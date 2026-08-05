UniDoc Health and Ventripoint Diagnostics Sign MOU to Evaluate Scalable Remote Cardiac Assessment and Screening Platform

(TheNewswire)
Proposed collaboration would combine UniDoc Health Cubes and connected-care infrastructure with Ventripoint's AI-enabled VMS+™ platform in a hub-and-spoke care model
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire August 5, 2026 - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF) a leader in AI-powered cardiac imaging, is pleased to announce that it has signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with UniDoc Health Corp. ("UniDoc") to evaluate a potential collaboration focused on remote cardiac assessment and cardiovascular screening.
The proposed collaboration is intended to assess how Ventripoint's VMS+™ platform can become an integrated component of scalable remote cardiac assessment programs delivered through UniDoc's expanding connected-care infrastructure. The initiative could create new deployment opportunities for VMS+ while enabling advanced cardiac imaging to reach patients who currently have limited access to specialist cardiovascular services.
Under the proposed collaboration, UniDoc's configurable H3 Health Cubes, virtual-care software and diagnostic-device integrations would be combined with Ventripoint's AI-enabled VMS+™ cardiac imaging platform. The parties intend to evaluate a hub-and-spoke model in which community-based screening and echocardiographic image acquisition at spoke locations are connected with qualified cardiology hubs for review, interpretation, referral and follow-up.
The initiative aligns with Ventripoint's broader strategy of expanding access to advanced cardiac imaging through decentralized care models and is intended to help improve access to specialist cardiovascular assessment in remote, rural, Indigenous and other underserved communities, where clinically appropriate and permitted by applicable regulatory requirements.
Proposed Areas of Collaboration
Ventripoint's VMS+™ platform uses artificial intelligence and proprietary cardiac modeling technology to transform standard two-dimensional echocardiography images into three-dimensional cardiac models and quantitative measurements of the structure and function of all four chambers of the heart. Unlike conventional echocardiography workflows that often rely heavily on qualitative assessment, VMS+ is designed to provide accurate volumetric cardiac measurements comparable to cardiac MRI using standard ultrasound images, making advanced ventricular analysis more accessible in community and remote-care settings.
Under the MOU, the parties intend to assess the technical and operational feasibility of offering VMS+™ as an optional cardiac imaging component within selected UniDoc Health Cube configurations and related virtual-care deployments.
Initial activities are expected to include:
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identifying potential pilot locations, target populations, clinical purposes and referral pathways;
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assessing equipment, training, installation, connectivity, interoperability, cybersecurity, privacy and data-flow requirements;
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designing workflows that connect community-based image acquisition and virtual consultation with qualified cardiology specialists;
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evaluating applications in cardiovascular screening, earlier disease detection, longitudinal disease management and specialist consultations; and
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identifying potential healthcare, government, indigenous, non-governmental, research and funding partners for approved pilot or demonstration programs.
Executive Commentary
"UniDoc's objective is to improve access to healthcare services through connected-care solutions and innovative technologies. We believe the opportunity to evaluate advanced cardiac assessment within our care-delivery ecosystem aligns with our broader vision of bringing specialized healthcare capabilities closer to patients, regardless of geography."
Antonio Baldassarre, Chief Executive Officer, UniDoc Health Corp.
"Access to accurate and timely cardiac information can be especially challenging in remote and underserved communities. By combining VMS+™ within UniDoc's connected-care infrastructure, we believe there is an opportunity to develop practical pathways that link local assessment with specialist expertise and support more informed care throughout a patient's journey."
Hugh MacNaught,
President and Chief Executive Officer, VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Potential clinical applications may include pulmonary hypertension, heart failure, valvular dysfunction, congenital and childhood-onset heart disease, and other cardiovascular conditions for which advanced ventricular function analysis may provide meaningful clinical information.
Any pilot or commercial deployment would require a separate written project plan or definitive agreement addressing clinical governance, regulatory requirements, informed consent, privacy, cybersecurity, data residency, training, quality assurance, patient follow-up, costs, commercial terms and implementation responsibilities.
The MOU is non-exclusive and principally non-binding, other than certain customary provisions identified in the MOU. Neither party is obligated to purchase, sell, license, integrate or deploy any product or service. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that any pilot or commercial program will proceed.
About UniDoc Health Corp.
UniDoc is developing eHealth solutions intended to support virtual clinical consultations through remote healthcare points of service. The Company combines software, diagnostic devices and communications tools so patients can access consultations from locations outside a physician's office. UniDoc's focus is physical access: helping governments, institutions and organizations deploy remote clinical access points for populations challenged by distance, access, technology use or care availability. UniDoc's eHealth platform has surpassed one million recorded patient visits since UniDoc's March 2025 acquisition of AGNES Connect software and related AMD Telemedicine assets.
UniDoc Investor Relations
Tel: +1 778.383.6731
Email: info@unidoctor.com
Matt Chatterton, Director
Tel: +1 778.613.2082
Email: matt@unidoctor.com
Media Inquiries: media@unidoctor.com
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSXV: VPT,OTC:VPTDF, OTC: VPTDF) is a leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS+™ platform is powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, developed over more than a decade and designed to provide accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI for all four chambers of the heart.
VMS+ is compatible with leading ultrasound systems from major vendors and is designed for deployment across hospital, community and remote-care settings. The platform enables advanced cardiac imaging and longitudinal ventricular function analysis without requiring additional imaging hardware, supporting broader access to specialist-quality cardiac assessment.
For more information, visit www.ventripoint.com.
Hugh MacNaught
(604) 671-4201
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
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