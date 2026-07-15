U.S National Science Foundation Selects Critical Materials Crossroads Engine for up to $160 Million; ReElement Technologies Named Industry Partner

U.S National Science Foundation Selects Critical Materials Crossroads Engine for up to $160 Million; ReElement Technologies Named Industry Partner

ReElement Technologies serves as an industry partner in the Critical Minerals Crossroads consortium, led by University of Missouri-Kansas City

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced that the National Science Foundation has selected the Critical Materials Crossroads consortium as one of its Regional Innovation Engines, making the consortium eligible for up to $160 million in funding over ten years. The consortium is led by the University of Missouri-Kansas City ("UMKC") and includes ReElement Technologies among its industry collaborators.

ReElement will contribute its proprietary refining and separation expertise, commercial-scale production capabilities and industry relationships to support research, workforce development and commercialization initiatives focused on strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

"The Critical Materials Crossroads initiative brings together the research, industrial, commercial and government partners needed to strengthen America's domestic critical mineral supply chain," said Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of ReElement Technologies. "As demonstrated through our collaborations with the Department of Energy, Department of War and numerous commercial partners, meaningful progress requires coordinated public-private investment. We are excited to contribute our refining expertise to help accelerate commercialization and domestic production."

Participation in the Critical Materials Crossroads Regional Innovation Engine further expands ReElement's collaboration with leading universities, federal agencies and commercial partners as the Company continues to advance its refining-first, demand-aligned platform for domestic rare earth and critical mineral production.

According to the consortium, within 10 years of operation, the CMC aims to deliver $40 billion in total impact, increase the state's gross domestic product by $17 billion annually, create 10,000 jobs (3,500 direct, 6,500 indirect) and attract more than $2 billion in public-private investment. CMC is building the blueprint to regain national independence over critical mineral supply chains.

This selection follows a series of recent milestones for ReElement and American Resources, including ReElement's $25 million Industrial Base Fund investment from the U.S. Department of War and American Resources' recent selection by the U.S. Department of Energy for award negotiations supporting domestic critical mineral recovery. Together, these initiatives continue to expand the Company's role across the domestic critical mineral ecosystem - from research and commercialization to production and deployment.

About Critical Mineral Crossroads
Critical Materials Crossroads is a regional innovation consortium led by the University of Missouri-Kansas City in partnership with universities, industry, government, and nonprofit organizations across Kansas and Missouri. The consortium is focused on creating a vertically integrated critical materials ecosystem-spanning research, processing, refining, applied technology development, and workforce training. As one of 15 finalists for the National Science Foundation's Regional Innovation Engines competition, Critical Materials Crossroads aims to boost domestic capacity, economic growth, and national security by helping the U.S. onshore critical mineral and rare earth value chains.

About NSF Regional Innovation Engines
Launched by NSF TIP, the NSF Engines program is building and scaling regional innovation ecosystems nationwide. Each NSF Engine is powered by a broad coalition of private sector, regional and scientific leaders and organizations to accelerate breakthrough emerging technology R&D that drives growth and ultimately bolsters U.S. economic competitiveness and national security.  

About ReElement Technologies Corporation
ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)
American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:
Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



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