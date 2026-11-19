AutoParts.com becomes the first auto parts retailer to join Uber Eats, giving customers nationwide access to parts from nearly 7,000 locations for on-demand and scheduled delivery
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced a new partnership with AutoParts.com, bringing auto parts to the UBER platform for the first time. Through AutoParts.com's marketplace and fulfillment network, which connects inventory from distributors, independent suppliers, and retail locations across the country, customers across the U.S. will be able to shop inventory from nearly 7,000 participating locations for on-demand or scheduled delivery through UBER Eats.
From unexpected repairs to routine maintenance, the partnership gives customers a fast, convenient way to get the automotive essentials they need without making an extra trip. The launch also marks the continued expansion of Uber's retail marketplace as the company broadens the range of everyday items available for delivery with Uber Eats.
"People already turn to Uber Eats for everything from groceries and beauty staples, to electronics and home improvement essentials. Auto parts are a natural extension of that selection," said Prashant Garg, Head of North America, Uber Eats. "When something goes wrong with your car, getting the right part delivered quickly can make a real difference. By welcoming AutoParts.com onto our marketplace, we're giving customers another way to get what they need, when they need it, and keep their day moving."
"Buying an auto part is often less about shopping and more about solving a problem," said Rich Keller, Founder & CEO of AutoParts.com. "Our goal is to make that process as easy as possible – from finding the right part to getting it in the customer's hands. By tapping into Uber's nationwide delivery network, we can make this experience even more convenient, particularly in moments when saving a trip matters most."
To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering 20% off AutoParts.com orders of $60 or more, up to $20 off. † Uber One members will continue to enjoy $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders and other exclusive savings. ††
How It Works
Getting what you need from AutoParts.com delivered through Uber Eats is simple:
- Open the Uber Eats app, search for AutoParts.com, and select your nearest participating location.
- Browse available items and add what you need to your cart.
- Choose on-demand or scheduled delivery, and place your order.
- Track your delivery in real time.
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 83 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
About AutoParts.com
AutoParts.com is a technology-enabled automotive marketplace and fulfillment platform that connects distributors, independent suppliers, and retail locations into a unified commerce network. Built around a proprietary real-time tech stack, AutoParts.com aggregates localized inventory data across thousands of locations to streamline parts discovery, fitment verification, and rapid on-demand delivery logistics for consumers and commercial customers. The company is designed to make auto parts easier to find, verify, purchase, and receive through a faster, more connected aftermarket supply network.
† Terms apply. See app for details. Offer available for a limited time only. Taxes and fees still apply. Order minimum (before taxes and fees) is required. Max discount $20. Exclusions may apply. Valid only in the US, at Autoparts.com stores in the Retail section of the Uber Eats app. Cannot be combined. Orders placed ahead of time must be scheduled for delivery before the expiration date. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation. Check app for availability.
†† Eligible orders only. Fees and terms apply, see app for details.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119650506/en/
Uber Press Contact: press@uber.com
AutoParts.com Press Contact: press@autoparts.com