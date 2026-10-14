Unity Announces Date of Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Webcast

Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on November 05, 2026, with a webcast to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

Unity's financial results, live webcast and webcast replay will be available on its Investor Relations website at investors.unity.com .

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com .

Investor Relations :
Alex Giaimo, VP, Finance
alex.giaimo@unity3d.com
ir@unity3d.com

Media Relations :
UnityComms@unity3d.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report