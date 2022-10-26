Base MetalsInvesting News

  • Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements
  • To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com
  • Question on voting please contact Kingsdale Advisors toll free at 1-888-370-3955 or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

The independent directors of the Board of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") remind minority shareholders to vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution (the "Arrangement") to receive C$43.00 per share in Cash representing a 67% premium to Turquoise Hill's closing price of C$25.68 per share on 11 March 2022, the day prior to Rio Tinto's initial public proposal to acquire Turquoise Hill.

REASONS TO ACCEPT THE OFFER

Recommendation of the Board Remains FOR the Arrangement Resolution

The Board of Directors (excluding the conflicted directors) continues to unanimously recommend that Turquoise Hill's minority shareholders vote FOR the resolution to approve the Arrangement based on the comprehensive evaluation by the Special Committee, assisted by professional advisors, emphasizing the following:

  • after an extensive review process, including a market canvass, the Special Committee did not identify any alternatives that were more attractive and determined that the transaction is the only value maximizing option expected to be available to Turquoise Hill's minority shareholders given Rio Tinto's contractual rights and control position over the Company, the project and available financing alternatives;
  • the all-cash offer of C$43.00 delivers certainty of value and immediate liquidity at a 67% premium to the unaffected closing share price on March 11, 2022, the last trading day prior to Rio Tinto's initial proposal;
  • in considering Rio Tinto's offers, while the price of copper fell and the shares of our peer group declined by 35%, the independent Special Committee remained resolute in refusing to accept a transaction that would not fairly compensate minority shareholders for the long-term promise of Oyu Tolgoi. Through its robust and unwavering commitment, the Special Committee secured two increases in the offer price, for a total increase of C$9.00 or 26% relative to the C$34.00 that Rio Tinto offered in March 2022;
  • the C$43.00 per share offer is within the fair value range determined by the independent valuation of TD Securities Inc.; and
  • the recommendation of the Special Committee takes into consideration the financing and funding risks as well as the potential challenges facing Turquoise Hill in the event the Arrangement is not approved.

Vote FOR the Transaction Today

Your vote is important no matter how many shares you own. Shareholders must vote prior to 10:30 a.m. (Montreal Time) on October 28, 2022.

For more details on how to vote, shareholders are encouraged to visit www.turquoisehillacquisition.com .

How To Vote

If you are a registered shareholder, we are asking you to take two actions.

First, your vote is important regardless of how many shares of Turquoise Hill you own. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting. If you are a registered shareholder, whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting, to vote your shares at the Meeting, you can either return a duly completed and executed form of proxy to the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company (the "Transfer Agent"), Proxy Department, by mail at: TSX Trust, 1200-1 Toronto Street, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V6, or TST Trust Company, 1600-2001 Robert-Bourassa Blvd., Montreal, Quebec H3A 2A6, or via the internet at www.tsxtrust.com/vote-proxy not later than 10:30 a.m. (Montreal time) on October 28, 2022 or, if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, prior to the commencement of the reconvened Meeting. If you hold shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other intermediary (a "Beneficial Shareholder"), you should follow the instructions provided by your intermediary to ensure your vote is counted at the Meeting.

Second, if the Arrangement is approved and completed, before Rio Tinto can issue the consideration for your shares, the depositary will need to receive the applicable letter of transmittal completed by you if you are a registered shareholder, together with the certificates representing the shares and any additional documents that may be required. If you are a Beneficial Shareholder, you will receive payment for your shares through your financial intermediary if the Arrangement is completed.

Questions

If you have any questions about voting your proxy and the information contained in this press release in connection with the Meeting, please contact our proxy solicitation agent and strategic shareholder advisor, Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-888-370-3955 (toll-free in North America), or by calling collect at 416-867-2272 (outside of North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com .

About Turquoise Hill

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC; Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

Forward-looking Statements and Forward-looking Information

Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Arrangement, including the anticipated timing of the Meeting and potential risks facing the Company if the Arrangement is not completed.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the ability of the parties to receive in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary shareholder approvals (including the minority approval) and court approval; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement, and other expectations and assumptions concerning the Arrangement, present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate. The anticipated dates indicated may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary shareholder approvals (including the minority approval) and court approval, or the necessity to extend the time limits for satisfying the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's management proxy circular dated September 27, 2022 (the "Circular") and in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form, as supplemented by the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022 MD&A"). Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors included in Turquoise Hill's filings with the SEC as well as the Schedule 13E-3 and the Circular.

