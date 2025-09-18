Uber Partners with Flytrex to Launch Drone Delivery

Investment underscores Uber's first step into autonomous aerial logistics

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Flytrex, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership and UBER's first investment in drone delivery, marking a major step forward in the future of autonomous logistics.

Expected to begin with Uber Eats pilot markets in the U.S. by the end of the year, the new service combines Flytrex's proven autonomous drone delivery system with Uber's global platform and logistics expertise, creating a fully integrated end-to-end experience designed for speed, safety, and scale.

Uber aims to build the world's most flexible, multimodal delivery network—expanding beyond cars, bikes, and couriers to sidewalk robots and now autonomous aerial delivery. Flytrex, one of only four drone delivery providers authorized by the FAA for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, brings technology and operational expertise to Uber that will enable consumers to receive orders in minutes while reducing congestion and emissions.

As part of the relationship, Uber is making its first investment in drone technology with Flytrex to accelerate the development and deployment of drone delivery technology.

"Autonomous technology is transforming mobility and delivery faster than ever before," said Sarfraz Maredia, President of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber. "With Flytrex, we're entering the next chapter—bringing the speed and sustainability of drone delivery to the Uber Eats platform, at scale, for the first time. Together, we'll reshape how food, convenience items, and other essentials move through cities."

"The promise of autonomous vehicles is here, redefining logistics on the ground and in the air," said Noam Bardin, Executive Chairman of Flytrex. "Autonomous drones are the future of food delivery—fast, affordable, and hands-free. Flytrex has already delivered over 200,000 meals to suburban households in the past three years. Partnering with Uber—pioneers of ground-based mobility—brings together proven logistics expertise with aerial innovation. Together, we're building the infrastructure for a future where autonomous systems seamlessly move goods through our communities, making faster, safer, and more sustainable delivery the new standard."

To date, Flytrex has completed over 200,000 deliveries across the U.S. and operates with FAA-certified safety standards, demonstrating that its drones can reliably and safely share the skies with manned aircraft. Integrating Flytrex's BVLOS-certified drones with the vast network of restaurants, merchants, and consumers on the Uber platform, will unlock faster, safer, and more cost-efficient last-mile logistics at scale.

Drone delivery has the potential to significantly reduce delivery times, lower costs, and cut emissions compared to traditional methods—unlocking a future where everything from dinner to daily essentials arrives in minutes, not hours.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Flytrex

Flytrex is the leading autonomous drone food delivery service. The company has completed over 200,000 deliveries across the U.S., transforming last-mile logistics for suburban communities with affordable, scalable access to aerial delivery. Flytrex operates in multiple U.S. states and continues to expand its footprint, focusing on enhancing quality of life through innovation in autonomous logistics.

Uber Media Contact: press@uber.com
Flytrex Media Contact: Scott Coriell – scott@peakpublicaffairs.com

