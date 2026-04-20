UiPath Leadership to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange to Mark Five-Year IPO Anniversary

Milestone celebrates the company's evolution into a leader in agentic business orchestration

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced that its leadership team will ring the Opening Bell ® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in celebration of the company's five-year anniversary as a publicly traded company. The NYSE bell-ringing ceremony symbolizes a key milestone in UiPath's evolution as a leader in agentic business orchestration, helping enterprises move beyond mere experimentation to enterprise-wide AI deployment.

"Five years ago, we went public with a clear conviction that work—and the way it gets done—was ready for transformation," said Daniel Dines, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of UiPath. "This milestone is an opportunity to not only reflect on how far we've come, but also to envision what comes next. Working alongside our customers, we've helped reshape enterprise operations through agentic AI, automation, and business orchestration, unlocking new ways of working. We are now positioned at the center of the agentic enterprise, combining intelligent systems with the scale, governance, and deterministic execution required to deliver meaningful outcomes."

Event Details:

  • What: UiPath Opening Bell ® Ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange
  • When: Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: New York Stock Exchange, 18 Broad Street, New York, NY

A live stream of the Opening Bell ceremony will be available on the NYSE website .

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in agentic business orchestration and automation, trusted by more than 10,700 organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Christian Potts
UiPath
pr@uipath.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Allise Furlan
UiPath
investor.relations@uipath.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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