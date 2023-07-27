Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Critical MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Ucore Announces Closing of First Tranche Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ( " Ucore " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first of two tranches (the " First Tranche ") of its previously announced private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (the " Units "), pursuant to which the Company issued 4,409,500 Units at a price of $1.00 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,409,500 . The Company expects to complete the second tranche of the Offering (the " Second Tranche ") on or about July 28, 2023 .

The brokered portion of the First Tranche was led by Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents that included Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.25 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the First Tranche (the " First Closing Date ").

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the following: (i) completing the commission trials at the Company's RapidSX TM rare earth element (" REE ") commercial demonstration plant located in Kingston, Ontario (the " Demo Plant "); and (ii) working capital purposes.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Agents received an aggregate cash fee equal to $192,790 . In addition, the Company issued to the Agents 192,790 non-transferable compensation options (the " Compensation Options "). Each Compensation Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 36 months following the First Closing Date.

In addition, pursuant to an advisory agreement between the parties, the Company has also paid the Agents an advisory fee of $15,375 , plus applicable taxes. In addition, the Agents received 15,375 advisory fee Compensation Options to purchase an equal number of Units, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, at the Offering Price for a period of 36 months following the First Closing Date.

The Units issued under the First Tranche were offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "). The Units are not subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Compensation Options are subject to a statutory four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

A certain insider of the Company purchased a total of 200,000 Units (" Insider Units ") for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $200,000 under the First Tranche, which is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). Full details of this transaction will be disclosed on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) at www.sedi.ca and in an early warning press release and an early warning report available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com . The First Tranche is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the First Tranche, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new insiders and no control persons were created in connection with the closing of the First Tranche. The Insider Units will be subject to the TSXV's four month "Exchange Holder Period" as defined in Policy 1.1.

The Offering (including the First Tranche) was approved by all of the independent directors of the Company. The number of Common Shares potentially issuable to insiders of the Company pursuant to the Offering (including any Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants) represent not more than 10% of the Company's currently issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge REE project in Southeast Alaska, USA (the " Bokan Project "). Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metals Complexes (" SMCs ") in Alaska and Canada and the longer-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska, USA .

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol " UCU " and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol " UURAF ".

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com/corporateupdate .

About RapidSX™ Technology

Innovation Metals Corp. (" IMC ") developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense (" US DoD "), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth elements at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction (" SX ") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international REE industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with respect to: the timing and completion of the Second Tranche; the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; the exercise of the Warrants; the receipt of any regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV; and future capital requirements . Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Regarding the disclosure in the press release above, the Company has assumed, among other things, that it will receive the final approval of the TSXV in regard to the Offering and the issuance of the Units in connection therewith. If the TSXV objects or does not provide its approval for either of the transactions contemplated hereby, then the Company will have to negotiate revised terms with the applicable counterparties, and there is no assurance that the parties will reach an agreement that is acceptable to the Company. Regarding the disclosure that is in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." and "About RapidSX™ Technology" sections above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to IMC, as suppliers for Ucore's expected future SMCs. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant commissioning and demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Project is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) regarding the development of the Bokan Project; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/27/c6020.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ucore Rare MetalsUCU:CAUURAFRare Earth Investing
UCU:CA,UURAF
The Conversation (0)
Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 3.1 million units ("Units") for total proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used towards the commissioning of the Company's planned RapidSXTM demonstration plant; the processing of initial feedstock through the demonstration plant; finalization of offtake and feedstock agreements; engineering work for the proposed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, USA; and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

  • The proposed incentive package from Louisiana includes US$9.6M in tax incentives and payroll rebates over the first ten years of operation. Upon specific site selection:
    • potential additional state and local economic and workforce incentives
    • an expedited process for all required state permits
  • Ucore's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to commit the Company toward establishing its first Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana
  • Rare earth oxide products from the Louisiana SMC will be critical to North America's and Louisiana's goal to expand toward green energy technologies

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual commitment with the US State of Louisiana ("Louisiana" or the "State") toward the establishment of the Company's first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation facility - the Louisiana SMC.

