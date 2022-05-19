Life Science NewsInvesting News

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that Crispin Blunt, Member for Reigate for the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom, will be appearing as a keynote speaker at the Grand Opening of the Company's 20,000 square foot psilocybin cultivation facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

As Chair of the Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group, Blunt has been a vocal advocate for the rescheduling of psilocybin under current United Kingdom drug laws, with particular emphasis on the treatment of mental health conditions such as depression and cluster headaches.

Blunt's efforts toward further psychedelic science included a House of Commons Speech in October of 2021, asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he were willing to "cut through the current barriers to research into psilocybin and similar compounds?"

"It is an honour for Optimi Health to welcome Crispin Blunt, MP, to our May 27 Grand Opening Ceremony," said Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi Health. "Optimi's founders, advisory board, and executive team are pleased to host such an internationally recognizable figure in the ongoing dialogue around therapeutic psilocybin. It is our hope that we are only at the beginning of a larger, global rescheduling of psychedelic substances for research and medicinal purposes, and that discussions such as those being had now continue in the halls and offices of government worldwide."

Blunt will join the Optimi event after attending the 2022 Catalyst Summit in Kingston, Ontario where he has been invited to speak on international drug policy reform and regulation. Blunt served as the Minister of State for Prisons, Probation, Rehabilitation and Sentencing from 2010-2012.

"I am thrilled to be associated with some of the great work currently being undertaken by our friends in Canada," said Blunt. "The push to raise the profile of these much-needed psychedelic therapies in continuity with drug policy reform is paramount to bringing relief to the millions of people suffering from severe mental health conditions and addictions issues across the world. I am very much looking forward to seeing Optimi Health's contribution to these efforts."

Mr. Blunt's official biography can be found here .

GRAND OPENING

On May 27 th , the Company will be welcoming guests and dignitaries from the psychedelic business space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics, and the Indigenous community for a grand opening event and facility tour to inaugurate its Princeton, BC facility. Those interested in attending in-person or via livestream should contact event organizer, Michael Kydd, at info@kyddergroup.com .

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)
Optimi Health is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose to produce scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company's goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural GMP grade psilocybin across the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also been granted a dealer's license under Canada's Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS OR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Email: investors@optimihealth.ca
Phone: +1 (902) 880 6121
Web: https://optimihealth.ca

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward‐looking statements") that relate to Optimi's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements pertaining to activities proposed to be conducted under the Company's dealer's license and associated business related to Psilocybin and Psilocin and Optimi's plans, focus and objectives.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward‐Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual information Form dated January 12, 2022, and other continuous disclosure filings available under Optimi's profile at www.sedar.com . Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement.

Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c68204c8-e9e9-4b66-a72e-4a501bba99df

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7125234c-376b-4872-890a-a3cf82414bad


Optimi Health Acquires Extensive Catalog of Psychedelic and Functional Mushroom Genetics

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a diverse catalog of psilocybin and functional mushroom strains intended for cultivation in its 20,000 square foot, EU-GMP compliant facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

The Company's acquisition includes 24 psychedelic and nine functional strains, giving it one of the largest genetic banks in the sector. Formulated psychedelic strains will be made available to licensed researchers, Canada's Special Access Program (SAP), as well as being utilized for on-site research in Optimi's recently expanded analytical laboratory, while the functional strains will be optimized for the Company's growing whole body, natural supplement brand, Optimi Life .

Optimi Health

Optimi Health Completes Expansion Of On-Site Analytical Laboratory

Optimi Health Corp . (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed a planned expansion of the on-site analytical laboratory at its Princeton, British Columbia facility.

The on-site lab is purpose built inside one of Optimi's EU-GMP capable 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art indoor growing facilities dedicated to the cultivation of safe, high-quality psychedelic and functional mushrooms. Optimi Chief Science Officer, Justin Kirkland, will oversee the Company's analytical operations.

Optimi Health

Optimi Health Applauds Health Canada's Position on Drug Quality and Goods and Manufacturing Practices for Psilocybin

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company") CEO, Bill Ciprick, issued a statement today in response to Health Canada's May 6 Notice to Stakeholders "regarding the proposed use of psilocybin mushrooms in clinical trials, or as a drug accessed through the Special Access Program (SAP)."

Ciprick says the Notice published by Health Canada's Office of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Controlled Substances Directorate was welcomed by Optimi, specifically around the "importance of drug quality and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)."

Optimi Health

Optimi Health Granted Amendment To Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that a requested Amendment to its Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence has been granted by Health Canada, enabling it to further expand the capacity to produce natural, GMP psilocybin at its Princeton, British Columbia facility, as well as introducing a provision allowing the Company to extract psilocin for use in clinical trials.

Optimi's operational footprint now includes 20,000 square feet of state-of-the-art, technologically advanced aeroponics facilities dedicated to the cultivation of safe, high-quality psychedelic and functional mushrooms. Under the terms of the amendment, the Company is now permitted to possess a quota of up to 5000kg of dried psilocybin mushrooms – the equivalent of 10kg of psilocybin – and 100g of psilocin.

Optimi Health

Optimi Health Opens Canada's Largest GMP-Grade Licensed Psilocybin Cultivation Facility

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will be inaugurating its recently completed psilocybin cultivation facility with a grand opening event and reception for members of the media, investors and other stakeholders relevant to the Company's developing position as a leading supplier in the field of psychedelic and functional mushrooms on Friday, May 27th, 2022.

