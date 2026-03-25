UiPath Chief Technology Officer Raghu Malpani Takes Expanded Role as Chief Product and Technology Officer

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced that Chief Technology Officer Raghu Malpani will be taking on an expanded role as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Malpani will lead the company's product and engineering teams and will continue to report to UiPath CEO and Executive Chairman Daniel Dines. This expanded role is effective March 25, 2026.

Malpani joined UiPath in May 2024 as Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining UiPath, he held various leadership roles at Microsoft across several product families, including the Microsoft 365 Application and Data Platform, Microsoft Exchange Core, Copilot semantic index platform, Microsoft Graph, and several Microsoft Azure cloud offerings. Raghu also led the global Decisions Platform team at Meta.

"As our CTO, Raghu brought a deep passion for technology and a builder's mindset, two traits that have been instrumental as we've built out the core of our platform around orchestration, automation, and AI," said Daniel Dines, UiPath Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "It is those same qualities that make him an ideal leader to oversee our entire product roadmap. AI, automation, and orchestration are powerful force multipliers across every industry and use case. Raghu's leadership will ensure that our customers' goals for transformation align to our own product roadmap, closing the gap between vision and execution to meet the moment for our customers with solutions that deliver value."

"I'm grateful to Daniel and to the Board for this opportunity," said Raghu Malpani, UiPath Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Throughout my career, I've been passionate about building high-performing global teams to tackle some of the most complex challenges in enterprise software. We're at a pivotal moment where AI, deterministic automation, and orchestration are coming together to reshape how work gets done. Our focus is on building a platform where agents, robots, and people work seamlessly together, combining intelligence with the reliability, governance, and control our customers expect. I'm excited to help accelerate how our customers innovate and scale through automation that is both powerful and predictable."

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

Media Contact
UiPath
pr@UiPath.com

Investor Relations Contact
UiPath
investor.relations@UiPath.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UiPathPATHNYSE:PATH
PATH
The Conversation (0)
Altona (LSE: REE)

Final Assay Results Confirm High-Grade, Near-Surface Fluorspar and Gallium Mineralisation at Monte Muambe

Altona (LSE: REE), a resource exploration and development company focused on critical raw materials in Africa, is pleased to announce the receipt of all outstanding assay results from its 2025 drilling campaign at Monte Muambe.HighlightsAll assays received: Final results from the 2025 drilling... Keep Reading...
Laurion 2026 Strategic Update For Ishkoday: Proposed Dual-Drill Program, Stockpile Gold Recovery Initiative, And Phased Path To Mineral Resource Estimate

Laurion 2026 Strategic Update For Ishkoday: Proposed Dual-Drill Program, Stockpile Gold Recovery Initiative, And Phased Path To Mineral Resource Estimate

Toronto, Ontario — March 24, 2026 TheNewswire — Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTCQB: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2026 strategic work program at the Ishkōday Gold Project ("Ishkōday" or the "Property"), located 220 kilometres... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Introduces Goldstrike Project and Updated Mineral Resource

Heliostar Introduces Goldstrike Project and Updated Mineral Resource

Highlights Goldstrike contains an indicated mineral resource of 975,000 ounces of gold grading 0.46 g/t Initial purchase price of US$10M in cash plus US$2.5M in Heliostar shares on closing, plus additional milestone payments totalling US$60M in cash over a maximum of five years Historic past... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5.5 Million to Advance Kossou and Regional Growth

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5.5 Million to Advance Kossou and Regional Growth

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo " or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) intends to complete a non-brokered... Keep Reading...
Parliamentary Ratification of Ewoyaa Mining Lease

Parliamentary Ratification of Ewoyaa Mining Lease

Parliament of Ghana issues official approval of the Mining Lease in respect of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, representing a significant de-risking milestoneAtlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, GSE: ALLGH, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the Africa-focused lithium exploration and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Closes First Tranche of its Private Placement of Units

Sirios Strengthens its Executive Team and Announces Stock Option Grants

Prince Silver Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its Stampede Gap Porphyry Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project in Nevada

Skyharbour Announces Appointment of Rob Chang to Board of Directors and Amanda Chow as Chief Financial Officer

Related News

lithium investing

Zijin to Start Congo Lithium Mine Production in June

precious metals investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Closes First Tranche of its Private Placement of Units

precious metals investing

Sirios Strengthens its Executive Team and Announces Stock Option Grants

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its Stampede Gap Porphyry Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project in Nevada

energy investing

Skyharbour Announces Appointment of Rob Chang to Board of Directors and Amanda Chow as Chief Financial Officer

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

precious metals investing

Cartier Discovers New Porphyritic Intrusion-Related Gold System in Pontiac Sediments with 5.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m and 1.2 g/t Au over 25.5 m at Hope Target ; Large Scale Gold Mineralization Exploration Potential