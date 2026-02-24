UiPath Joins Agentic AI Foundation to Advance Interoperability in Agentic AI Adoption

Will collaborate with other member organizations to develop and expand open protocols, tooling, and best practices for agent-based AI systems

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced it has joined the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) as a Gold Member. Together with other member organizations, UiPath will work with industry leaders to shape standards and collaborate on open-source innovation necessary for scaling agentic AI in the enterprise.

The advent of agentic AI represents a new era of autonomous decision-making and coordination across AI systems that will transform and revolutionize entire industries. Shared, open standards are necessary as AI moves from experimental to operational. Research on the economic impacts of open source shows that 89% of organizations that have adopted AI use open source in their infrastructure, reinforcing the importance of neutral governance, agreed upon standards, and open collaboration as agentic architectures mature.

Founded in 2025, the AAIF is the open foundation driving the transparent and collaborative evolution of agentic AI. Agents in isolation deliver limited value; their power is realized only when they can access the tools and systems required to complete tasks.

"Joining the Agentic AI Foundation reflects our commitment to advancing open, enterprise frameworks for agent development, governance, and orchestration," said Raghu Malpani, CTO, UiPath. "Being a part of the AAIF's working groups for governance, regulatory alignment, security, and observability allows us to align our products and go-to-market priorities to the security, observability, and compliance demands of enterprises looking to transform their business using AI agents and agentic orchestration. We can take a leading role in ensuring the standards that emerge support enterprise-grade deployment, measurement, and controls needed to enable enterprise trust in the potential and promise of agentic AI and automation."

The UiPath Platform has been an early adopter of open-source standards, supporting Model Context Protocol (MCP) for agent interactions and agentic orchestration with UiPath Maestro on open-source Temporal.io engine. As a result, UiPath customers can adopt the platform with confidence, coupled with an open ecosystem of agentic partners to enable MCP-compatible, orchestrated end-to-end processes. In real-world scenarios such as claims processing, where organizations need to orchestrate multiple specialized agents to execute a complete process, an open ecosystem using those standards allow agents to interact in a standardized way using common language, within shared guardrails.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit http://www.uipath.com .

