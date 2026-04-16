UiPath Announces AI-Powered Orchestration and CX Automation on Salesforce AgentExchange

New AgentExchange integrations connect AI agents, automation, and enterprise workflows to help customers extend their agentic enterprise

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced the launch of two new offerings on AgentExchange, Salesforce's marketplace for the agentic era that brings together the rich ecosystem of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience—making it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce. UiPath CX Companion and UiPath Maestro Connector , currently available on AgentExchange here , enable enterprises to bring AI-powered automation and orchestration into agent-driven workflows across Salesforce and other enterprise systems. Together, these UiPath offerings help eliminate friction between systems, manual processes, and disconnected data so teams can focus on outcomes instead of time-consuming tasks.

AgentExchange provides a trusted ecosystem of nearly 14,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, MCP servers, integration, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster.

UiPath Maestro Connector enables enterprise-grade process orchestration by connecting Salesforce Flows and Agentforce agents with workflows that span ERP, finance, HR, supply chain, and other core business systems. As the orchestration layer, Maestro coordinates AI agents, automations, and people in a single governed workflow, enabling teams to review, approve, and guide processes when needed while maintaining full visibility through dashboards, SLA tracking, exception handling, and compliance controls.

UiPath CX Companion embeds directly into Agentforce, giving contact center representatives instant access to customer context, AI agents, and relevant automations in one place. CX Companion automatically surfaces the right actions for the case or account that a representative is working on, enabling teams to trigger cross-system workflows with a single click and eliminating constant tab-switching. Because it operates as a UI layer and stores no data, CX Companion can be integrated without introducing additional security or compliance risk.

Comments on the News

  • "UiPath Maestro and CX Companion extend Salesforce's agentic and workflow capabilities, orchestrating AI agents, automations, and people across every system and team in the enterprise," said Raghu Malpani, Chief Product and Technology Officer, UiPath. "Agentic transformation isn't just about deploying AI—it's about governing it within end-to-end workflows that connect customer engagement to back-office execution. UiPath helps enterprises turn AI-driven decisions into real work across the business."
  • "UiPath CX Companion and UiPath Maestro Connector are welcome additions to AgentExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by bringing AI-powered automation and orchestration into agent-driven workflows," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AgentExchange and EVP of Global Partnerships, Salesforce. "AgentExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Additional Resources

Salesforce, Agentforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in agentic business orchestration and automation, trusted by more than 10,700 organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact
Allise Furlani
Investor.relations@uipath.com
UiPath

Media Contact
Christian Potts
PR@uipath.com
UiPath

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UiPathPATHNYSE:PATH
PATH
The Conversation (0)
Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $5.5 Million and Engagement of Atrium Research

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $5.5 Million and Engagement of Atrium Research

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to announce that it has closed its... Keep Reading...
Bunker Hill on Track for June Restart. Provides Corporate Update and Commissioning Progress

Bunker Hill on Track for June Restart. Provides Corporate Update and Commissioning Progress

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting continued and safe progress toward the restart of the Bunker Hill Mine (the "Project") in Idaho's Silver Valley anticipated in June 2026. "As our growing team... Keep Reading...
Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Market News Updates News Commentary - The rare earth minerals industry has quietly become one of the most important pillars of the modern global economy. These 17 elements are essential for high-tech applications—everything from electric vehicles and wind turbines to smartphones, defense... Keep Reading...
Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Market News Updates News Commentary - The rare earth minerals industry has quietly become one of the most important pillars of the modern global economy. These 17 elements are essential for high-tech applications—everything from electric vehicles and wind turbines to smartphones, defense... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

SAGA Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated April 13, 2026 (the "SPA") with Catalyst... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Related News

gold investing

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

base metals investing

Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

energy investing

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Intersects 1.1kg/t AgEq over 3.1m, Continues Identifying Widespread Polymetallic Mineralization While Expanding the Dip Length of the System Approximately 260m from Surface

gold investing

Strategic Agreement Executed for Goldfields Drill & Blast Open Pit Mining Services

energy investing

Completion of Placement