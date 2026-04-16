UiPath Announces AI-Powered Orchestration and CX Automation on Salesforce AgentExchange

New AgentExchange integrations connect AI agents, automation, and enterprise workflows to help customers extend their agentic enterprise
UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced the launch of two new offerings on AgentExchange, Salesforce's marketplace for the agentic era that brings together the rich ecosystem of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience—making it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce. UiPath CX Companion and UiPath Maestro Connector , currently available on AgentExchange here , enable enterprises to bring AI-powered automation and orchestration into agent-driven workflows across Salesforce and other enterprise systems. Together, these UiPath offerings help eliminate friction between systems, manual processes, and disconnected data so teams can focus on outcomes instead of time-consuming tasks.
AgentExchange provides a trusted ecosystem of nearly 14,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, MCP servers, integration, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster.
UiPath Maestro Connector enables enterprise-grade process orchestration by connecting Salesforce Flows and Agentforce agents with workflows that span ERP, finance, HR, supply chain, and other core business systems. As the orchestration layer, Maestro coordinates AI agents, automations, and people in a single governed workflow, enabling teams to review, approve, and guide processes when needed while maintaining full visibility through dashboards, SLA tracking, exception handling, and compliance controls.
UiPath CX Companion embeds directly into Agentforce, giving contact center representatives instant access to customer context, AI agents, and relevant automations in one place. CX Companion automatically surfaces the right actions for the case or account that a representative is working on, enabling teams to trigger cross-system workflows with a single click and eliminating constant tab-switching. Because it operates as a UI layer and stores no data, CX Companion can be integrated without introducing additional security or compliance risk.
Comments on the News
- "UiPath Maestro and CX Companion extend Salesforce's agentic and workflow capabilities, orchestrating AI agents, automations, and people across every system and team in the enterprise," said Raghu Malpani, Chief Product and Technology Officer, UiPath. "Agentic transformation isn't just about deploying AI—it's about governing it within end-to-end workflows that connect customer engagement to back-office execution. UiPath helps enterprises turn AI-driven decisions into real work across the business."
- "UiPath CX Companion and UiPath Maestro Connector are welcome additions to AgentExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by bringing AI-powered automation and orchestration into agent-driven workflows," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AgentExchange and EVP of Global Partnerships, Salesforce. "AgentExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
Additional Resources
- Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and X
- Learn more about the new AgentExchange here
- Follow UiPath on LinkedIn and X
- Learn more about UiPath and Salesforce automation here
Salesforce, Agentforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in agentic business orchestration and automation, trusted by more than 10,700 organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416022472/en/
Investor Relations Contact
Allise Furlani
Investor.relations@uipath.com
UiPath
Media Contact
Christian Potts
PR@uipath.com
UiPath