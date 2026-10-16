U.S. Navy receives C-130J-30 Super Hercules to become future TACAMO platform, E-130J Phoenix II

A new era of strategic airborne command and control capability for the U.S. Navy has officially begun with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) delivering a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft destined to become the future of the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission, at the company's Marietta, Georgia, facility on Oct. 15.
The C-130J-30 Super Hercules will be modified into the E-130J Phoenix II, the Navy's next‑generation TACAMO mission platform, fulfilling an added mission for the Super Hercules. TACAMO is the U.S. Navy's airborne nuclear command‑and‑control support mission.
The Super Hercules provides the Navy with a domestically produced, reliable, long-endurance, four-engine platform with the proven performance to successfully carry out the TACAMO mission. With advanced avionics, increased power, greater range, fuel efficiency and payload capacity, the C‑130J‑30 delivers the capabilities and endurance this critical mission demands.
"This delivery marks a historic milestone for the U.S. Navy, Lockheed Martin, and the nation's strategic communications network," said Trish Pagan, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Air Mobility & Maritime Missions. "The C-130J-30 Super Hercules continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of our customers, carrying the proven reliability of its lineage while transforming into a new, strategic mission set. It is built to deliver the capabilities our joint force demands and built to last through any operational challenge."
The delivery re-establishes the link between the TACAMO mission and the Hercules family. For three decades, the EC-130Q variant served as the Navy's TACAMO platform, flying the mission successfully from 1963 until 1993. The new Super Hercules builds on that legacy while adding advanced avionics, communications and survivability enhancements.
"The C-130J platform has a storied history supporting our strategic communications mission, and accepting this first C-130J-30 marks an exciting new chapter," said U.S. Navy Capt. Roger Davis, Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications program manager (PMA-271). "Lockheed Martin's delivery of this battle-proven airframe provides the structural and performance backbone our mission requires as we transition into mission systems integration to field the E-130J Phoenix II."
As part of the Super Hercules' transformation, the aircraft will be transferred to Northrop Grumman, the mission systems integrator, where the E-130J TACAMO industry team will complete the conversion that will see the airframe enter service as the E‑130J Phoenix II.
About the C-130J Super Hercules
The C-130J Super Hercules is the latest generation of the legendary C-130 Hercules. Built with advanced avionics, increased range and speed, and enhanced survivability, the C-130J is certified across 20 different mission sets — including airdrop, search and rescue, firefighting, medevac, ISR, special operations, among others. It is the only tactical airlifter with a global fleet of more than 570 aircraft and continues to serve as the backbone of air mobility worldwide.
For additional information, visit our website: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/products/c130.html.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.
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SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics