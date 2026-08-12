UBS Welcomes Two-Person Advisor Team in Kenwood, Ohio

UBS today announced that Financial Advisors Mitch Edwards and Jeff Stanley have joined the firm's Kenwood office from Morgan Stanley. Their team, The Stanley Edwards Group, will be part of the UBS Ohio–Indiana–Kentucky Market, led by Market Executive Andrew Dempsey.
"We are pleased to welcome Mitch and Jeff to UBS," said Andrew. "They bring substantial industry experience, a strong commitment to their clients and deep relationships in the Ohio market. Their decision to join UBS reflects our continued ability to attract experienced advisors who value the firm's global resources, wealth management capabilities and client-first culture."
Mitch Edwards joins UBS with extensive experience serving pre-retirees, retirees and business owners through comprehensive wealth planning and investment management. At Morgan Stanley, he served as a Senior Vice President, Wealth Management, Portfolio Management Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mitch is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Jeff Stanley focuses on helping clients preserve and manage their wealth through comprehensive, customized financial planning. He works closely with individuals and families to understand their priorities, develop strategies aligned with their goals and help them prepare for changing circumstances throughout their lives.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
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