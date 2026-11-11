Tudor Gold Expands Footprint of Treaty Creek's Perfectstorm Zone with Drill Results Intersecting High-Grade Gold, 9.00 g/t Gold Over 9.50 meters, including 43.29 g/t Gold Over 1.20 meters, Down-dip from High-Grade Surface Samples

Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports results from four holes drilled at the Perfectstorm Zone at its 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project in B.C.'s Golden Triangle. Results from drillholes PS-26-34 and PS-26-36, which were drilled to follow-up on surface sampling completed earlier in the season, have identified a new high-grade low to intermediate sulfidation system approximately 500 meters northwest of prior drilling on the Perfectstorm copper-gold porphyry system. Additionally, drillhole PS-26-35 intersected a continuance of gold-dominant mineralization at depth within the PSP Zone system identified to date. Perfectstorm's PSP Zone has now been extended down-dip and along strike and remains open.
The 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program (the "2026 Program") has been completed, with crews currently demobilizing from site. The 2026 Program consisted of 22,511 meters of drilling in 44 holes and was successful in discovering a new porphyry system, the PSP Zone, and multiple zones of epithermal gold mineralization at the Perfectstorm Zone. The PSP Zone has been defined by 23 holes announced to date, with a further 19 holes in the queue for assaying at the lab. A maiden Mineral Resource estimate is expected to be prepared for the PSP Zone once all assays have been received from the 2026 Program.
Drill Highlights:
Hole PS-26-34 intersected:
-
2.25 g/t gold, and 3.10 g/t silver, over 37.50 meters starting 127.50 meters downhole, including
5.25 g/t gold, and 6.93 g/t silver, over 10.50 meters starting 130.50 meters downhole, including
10.17 g/t gold, and 11.85 g/t silver, over 4.50 meters starting 136.50 meters downhole
-
Hole PS-26-36 intersected:
0.80 g/t gold, and 713.91 g/t silver, over 4.20meters starting 45.00 meters downhole
-
9.00 g/t gold, and 9.66 g/t silver, over 9.50 meters starting 163.50 meters downhole, including
22.29 g/t gold, and 21.52 g/t silver, over 3.62 meters starting 165.30 meters downhole, including
43.29 g/t gold, and 16.90 g/t silver, over 1.20 meters starting 166.50 meters downhole
-
Hole PS-26-35 intersected :
-
1.77 g/t gold and 2.31 g/t silver over 21.60 meters starting 366.00 meters downhole, including
6.89 g/t gold and 5.86 g/t silver, over 3.55 meters starting 367.50 meters downhole
-
0.93 g/t gold and 3.40 g/t silver over 49.80 meters starting 1042.95 meters downhole, including
2.34 g/t gold and 10.16 g/t silver, over 3.90 meters starting 1072.00 meters downhole
See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes PS-26-33 to 36, Table 2 for surface sample results, plan maps, and cross sections.
Northwest Expansion of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Perfectstorm Zone
Surface prospecting and sampling completed at the Perfectstorm Zone throughout the 2026 Program identified a strongly mineralized vein and breccia system approximately 25 meters in width at surface composed of multiple mineralized structures containing abundant chalcopyrite and galena. Four of the surface samples returned significant gold and silver values of up to 12.90 g/t gold and up to 444 g/t silver indicating a precious metal rich structural system. Drillholes PS-26-34 and PS-26-36 were targeted at testing the down-dip extension of this surface zone. As highlighted above, PS-26-34 cut 10.17 g/t gold and 11.85 g/t silver over 4.50 meters, 190 meters down-dip of the surface expression. PS-26-36 cut both high-grade gold and silver intervals extending the mineralized zone along a strike length of 125 meters. Two subsequent drillholes, PS-26-37 and PS-26-38 have assays pending with intercepts through this zone.
Additional prospecting in the area has returned surface sample results indicating the possibility of multiple high-grade gold and silver mineralized structures throughout the area. Another north-south trending structure occurring 210 meters to the east was identified with results of up to 35.66 g/t gold indicating the possibility of multiple stacked sub-vertical structures.
Extension of Gold Dominant Mineralization at Depth at PSP Zone Discovery
Drillhole PS-26-35 intersected a continuance of gold-dominant mineralization at depth within the PSP Zone system. The drillhole has extended the mineralized footprint by 220 meters at depth from PS-26-21 which intersected 0.85 g/t gold and 4.09 g/t silver over 34.50 meters, including 1.68 g/t gold and 8.77 g/t silver over 7.50 meters (see news release dated September 16, 2026), adding significant volume to the mineralized system, while demonstrating consistent, broad, gold-dominant intercepts.