The Company's executive team has been in discussions with the State since the spring of 2022 and spent the better part of summer in a due-diligence process. This included an August trip to examine ten existing "brownfield facilities" throughout the State. Each of these facilities provides a head start as the prospective location of the Louisiana SMC versus a new construction or "greenfield facility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore continues to advance its Bokan project as a long-range heavy rare earth source to eventually complement the planned Western feedstock sources for its near-term Strategic Metals Complexes.

A summary of the 2022 field sampling program:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

  • Ucore's rare earth separation commercial demonstration plant is designed to process:
    • Tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis.
    • Many feedstock sources, including heavy and light rare earth element feedstocks planned for the full-scale Strategic Metals Complexes (SMC).
    • All RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.
  • Planned commissioning in Q4-2022, followed by product qualification trials for prospective North American metal/alloy makers and original equipment manufacturers seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains.
  • The full-scale SMC engineering entity, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., is now fully integrated into all demonstration plant activities.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Innovation Metals Corp.[i] ("IMC") RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's commercial Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the companies' laboratory partner's (Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM")) facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The Program was enhanced after Ucore received the independent evaluation of the RapidSX™ technology platform leading to the subsequent July 12, 2022, announcement of the nearly 3X increase in scope of the RapidSX™ REE demonstration-scale plant ("Demo Plant"). Since then, the Ucore, IMC, KPM, and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc.[ii] ("Mech-Chem") commercialization team (the "Team") has made significant strides in the procurement and construction process for the Demo Plant.

The final engineered layout of the Demo Plant takes up nearly all of the 5,000 square foot Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") at KPM. And the concept of building a plant within an existing building is the go-forward transition template for the engineering process that the Team will replicate to create the first full-scale SMC, once the brownfield site[iii] selection process is finalized. This initial SMC is scheduled to produce 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREOs") by the end of 2024 and 5,000 tonnes by 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Engineered Design of the Currently Under Construction 51-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001full.jpg.

"The CDF Team, and the rest of the world, is facing extraordinary supply chain challenges regarding equipment and component availability," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "Despite this situation,we have managed to procure the initial feedstocks and virtually all of the required major equipment and components, and the Demo Plant remains on track for a late 2022 commencement of the commissioning process."

"This process will demonstrate the unprecedented North American separation of tonnes of both heavy and light rare earth elements. It will then continue with end-user qualification trials throughout 2023 for Western entities seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains as Ucore transitions to full-scale commercial mode with the construction of our first SMC."

Ucore's REE Separation Demo Plant is designed to:

  • Have the ability to process tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis:

    • from a wide variety of feedstock sources, including the heavy REE ("HREE") and light REE ("LREE") feedstocks planned for the full-scale SMCs.

  • Be capable of processing all RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.

  • Have a parallel 51-stage conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") mixer/settler circuit that will match the RapidSX™ process' configuration and enable direct head-to-head comparison of the performance of RapidSX™ vs. CSX.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002.jpg

Figure 2 - A Sampling of the On-hand CDF Components and Construction Efforts

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002full.jpg.

Ucore stands alone in its speed of executing the commercial deployment of one of the first modern technology platforms for separating HREEs and LREEs - as a replacement for CSX. Mech-Chem is now fully integrated into all CDF activities and is aligned to assist with the full-scale SMC techno-economic assessment and engineering data transfer. The efficiencies and environmental advantages resulting from the CDF demonstration processes are, and will continue to be, directly incorporated into the full-scale SMC engineering design packages. This integrated process is rapidly positioning Ucore to meet the demanding schedule requirements for the development of the first SMC and REO production for the Company's emerging list of prospective downstream partners.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the near-term development of heavy and light rare-earth processing facilities - including the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

  • Orca Holdings, LLC provides a Line of Credit Facility in the amount of USD$2 million
  • The primary use of funds is for the continued construction of Ucore's rare earth element Commercial Demonstration Plant and its planned Q4-2022 commissioning

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of financing by way of a secured line of credit facility in the amount of up to USD$2 million (the "Line of Credit"). Proceeds from the Line of Credit will primarily be used to continue the development of the Company's RapidSXTM Rare Earth Element ("REE") Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant"), currently scheduled for commissioning in Q4 of 2022, as detailed in the Company's July 12, 2022 news release.

