UiPath Expands Strategic Alliance with Deloitte to Launch Agentic ERP

New Agentic ERP offering embeds AI-enabled orchestration to drive autonomous enterprise operations

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced it is expanding its alliance with Deloitte through the launch of Deloitte's Agentic ERP offering. The offering helps organizations modernize and optimize complex ERP environments using agentic automation and end-to-end process orchestration powered by UiPath Maestro™, reducing manual work and accelerating the shift from assisted automation to more autonomous execution at scale.

Enterprise platforms may be digital, but the work around them often isn't. In many enterprises, ERP sits at the center of a patchwork of spreadsheets, email chains, portals, and point solutions — forcing users to manually switch between multiple systems in pursuit of data reconciliation, evidence collection, and exception management. The result is slower cycle times, inconsistent experiences, higher run costs, more rework, and added control strain that shows up in audits and decision making.

Deloitte's Agentic ERP, powered by UiPath Agent Builder and UiPath Maestro ™, moves organizations from task automation to end-to-end process orchestration across workflows like Record to Report, Source to Pay, Lead to Cash, and Data/Master Data. It coordinates AI agents, robots, enterprise systems, and people to keep work moving and route exceptions to humans with the right context and oversight.

The value is measurable: higher productivity, lower run costs, and faster operations backed by a traceable value model that ties process improvements to bottom-line results.

UiPath is embedded into Deloitte's AI-native, plug-and-play Agentic ERP North Star architecture, built alongside packaged ERP programs to unlock AI at scale. It is model agnostic ("bring your own LLM"), while standardizing orchestration, security, and policy enforcement across the enterprise. The UiPath AI Trust Layer provides governance and controls by design, ensuring autonomy scales responsibly.

Agentic ERP helps transform the workforce. Agents and robots handle high-volume execution and follow-through alongside users, while humans stay in control of exceptions, approvals, and decisions — with a persona-led experience that brings the right work, context, and next-best actions into the tools users already use.

"Together with Deloitte, we're helping enterprises take an AI-first approach to ERP modernization. By combining autonomous AI agents with RPA, organizations can move from assisted automation to intelligent workflow orchestration – unlocking efficiency and strategic capacity," said Hitesh Ramani, Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy CFO of UiPath. "We're also providing a scalable blueprint to expand agentic automation across the enterprise, transforming how business users engage with ERP through seamless collaboration between automation, AI agents and human intelligence."

"The promise of ERP modernization isn't new - but the ability to orchestrate it is," said Jerry Hoberman, SAP Offering Leader, Deloitte. "With Agentic ERP, powered by UiPath, clients get a practical path to create tangible value by scale AI safely: model-agnostic intelligence, effective end-to-end orchestration and governance by design that turns AI from pilots into performance."

In addition to the Agentic ERP offering, the alliance includes UiPath's support of a Deloitte SAP AI & Innovation Center in EMEA — an accelerator focused on integrating AI and emerging technologies into SAP environments to support responsible, compliant, and high-impact adoption.

For more information about how Deloitte and UiPath collaborate to deliver end-to-end intelligent solutions, visit here . To learn more about how UiPath transformed its own ERP system, visit here .

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) a global leader in agentic automation and orchestration, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit http://www.uipath.com .

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

