Uber Eats Adds Citarella and More Regional Favorites to Growing Grocery Marketplace

New additions to the Uber Eats app include Citarella, Rouses Markets, Town and Country, Wild Fork and Rosauers Supermarkets.

UBER Eats (NYSE:UBER) is making it easier than ever for customers to get groceries from the local stores they love. Today, UBER Eats announced new partnerships with Citarella, Rouses Markets, Town and Country, Wild Fork and Rosauers Supermarkets bringing even more regional favorites onto the platform.

From gourmet markets to neighborhood staples, these additions reflect Uber Eats' ongoing commitment to connecting customers with both national and local grocery options—all delivered on-demand, at the tap of a button.

"Our goal is to make grocery shopping as convenient as possible, whether customers are stocking up for the week or picking up specialty items for dinner," said Hashim Amin , Head of Grocery & Retail for North America at Uber. "Since we know shoppers' allegiance to their beloved local stores is unparalleled, we continue to prioritize our regional partnership to deliver the freshest products from retailers people trust."

"We're excited to offer our neighbors the convenience of delivery with Uber Eats—and introduce more people to the unbeatable quality and excellent service we've established over the last 100 years," said Citarella Owner Joe Gurrera . "From the freshest seafood and Prime beef to chef-prepared classics and seasonal specialties, we are proud to be a leading source for exceptional food in the New York Metropolitan area. This partnership is one of the many ways we're continuing to elevate our customer experience."

New Grocer Partners Include:

  • Citarella ( New York City & the Hamptons) – For over a century, Citarella has delivered exceptional food—from fresh, never-frozen seafood and hand-selected, dry-aged Prime beef to chef-prepared specialties made with seasonal ingredients. Every corner of their markets offers something delicious, from heirloom chicken to imported sauces and olives. Guided by owner Joe Gurrera's passion for quality, Citarella is proudly known as 'The Ultimate Gourmet Market.'
  • Rouses Markets (Gulf Coast) – Family-owned and celebrating 65 years of fresh, local seafood and produce, authentic Cajun, Creole, and Southern specialties, and the Gulf Coast's largest assortment of local brands.
  • Town & Country Supermarkets ( Missouri and Arkansas ) — A locally owned regional grocery chain known for fresh produce, quality meats, and convenient ready-to-eat options, and friendly customer service.
  • Wild Fork (locations in Florida , Texas , Illinois , Pennsylvania , New Jersey , California , and Wisconsin ) – A reimagined meat and seafood market delivering exceptional value and quality. From everyday staples to unique cuts like bison, elk, and alligator, Wild Fork brings home chefs an unmatched selection designed to inspire.
  • Rosauers Supermarkets ( Washington , Idaho , Montana , and Oregon ) – Known for high-quality meats and seafood, scratch bakery, produce, deli, floral, and natural foods selections. Under their Huckleberry's Natural Markets banner, the first stand-alone Natural/Organic market in the PNW, Rosauers has a robust assortment of natural, organic, and local product offerings for all shoppers.

These new grocers are now available on the Uber Eats app, joining an expanding lineup of regional and national partners that help customers access the best of their neighborhoods with ease.

About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

