team as two different setting of a singular gold deposit and mineralized system. These mines each produced more than 4.5 million ounces of gold respectively; however, the Sigma Mine reached a vertical depth over 700m deeper than Lamaque. The Lamaque Mine ceased operations in 1985 due to falling commodity prices, labor unrest, and development limitations due to insufficient infrastructure; the mine was not closed as a result of the mineralized system being exhausted at depth. Integra’s compilations of mine workings from the lowest levels of mining at Lamaque conducted by Teck, showed excellent gold grades often in excess of 15 g/t and vein continuity over hundreds of meters; hence the view that the mine was not shut down due to lack of gold or pinching veins at depth. The Lamaque Mine was the largest gold producer in Québec over a 30 year period, from 1955 until its closure in 1985. The historic data compiled by the Company provides compelling evidence that down-dip extensions of the gold-bearing system of the Lamaque Mine Main Plug, where it intersects shear structures dipping south from the Sigma Mine side of the original property boundary, continues at depth.
As part of the compilation process, a 3D model of the main mineralized structures and geology has been produced and clearly demonstrates the potential for significant gold resource extensions at depth. Integra’s technical team, supported by external experts, has identified several instances in the database showing documented proof that gold mineralization, both low and high grade over wide zones in excess of 90m in thickness, exists in conjunction with the depth extensions of the Lamaque Mine itself. The Company’s technical team has concluded that the historic results clearly demonstrate proof-of-concept that gold mineralization continuity exists at depth below the two mines and warrant further drill testing.
Geological compilation work has also demonstrated that the Lamaque Deep target area hosts most of the gold bearing structures and favorable host rocks from both mines providing optimal gold discovery conditions: pipe-like intrusive dioritic “plugs,” a favorable host rock which dips northeast towards the Sigma mine, and similar quartz-tourmaline-pyrite gold bearing vertical and “flat” veining arrays related to shear zones. The downward projection of most of the gold mineralized shear zones from the Sigma Mine are also dipping southward towards the extension of the Lamaque Main Plug itself, providing an ideal exploration target area below 1,100m depth at the Lamaque Mine. Compilation work shows that this target zone with its optimal set of host conditions was previously intersected in a very limited historic drill-campaign conducted in 1997 by previous operators. Though this limited drilling was not performed at optimal orientations due to its location and limited access, it intersected significant widths of gold mineralization. Follow-up exploration and development was never completed due to financial restraints the company was facing at the time. These limited gold intercepts with the optimal target horizon provided strong evidence of continuity at depth. Aggressive drill campaigns on the Triangle and other deposits over the past 4 years, together with information gathered during the Company’s recent Gold Rush Challenge, were also of tremendous value in identifying the ideal target conditions related to the Lamaque Deep concept. The structural and lithological similarities between Triangle/No. 4 Plug and Sigma/Lamaque cannot be ignored, nor can the valuable lessons learned from the Gold Rush Challenge. Both have been pivotal in the structuring of this Lamaque Deep drill campaign.
A summary of some of the historical drill intercepts that have identified extensions of mineralization below the Lamaque Main Plug, representing an extremely limited amount of historic drilling within a large volume of rock, in the down-dip direction and up to 500m away from known past mining activity, are listed below:






Keep reading...Show less

Integra Gold Announces Final Results From No. 4 Plug Deposit Winter Drill Program Including 12.58 g/t Gold Over 21.4 Metres, 7.37 g/t Gold Over 14.4 Metres and 7.22 g/t Gold Over 14.3 Metres (All Intervals Uncapped), Commences Resource Estimation Work

VANCOUVER, BC –(Marketwired – July 20, 2016) – Integra Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ICG) (OTCQX: ICGQF)
Press Release Highlights:
  • Other significant results include: 2.83 g/t gold (“Au”) over 19.7 metres (“m”), 2.45 g/t Au (1.70 g/t capped) over 25.8 m, 2.94 g/t Au (2.67 g/t capped) over 13.8 m, 13.03 g/t Au (12.50 g/t capped) over 3.1 m, and 4.56 g/t Au (2.94 g/t capped) over 20.9 m (see assay table for details)
  • Results announced today are from 3,912 m in 6 holes of the 12,035 m program completed in 2015/16 at No. 4 Plug Deposit
  • 4 drill rigs active on the Lamaque South Gold Project, approximately 58,215 m in assay results pending
  • Updated estimate at No. 4 Plug now underway

Integra Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ICG) (OTCQX: ICGQF), (“Integra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the final tranche of assay results from its 2015/2016 infill drill program on the No. 4 Plug Deposit (“No. 4 Plug”) situated at the Lamaque South Gold Project (“Lamaque”) located in Val-d’Or, Québec.
“With all drill results from the No. 4 Plug Deposit exploration program in-hand, we are on track to update the resource estimate for this deposit by the end of 2016,” commented Company President and CEO, Stephen de Jong. “The updated resource estimate will be followed by a series of trade-off studies to fully understand and assess the benefits of a bulk mining approach compared to the narrow vein mining methods currently being contemplated for other areas of the Lamaque Project.”
Drill Results Continue to Show Potential for Bulk Mineable Resource
Infill drill holes disclosed today are located on the eastern side of the No. 4 Plug along a 75 m long east-west trend demonstrating lateral continuity of the gold mineralized vein clusters. The table below highlights selected results from this final tranche of the No. 4 Plug drilling program. The summary results are presented uncapped and, when applicable, with high grade values capped at 34.3 g/t Au (results are also available with high grade values capped at 20.0 g/t Au in the full assay table available at the link below).
As the gold distribution in the thick clusters of brittle, shallow-dipping tension veins has the tendency to portray a higher nugget effect relative to the high-angle C-type structures identified at the Triangle Deposit (“Triangle”), the selection of disclosed intervals is partially controlled by the visual occurrence of veins and the amount of pyrite in drill core along with grade distribution, providing a further layer of control for the spatial constraining of these thick vein clusters. The reported intervals are clearly identifiable visually in terms of vein densities present in drill core.
Click on the following links to view drill core photos from selected wide intercepts announced today (P4-15-029):
Photo 1: https://www.integragold.com/i/misc/extension-veins-2016-07.jpg
Photo 2: https://www.integragold.com/i/misc/shear-extension-veins-2016-07.jpg






Keep reading...Show less