The Optimi Health executive team and advisory board will be welcoming guests and dignitaries from the psychedelic business space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics, and the Indigenous community to celebrate this significant achievement. Renowned psychedelics industry journalist and author Amanda Siebert will act as Master of Ceremonies.

Awakn Life Sciences Completes World's First Ketamine Treatment Study for a Range of Behavioral Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Completes World's First Ketamine Treatment Study for a Range of Behavioral Addictions

Promising Results Merit Larger Study Which Awakn is Initiating

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today the completion of the world's first ketamine treatment study for behavioral addictions. The behavioral addictions included in the study were Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Binge Eating Disorder and Compulsive Sexual Behavior.

The study was led by Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Exeter, U.K., and an internationally respected expert in the therapeutic use of ketamine. The study investigated ketamine as a new treatment approach for these behavioral addictions by opening a window in which the brain can make new connections to change behavior.

The results from the study indicate the desired effects via potentially novel mechanisms and these results merit a larger study and further exploration, which Awakn is now initiating. The study also supports Awakn's Intellectual Property (IP) strategy and existing filed patent applications, positioning Awakn as a leading company in the behavioral-addiction therapeutic research and development industry. The company expects to update investors further on its IP strategy in the coming weeks.

Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, commented, "These promising early findings may suggest a new treatment solution in behavioral addictions, which are growing rapidly across the globe, and as yet, are a completely unmet treatment need. The team are excited to be starting these new significant studies which promise to bring considerable innovation to the field".

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson commented, "This study is hugely encouraging and gave us all the data we could have hoped for. Critically, it also showed us that a larger study is merited, and we will now pursue this. For such a huge cohort of over a billion people to be suffering with no pharmacological treatment available to them, is unacceptable and we will strive to deliver therapies to patients who are in desperate need".

Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, and Binge Eating Order, all recognised in the DSM-5, affect up to 450 million[1], 235 million[2] and 100 million[3] people respectively, while Compulsive Sexual Behavior, which is included in the ICD-11, affects up to 350 million[4] people. Current standard of care for these conditions is poor.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to: COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

Seelos Therapeutics Receives a Notice of Allowance in the U.S. for an Additional Patent for SLS-007

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application number 16833,515 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering SLS-007 titled: "Structure-Based Peptide Inhibitors of Alpha-Synuclein Aggregation".

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

This Notice of Allowance covers the method of treating several neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease (PD), Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy, through contacting alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) protofilaments with an effective amount of SLS-007.

Seelos is currently delivering SLS-007 via an adeno-associated virus (AAV) in a preclinical study designed to establish the in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles and target engagement. SLS-007 is comprised of endogenously available amino acids and thus is expected to be a novel approach to target prevention of α-synuclein aggregation and slow disease progression in synucleinopathy diseases. Preliminary data from the study is expected in the second half of 2022.

About SLS-007

SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptide inhibitors that target the non-amyloid component core (NACore) of α-synuclein to inhibit protein aggregation in patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathology in brains of patients with PD. Recent in vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the potential for SLS-007 to be a disease-modifying gene focused on intracellular α-synuclein aggregates in PD, the initiation and completion of the preclinical study of SLS-007, the ability of SLS-007 and related peptides to slow the progression of PD by stopping the seeding and potential propagation of α-synuclein aggregates, the ability of SLS-007 delivered via an AAV to target the NACore, expectations regarding the results of the study, including the establishment of the in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics profiles and target engagement parameters of SLS-007 and the expected timing for releasing preliminary data regarding the study. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior test results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-receives-a-notice-of-allowance-in-the-us-for-an-additional-patent-for-sls-007-301549493.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Nirvana Signs Letter of Intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc.

Nirvana Signs Letter of Intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc.

Collaboration with British Columbia Lab to open doors for psychedelics product development and distribution.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc. (INVP) for the development and distribution of the Company's psilocybin and psilocin based products. The strategic relationship will begin with the production of 20g each of psilocybin and psilocin and will increase with market demands.

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints UK Leader in Addictions Psychiatry, Dr. Arun Dhandayudham, as Chief Medical Officer

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints UK Leader in Addictions Psychiatry, Dr. Arun Dhandayudham, as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Dhandayudham Brings Significant Frontline Addiction and Mental Health Medical Leadership Experience to Awakn

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that Dr. Arun Dhandayudham is joining Awakn as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ben Sessa is stepping back from his role as CMO to become Awakn's Head of Psychedelic Medicine, allowing him to continue his work in research, academic and training activities, as well as a greater focus on the day-to-day treatment of his clients as the Lead Physiatrist for Awakn Clinics Bristol.

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 8-10, 2022 .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO and Michael Golembiewski , CFO, will present on Friday, June 10th at 12:00 PM ET and host 1x1 meetings.

The 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering where over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

Presentation webcast registration may be accessed here .

For questions about the conference, please email healthcareconference@jefferies.com .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2022-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-301545553.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Citi's Biopharma Virtual Co-Panel Day and H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in two upcoming events as follows:

  • Citi's Biopharma Virtual Co-Panel Day: panel "Mood Disorders/Mental Health Panel" at 11:00 am ET on 18 May 2022
  • HC Wainwright Global Investments Conference: presentation at 9:00 am ET on 24 May 2022

A live audio webcast of both events will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following each event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

