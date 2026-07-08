Unity Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Webcast

Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on August 6, 2026, with a webcast to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
The webcast and financial results will be accessible at investors.unity.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available on Unity's Investor Relations website.
About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)
Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708958940/en/
Investor Relations :
Alex Giaimo, Head of Investor Relations
alex.giaimo@unity3d.com
ir@unity3d.com
Media Relations :
UnityComms@unity3d.com