Readers are further cautioned that the lists of factors enumerated in the "Risk Factors" section of the Circular, the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form, the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Q2 2022 MD&A and the Schedule 13E-3 that may affect future results are not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events and should not rely on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to the Company. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Vice President Investors Relations and Communications
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com

Follow us on Twitter@TurquoiseHillRe

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Turquoise Hill ResourcesTRQ:CATRQCopper Investing
TRQ:CA,TRQ

Lundin Mining Third Quarter 2022 Results

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported net loss attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders of $11.2 million ( ($0.01) per share) in the third quarter and earnings of $281.3 million ( $0.37 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . Adjusted earnings 1 were $30.9 million ( $0.04 per share) for the quarter and $288.9 million ( $0.38 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $202.4 million and $938.8 million respectively.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022" or "third quarter") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $113 million ($0.16 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $96 million ($0.14 adjusted earnings per share 2 ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nanadie Well Project Copper-Nickel-PGE RC Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to report assay results from the April/May 2022 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling campaign which was completed at the Nanadie Well Project ("NWP") as outlined in Figure 1*.

HIGHLIGHTS

- RC drilling at the Nanadie Well Project has identified broad anomalous zones copper-nickel-PGE mineralisation 1.6 kilometres north of the Nanadie Well resource

- RC drilling on the 10 kilometre long layered magmatic/greenstone-metasediment basal contact has identified further copper-nickel-PGE mineralisation

- RC drilling has successfully tested the Nanadie mineralisation a further 1.6km along strike to the north

- These encouraging results have been prioritised for follow up geophysical and drilling programmes

Drilling assay results include:

- 4m @ 746 ppm Cu & 0.11 ppm Pd from 100m in 22NWRC002

- 16m @ 2,325 ppm Cu & 0.06 ppm Au from 88m in 22NWRC003A, including:
o 4m @ 6,250 ppm Cu & 0.15 ppm Au from 92m

- 68m @ 2,305 ppm Cu, 0.09 ppm Pd & 0.05 ppm Pt from 36m in 22SKRC001

- 56m @ 3,337 ppm Cu, 0.14 ppm Pd & 0.06 ppm Pt from 116m in 22SKRC001 including:
o 24m @ 5,002 Cu, 1,294 ppm Ni, 0.23 ppm Pd & 0.11 ppm Pt from 140m

- 4m @ 4,720 ppm Cu, 1,330 ppm Ni, 0.28 ppm Pd & 0.11 ppm Pt from 68m in 22SKRC002

- 12m @ 3,620 ppm Cu, 0.09 ppm Pd & 0.06 ppm Pt from 116m in 22SKRC002

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"We are seeing the opening up of potential of the mineralisation system at Nanadie Well.

We have not prioritised this work as we are focussed on Nifty Restart and have conducted a full field season of drilling at the Maroochydore deposit in 2021.

Now after 24 months of surface mapping, geophysical surveys, drilling, assaying, interpreting data and generating Cyprium's maiden mineral resource at Nanadie Well, we are seeing the results which are demonstrating the size and multi-metal nature of this extensive magmatic system.

We will split the composite samples over these intervals and await the assay results. Afterwhich we will then determine the next steps and design follow up geophysical and drilling programmes for this exciting project.

Cyprium is well advanced with the Nifty finance process and the operation itself is at the start line, ready to be refurbished and restarted once the financing is finalised. We are continuing to work on the exciting development projects at the Maroochydore copper cobalt deposit and the Nanadie Well copper nickel gold silver PGE project, both of which demonstrate great potential for extensions and further discoveries in close proximity to our identified resources."

The 6 RC drillhole programme tested a variety of exploration targets in the NWP for a total of 918 metres as detailed in Figure 2, Image 1, Long section 1 and Appendices 1 and 2*.

The Stark basal contact target consists of magmatic Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation associated with the Barrambie Igneous Complex ("BIC"), a layered mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex that extends for 75 kilometres along a major NNW-SSE striking crustal boundary - the Youanmi Shear Zone. Mineralisation observed by previous operators and Cyprium consists of disseminated, stringer, matrix, semi-massive and massive sulphides - primarily chalcopyrite with lesser pyrrhotite, pyrite and pentlandite - located at or near the base of some intrusions within the complex.

Outcropping Cu-Ni gossan and sulphide mineralisation was discovered in and around shallow historic workings at the Stark prospect in 2014. Mineralisation is hosted by gabbro on or near its basal contact with banded iron formation ("BIF") and plunges gently south. Limited historical exploration at the prospect has included geological mapping and surface sampling, geophysics and drilling.

