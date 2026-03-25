UiPath Optimizes Retail and Manufacturing Operations with New Agentic Solutions

New UiPath Solutions help retailers and manufacturers compile data across fragmented systems to automate merchandising, pricing, and inventory workflows, improving operational performance and delivering better customer experiences

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation , today announced new purpose-built agentic AI solutions designed to help organizations across retail and manufacturing industries optimize and automate complex workflows spanning merchandising, commercial pricing, and inventory management.

Retailers and manufacturers face growing pressure to respond quickly to shifting consumer demand, manage complex global supply chains, and optimize pricing and inventory across expanding omnichannel environments. Fragmented data across merchandising systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, and supply chain tools, combined with manual analysis and decision making, often slows response times and limits visibility into inventory, pricing, and product performance.

Retail Solution

UiPath Solution for merchandising

Through the UiPath Solution for merchandising , AI agents optimize product assortments by analyzing historical and real-time sales data, performance trends, demand signals, and inventory availability. The result is actionable insights that help merchandising teams maximize margins and improve inventory efficiency.

The solution also helps retailers align pricing and markdown strategies with demand signals and competitive conditions. Built-in capabilities include price elasticity analysis to measure the impact of price changes on demand, as well as a promotion and markdown planner that uses forecasting to optimize campaign timing and pricing adjustments. A campaign agent further automates the launch and management of promotions across both digital and physical channels.

"AI adoption is accelerating across the industry, yet many organizations struggle to move from experimentation into full production that delivers measurable business outcomes," said Catherine Frame, Director of Retail Solutions at UiPath. "Our UiPath Solutions are purpose-built for the most common use cases for retailers, taking advantage of the combination of agents and agentic business orchestration to unlock AI-driven decision making that gets them ahead of inventory, pricing, and supply chain challenges. Retailers can rapidly deploy automation across their most important operational processes—from merchandising and pricing to supply chain operations—while maintaining the governance and trust required to scale AI responsibly."

"As a digital-first retailer, we're embracing AI to make smarter, faster decisions that simplify our operations and enhance the customer experience," said Dan Finley, CEO of Debenhams Group. "This technology will transform how we manage stock and pricing – especially during the busy festive season – and help us continue to deliver great value and service across all our brands."

Manufacturing Solutions

UiPath Solution for commercial pricing

The UiPath Solution for commercial pricing brings agentic AI to the heart of the quote-to-order process, enabling organizations to predict market shifts, decide optimal pricing strategies, and execute them autonomously. By combining advanced AI models with enterprise automation, it helps teams move faster, improve win rates, and protect margins—turning pricing from a manual bottleneck into a real-time competitive advantage.

UiPath Solution for inventory management

The UiPath Solution for inventory management provides end-to-end visibility into inventory levels across warehouses, distribution centers, raw materials, and retail locations. It uses AI agents, machine learning, and optimization models to analyze demand patterns and operational signals to predict potential stockouts, automate replenishment workflows, and recommend inventory levels. This allows for rebalancing across locations to improve inventory turnover and minimize excess inventory and increase service levels.

To learn more about UiPath Solutions for retail and manufacturing, please visit here and register for the UiPath Agentic AI Summit here . The event will be broadcast on March 25 in three time zones: 10:00 am GMT, 11:00 am EDT, and 3:00 pm AEDT.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

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