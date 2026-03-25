UiPath Launches Agentic Solutions to Strengthen Fraud Prevention and Accelerate Lending

New solutions automate financial crime investigations and loan origination and compliance workflows, dramatically improving operational efficiency and ensuring a seamless borrowing experience
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) , a global leader in agentic automation, today announced new purpose-built agentic AI solutions designed to help financial institutions automate complex operational workflows across financial crime, compliance, and loan origination while maintaining the security, transparency, and auditability required for regulatory compliance.
Financial institutions face mounting pressure from evolving regulatory requirements, heightened fraud risk, and growing expectations for faster, more seamless lending experiences—these challenges are often compounded by operational and data bottlenecks that slow investigations, delay loan decisions, and increase compliance risk. To address these issues, UiPath developed new purpose-built agentic AI solutions complemented by the recent acquisition of WorkFusion, a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance, further strengthening UiPath's portfolio of agentic AI-powered solutions for the financial services industry.
"Banks and financial institutions are balancing two critical pressures, stricter regulatory expectations and growing demand for faster customer decisions," said Mark Rubinstein, Director of Product Management, Financial Services Solutions at UiPath. "UiPath Solutions address both by automating and orchestrating workflows across fraud detection, compliance, and lending — equipping teams to focus on high-value exceptions rather than full end-to-end reviews and accelerating transformation with minimal disruption. By integrating with and enhancing existing systems, banks can modernize at their own pace while minimizing disruption. This allows lending and compliance teams to move faster without compromising governance, providing them with full visibility and control while delivering a more efficient review experience."
Financial Services: Financial Crime Compliance
Incorporating WorkFusion's purpose-built AI agents for financial crime compliance into the UiPath Platform, the UiPath Solution for Financial Crime Compliance automates key analyst workflows including sanctions screening, alert review and adverse media monitoring—helping financial institutions reduce alert backlogs, improve investigator productivity, and strengthen regulatory compliance while maintaining robust governance and auditability.
AI agents analyze watchlist alerts, review contextual information across internal and external data sources, and identify and elevate relevant cases to investigators. Additionally, the adverse media agent continuously scans multiple news and information sources to detect and surface negative news mentions, dramatically reducing manual research time to provide early warning for fraudulent, risky client relationships while improving review consistency and expanding risk coverage.
"Since implementing an AI agent for Transaction Screening Alert Review, we've automated 61% of sanction-hit reviews and are handling an average of 14,000 alerts monthly, freeing up branch and operations resources, enabling faster payments, and improving the employee experience," said Onni Chan, Sanctions Compliance Manager, Valley National Bank. "This has been a significant win for us, driving a meaningful reduction in our OFAC volumes while helping us innovate and scale."
Banking: Loan Origination
For banking institutions, loan origination still has many manual and time-consuming steps, with many lenders relying on manual data entry, paper-based documents, and human review during underwriting.
The UiPath Solution for Loan Origination works seamlessly with existing loan origination systems, core banking platforms, and data sources to streamline the manual loan setup and QA/QC sub-processes. This enables lending teams to make informed decisions quickly and easily, with strong quality assurance and compliance to mitigate risk and ensure regulatory adherence.
The solution leverages UiPath Maestro ™ to orchestrate AI agents, automation workflows, and human decision making across existing lending platforms to automate loan review and validation, perform risk analysis, and manage auditing and escalations. By integrating seamlessly with existing systems, banks can accelerate loan processing times, reduce operational risk, and improve borrower experiences.
"At LMCU, we are continually seeking new ways to enhance efficiency and deliver exceptional service to our members," said Julie Oziemkiewicz, Director of Home Equity at LMCU. "Partnering with UiPath has allowed us to uncover valuable opportunities for automation within our Home Equity process. We're grateful to partner with UiPath and value their strong reputation, and we are excited about how their automation solutions can deliver benefits our members at LMCU."
"UiPath has partnered with Suncoast to streamline the review and audit process by collaborating on a platform designed to ingest loan documents, compare them to the system of record, and provide the team with quick insights," said Dottie Dunn, Intelligent Automation Director at Suncoast Credit Union. "This approach aims to speed up the review process and increase the team's capacity."
Learn more about the UiPath Solution for Financial Crime Compliance here and UiPath Solution for Loan Origination here and register for the UiPath Agentic AI Summit here . The event will be broadcast on March 25 in three time zones: 10:00 am GMT, 11:00 am EDT, and 3:00 pm AEDT.
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.
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