Two holes were drilled at Stark as part of the recent program, with one drillhole testing a SQUID EM anomaly and the other one testing up plunge of previous drill intercepts. Both drillholes hit sulphide mineralisation in gabbro above the basal BIF contact:

- 22SKRC001 intersected a wide interval of disseminated, matrix and semi-massive chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite from 36m within an embayment in the basal gabbro contact, and returned:
o 68 m @ 2,305 ppm Cu from 36 m,
o 56 m @ 3,337 ppm Cu from 116 m including,

- 24 m @ 5,002 ppm Cu, 1,294 ppm Ni, 0.23 ppm Pd & 0.11 ppm Pt from 140 m

- 22SKRC002 intersected disseminated to splashy pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite towards the base of the gabbro, returning an intercept of 12 m @ 3,620 ppm Cu from 116 m

Cyprium tenements partly cover 12 kilometres of the BIC and 10 kilometres of lightly explored prospective basal contacts. Cyprium considers that potential for polymetallic sulphide mineralisation has already been demonstrated. Geophysical and drilling programmes are currently being designed to follow up this prospective magmatic intrusive basal contact.

A line of four holes was drilled to test 1.6km along strike north of the Nanadie Well Inferred Mineral Resource (40.4 Mt @ 0.40 % Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, refer to CYM ASX announcement: 19 July 2022, "Nanadie Well Mineral Resource Estimate") in the vicinity of anomalous intercepts in historic drillholes. Transported overburden up to 50m thick presented drilling challenges, which meant that drillhole 22NWRC003 had to be abandoned at 66m and redrilled nearby as 22NWRC003A. Finely disseminated chalcopyrite was logged sporadically throughout the holes, with the greatest volume between 86 m and 98 m in 22NWRC003A returning:

- 16 m @ 2,325 ppm Cu from 88 m including:
o 4 m @ 6,250 ppm Cu & 0.15 ppm Au from 92 m

The RC drilling was designed to test the northern extents of the Nanadie Well layered magmatic intrusive polymetallic mineralisation. The 16m zone of copper/gold mineralisation intersected in 22NWRC003A, 1.6 km north of the current Nanadie Well mineral resource, demonstrates the extensional potential of the system and follow up geophysical and drilling programmes are being designed by Cyprium geologists to further test this potential.

The drilling has successfully tested the extensional potential of the current Nanadie Well mineralisation to the north. The results open up a further 1.6km of potential strike for the current mineralisation.

Cyprium is planning the next stage of work programmes to target the potential mineralised corridor.

Analytical samples for the Nanadie Well extensional and Stark basal contact investigation programmes were collected as 4 m scoop split composites. Cyprium geologists will select and submit for assay 1 m splits from the mineralised composites to gain a full understanding of the grade distributions and to assist in the design of follow up geophysical and drilling programmes for both exploration programmes.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/853R74V3



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Board of Directors Continues to Unanimously Recommend that Minority Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to Receive C$43.00 per share in Cash; a 67% Premium

  • Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements
  • To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com

The independent directors of the Board of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company" and the "Special Committee" respectively) today commented on Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") recommendation in connection with the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement pursuant to which, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") would acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Turquoise Hill Shareholders Vote "AGAINST" Rio Tinto's C$43/share Privatization Transaction

Pentwater Capital Management LP (" Pentwater "), the largest minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (" Turquoise Hill " or the " Company ") (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) welcomes that leading proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders of Turquoise Hill vote AGAINST Rio Tinto's proposed C$43/share privatization of Turquoise Hill, agreeing with Pentwater that the proposal as currently structured does not fairly value TRQ's minority shares.

ISS stated in its report that:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Construction Underway at New Teck Emergency Department - Ushering in a New Era for Royal Inland Hospital

Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") are joining today to celebrate the beginning of construction of the new Teck Emergency Department at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH). Teck contributed $2.5 million towards the hospital's new emergency department which will feature the installation of innovative antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment to help protect patients and health care workers.

The Teck Emergency Department ushers in a new era for RIH, with renovations scheduled to be complete in 2026. When finished, the department will offer expanded care and enhanced patient outcomes in one of the busiest emergency/trauma centres in British Columbia's interior region. The facility upgrades will result in reduced wait times for access to treatment for people when they need it most. Teck's donation will also facilitate innovation within the department, including antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment that reduce the spread of infectious disease.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×