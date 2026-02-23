UiPath Launches Agentic AI Solutions to Break Administrative & Financial Bottlenecks for Clinicians and Healthcare Admins

Offerings for medical records summarization, claim denial prevention and resolution, and prior authorization streamline payer/provider collaboration and dramatically reduce processing and payment delays
UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced new agentic AI solutions for the healthcare industry for providers and payers at the ViVE 2026 conference. The offerings for medical records summarization, claim denial prevention and resolution, and prior authorization leverage agentic automation, business orchestration, and purpose-built, fully compliant and governed agents to connect data, improve efficiency, and accelerate revenue cycle management.
Healthcare organizations continue to face data and information management challenges. Labor shortages and outdated, disconnected systems create friction between payers and providers. This is especially clear in revenue cycle management, where providers generate vast volumes of complex clinical documentation that must be quickly transformed into decision-ready intelligence, bridging clinical documentation with the standardized data payers need to process reimbursement accurately. When clinical data is structured and actionable, providers provide timely care and dramatically reduce accounts receivable and write-offs, while payers protect payment accuracy and integrity.
The new suite of UiPath solutions for healthcare organizations delivers end-to-end, technology-enabled outsourced revenue cycle management services. Initial solutions include:
- Medical Records Summarization (MRS) – Converts complex, fragmented medical records into concise, citation-backed summaries, dramatically reducing review time, accelerating clinical actions, and improving patient, provider, and payer experience.
- Claim Denial Prevention and Resolution – Reduces medical denials and write-offs by automatically detecting root causes, triggering corrective actions, and orchestrating appeals to protect revenue and tighten compliance.
- Prior Authorization – Cuts the administrative burden by automating eligibility and benefits validation, mapping clinical data to medical-necessity rules, routing requests for review based on complexity, and providing real-time status updates to providers.
"Since implementing the UiPath MRS solution, we've reduced the average summary review time from 70 minutes to six, a 90 percent improvement. Our clinicians are spending more time on direct patient care and less time digging through documentation. The structured output and citations give us confidence in what we're reviewing," said Benjamin Smith, Vice President of Technology, medlitix.
"As an organization, we are moving down the path of the deployment of intelligent automation across the board," said Biju Samkutty, Chief Operating Officer, International & Enterprise Automation, Mayo Clinic. "This was a fundamental decision to accelerate the transformation and the change we need to occur, allowing us to apply capabilities that are not inherent in healthcare the way we see it today. We're focused on technologies, platforms, and other ways to augment the work and reduce the administrative burden for our clinicians and staff so that they can do what they do best—care for patients and support them accordingly."
UiPath is collaborating with healthcare innovators to incorporate deep domain expertise into the UiPath agentic automation platform. For this launch, UiPath is partnering with Genzeon—an AI-powered healthcare automation company and one of only six technology vendors selected by CMS for the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) Model—to deliver the prior authorization solution. Founded in 2012, Genzeon brings deep payer expertise across more than 100 healthcare clients, 30+ disease-specific clinical models, and audit-grade compliance frameworks purpose-built for regulated environments.
"The opportunity for agentic transformation in healthcare is huge, and the stakes could not be any higher," said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer, UiPath. "Labor challenges, rising costs, increasing and complex regulations… all of these are a catalyst for fundamental change to the ultimate benefits of payers, providers, and patients. Our new agentic automation and orchestration offerings connect data across the enterprise, accelerate critical workflows, and remove the costly, time-consuming errors that create friction and delay results."
