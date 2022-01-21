ABBVie today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved SKYRIZI ® for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis a systemic inflammatory disease that affects the skin and joints and impacts approximately 30 percent of patients with psoriasis. 1,4-7 The FDA approval is supported by data from two pivotal studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of ...

ABBV