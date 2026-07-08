Unity Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Webcast

Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on August 6, 2026, with a webcast to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

The webcast and financial results will be accessible at investors.unity.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available on Unity's Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com .

Investor Relations :
Alex Giaimo, Head of Investor Relations
alex.giaimo@unity3d.com
ir@unity3d.com

Media Relations :
UnityComms@unity3d.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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