The Line of Credit has been extended by Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"). In consideration for granting the Line of Credit and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, two million warrants ("Warrants") will be issued to Orca, with each Warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.75 during a one-year term ending on July 20, 2023. On July 21, 2022, the Company applied to the TSXV for the exchange's approval of the issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Trenching Results Confirm Neodymium-Rich Ree Mineralisation At Grønnedal, Greenland

Eclipse Metals Ltd (Eclipse or the Company) (ASX: EPM | FSE: 9EU) is pleased to announce the assay results from its 2022 trenching program for the Grønnedal REE prospect within the 100% owned Ivigtût multi-commodity project in SW Greenland.

Keep reading...Show less
rare earth magnets

Top 4 Canadian Rare Earths Stocks of 2023

Rare earth elements (REEs) have had a strong showing so far in 2023.

Investors may not be very familiar with the metals individually, but the group of elements is found in technology all around us, commonly in the form of rare earth magnets, which are used in everything from electric vehicles to smartphones to wind turbines. As technology continues to advance, they are expected to remain in high demand.

“The simplest engineering solution for a drive train on an electric vehicle is to use a permanent magnet synchronous motor, and those permanent magnets are made of REEs,” Jon Hykawy of Stormcrow Capital told the Investing News Network in an interview. "So as that trend continues, I expect the prices to remain high."

Keep reading...Show less
METEORIC RESOURCES NL

Diamond Drilling Confirms Ultra High-Grade REEs Extend Significantly Beneath Resource

Meteoric Resources NL (Meteoric or the Company) (ASX: MEI) is pleased to announce results from 27 diamond drill holes where assays have now been received. These results represent the first new sampling of the project by Meteoric.

Keep reading...Show less
kennedy range national park

Rare Earths in Australia's Gascoyne Region

Rare earth elements are arguably some of the most important minerals in the world.

They're key manufacturing components in multiple industries and technologies, including healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, defence and aerospace. They're also a critical component in clean energy technologies, such as solar panels and wind turbines — making them essential for the transition to net zero.

As the third largest global producer of rare earths in 2022, Australia has a critical part to play in establishing a stable global supply of these crucial minerals. In that regard, the country's emerging Gascoyne region may prove to be a game changer.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Conducts Initial US Department of Defense Post Award Conference

Ucore:

  • Completes the initial programmatic US DoD post-award conference
  • Outlines the prospective pathway to a full-scale RapidSX™ US rare earth element separation facility

 Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has conducted the initial programmatic post-award conference with the US Department of Defense ("DoD") for the Company's recently announced US$4 million Other Transaction Agreement ("OTA"). This Rare Earth Element ("REE") Separation Technology Capabilities Prototype Project (the "Project"), administered by the US Army Contracting Command-Orlando ("ACC-ORL"), is taking place at the Company's RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, utilizing its 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of mixed heavy and light REE concentrate feedstocks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heavy Rare Earths

Metallurgical Program Delivers Two-Fold Grade Increase And Up To 91.3% Extraction Of Magnet Rare Earths

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (ASX: HRE) is pleased to report results from its ongoing metallurgical investigation of rare earth mineralisation at its 100 per cent-owned Cowalinya project in the Norseman-Esperance region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Prismo Metals Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Palos Verdes - Including 11,520 g/t AgEq Over 0.5 Meter

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Base Metals Investing

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Gold Investing

Prismo Metals Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Palos Verdes - Including 11,520 g/t AgEq Over 0.5 Meter

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties to Acquire Further Royalty Interest on Producing Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

Base Metals Investing

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Energy Investing

GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

×