The PSP Zone is located approximately one kilometer southwest of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit at its closest point and approximately four kilometers northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit, along the northeast-southwest trending Sulphurets corridor that hosts multiple porphyry deposits and prospects. The system remains open in all directions.
Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results, November 11, 2026
|Hole
|Collar Coords
|Dip/
|From
|To
|Interval
|Gold
|Silver
|Copper
|Molybdenum
|Azimuth
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|PS-26-33
|425701 mE 6270861 mN
|-55
|642.00
|652.90
|10.90
|0.86
|4.12
|-
|-
|170°
|PS-26-34
|426185 mE 6271307 mN
|-45
|127.50
|165.00
|37.50
|2.25
|3.10
|-
|-
|035°
|including
|130.50
|141.00
|10.50
|5.25
|6.93
|-
|-
|and
|136.50
|141.00
|4.50
|10.17
|11.85
|-
|-
|162.00
|165.00
|3.00
|7.15
|1.58
|-
|-
|289.50
|296.00
|6.50
|1.91
|8.66
|-
|-
|PS-26-35
|426361 mE 6271208 mN
|-58
|366.00
|387.60
|21.60
|1.77
|2.31
|-
|-
|085°
|including
|367.50
|371.05
|3.55
|6.89
|5.86
|-
|-
|472.15
|510.00
|37.85
|0.90
|1.27
|-
|-
|including
|487.50
|492.60
|5.10
|2.08
|1.99
|1042.95
|1092.75
|49.80
|0.93
|3.40
|-
|-
|including
|1072.00
|1075.90
|3.90
|2.34
|10.16
|-
|-
|PS-26-36
|426185 mE 6271307 mN
|-55
|45.00
|49.20
|4.20
|0.80
|713.91
|0.15
|-
|105°
|163.50
|173.00
|9.50
|9.00
|9.66
|-
|-
|including
|165.30
|168.92
|3.62
|22.29
|21.52
|-
|-
|and
|166.50
|167.70
|1.20
|43.29
|16.90
|-
|-
| (1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.
(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 meters intervals.
Table 2: Select Treaty Creek Surface Sample Results, November 11, 2026
|Sample
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Sample From
|Sample Type
|Width (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|Silver (g/t)
|Copper (%)
|J0002916
|426493
|6271477
|2035
|Outcrop
|Select
|35.66
|142
|0.941
|A0513650
|426483
|6271493
|2042
|Subcrop
|Select
|13.60
|278
|1.201
|J0002831
|426277
|6271464
|1961
|Outcrop
|Select
|12.90
|16.88
|0.037
|A0513642
|426634
|6271270
|2025
|Subcrop
|Select
|9.49
|1,446
|2.359
|A0513649
|426489
|6271485
|2046
|Subcrop
|Select
|8.49
|257
|1.17
|J0002834
|426471
|6271483
|2028
|Subcrop
|Select
|5.65
|350
|1.175
|I0003908
|426490
|6271472
|2023
|Outcrop
|Select
|5.14
|563
|1.304
|A0513647
|426633
|6271271
|2019
|Float
|Float
|4.21
|620
|2.195
|A0513707
|426553
|6271156
|2021
|Float
|Float
|3.94
|5,403
|2.893
|J0002917
|426491
|6271476
|2033
|Outcrop
|Select
|3.03
|31.87
|0.925
|J0002830
|426276
|6271456
|1958
|Outcrop
|Select
|1.10
|5.45
|0.103
|J0002957
|426292
|6271450
|1943
|Outcrop
|Chip
|0.5
|0.87
|444
|0.697
|J0002956
|426296
|6271450
|1943
|Outcrop
|Select
|0.71
|107
|0.522
|(1) Select samples are selective by nature and may not represent true grades. Float samples are not in place and may not represent true grades.
Treaty Creek Resource and Perfectstorm Zone Target Areas
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Plan Map of Drillholes Perfectstorm Zone
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Perfectstorm Surface Sample Results
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Cross Sections
Section A
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Section B
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Section A - Inset
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Section B - Inset
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Qualified Person
The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.
QA/QC
Diamond drill core and surface rock samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and PhotonAssayTM for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were analyzed to extinction. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.
About Treaty Creek
Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit, as disclosed in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", dated November 30, 2025 and prepared by Garth Kirkham P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors, hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper).
The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway. In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones.
About Tudor Gold
Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:
|Joseph Ovsenek
President & CEO
(778) 731-1055
|Chris Curran
Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
(604) 559 8092
chris.curran@tudor-gold.com
|Tudor Gold Corp.
Suite 1290, 999 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC
V6C 2W2
info@tudorgoldcorp.com
(SEDAR+ filings: Tudor Gold Corp.)
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
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