U.S. Navy approves Raytheon's StormBreaker® smart weapon for use on Super Hornet fleet

Precision strike capability will increase fleet lethality and survivability

- The U.S. Navy has approved Raytheon's StormBreaker® smart weapon for operational use on the FA-18-EF Super Hornet strike fighter. Raytheon is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

StormBreaker is the only operational smart weapon that can engage moving and stationary targets in both fair and adverse weather conditions, at land or at sea. Its compact size allows a single aircraft to engage more surface targets than previously possible. The weapon can also fly to strike mobile targets, reducing the amount of time that aircrews spend in harm's way.

"The Super Hornet plays a critical role in the Navy's air combat strategy and equipping it with StormBreaker increases the aircraft's lethality by enabling precision strike in all weather conditions," said Sam Deneke, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon. "StormBreaker's accuracy and versatility gives operators the upper hand in the most degraded environments, ensuring they can complete the mission and return home safely."  

In 2023, the Super Hornet became the first U.S. Navy aircraft to carry StormBreaker. It has had exceptional performance in combat on the aircraft.

StormBreaker is approved for use on the F-15E and the F/A-18-E/F Super Hornet, and is currently being integrated on the F-35A/B/C.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

