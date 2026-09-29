UiPath and BDO Expand Partnership to Build Agentic Solution Accelerators for Continuous Monitoring and Testing

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, and BDO USA, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, today announced an expanded collaboration focused on building artificial intelligence (AI) and business orchestration solutions for priority enterprise functions. Together, UiPath and BDO will create agents that help automate and oversee key aspects of risk management, controls transformation, enterprise compliance, and other functions related to the Office of the CFO.
The Agentic Internal Audit (IA) Solution Accelerators are designed to modernize both IT Application Controls (ITAC) and IT General Controls (ITGC). These proprietary tools will shift high-effort, manual testing cycles to agent-driven execution along with professional review procedures to safeguard sensitive workflows with precision and speed. They will also help monitor controls, collect evidence, execute testing procedures, and surface exceptions with precision and speed.
"Our relationship with UiPath goes beyond a traditional technology partnership," said Eskander Yavar, National Managing Principal, Advisory for BDO. "We are a customer, a consultant, and a go-to-market partner, and we are investing together because our clients need something the market has yet to give them: a path from point-in-time, labor-intensive control activities to a continuous, intelligent control environment. The accelerators combine the UiPath platform with BDO's controls and risk consulting experience. Together, we are helping clients harness the power of AI, business orchestration, and automation to redefine what is possible."
Built with BDO's controls, risk advisory, and enterprise transformation experience, as well as the UiPath business orchestration and automation platform, the Agentic IA Solution Accelerators are designed to operate across an organization's enterprise resource planning (ERP), software as a service (SaaS), cloud application, enterprise risk, financial reporting, and compliance environments.
"Controls monitoring, testing, and compliance activities represent some of the most consequential — and most manually intensive — domains in the enterprise. Partnering with BDO to bring business orchestration and automation to ITAC and ITGC testing means organizations can expand control coverage, improve consistency, and reduce manual effort across complex application environments. The UiPath and BDO Agentic IA Solution Accelerators are designed to help clients move toward continuous, intelligent control monitoring without the unsustainable workload that has defined traditional approaches for decades," said Andrada Morar, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience for UiPath.
The joint BDO-UiPath solution addresses the full ITGC and ITAC lifecycle, including:
- Access Management Controls: Always-on user access review, provisioning and deprovisioning validation, and segregation of duties monitoring across ERP and cloud systems.
- Change Management Controls: Automated evidence collection and exception testing for application change workflows, approval chains, and deployment procedures.
- IT Operations Controls: Continuous monitoring and agent-driven testing of backup, job scheduling, and incident management controls.
- ITAC Testing: Agentic execution of application control test scripts, automated evidence packaging, and exception flagging with direct mapping to internal audit objectives.
- Evidence Intelligence and Reporting: AI-generated workpapers, evidence trails, control narratives, and exception reports that help enable stakeholder review and regulatory defensibility.
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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UiPath Investor Relations
investor.relations@uipath.com