TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125
Payable Date: July 17, 2023
Record Date: June 30, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023

___________________________________________

23/06/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATACAMA COPPER CORPORATION ("ACOP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 5, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    1,567,332 shares

Purchase Price: $0.18 per share

Number of Placees:                   7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

117,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder's Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$5,249.99

N/A

29,167 Finder's Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two years from the closing date of the offering.

The Company issued a news release on June 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 21, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    13,136,799 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants:                                   13,136,799 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,136,799 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.05 for a one-year period

$0.10 in the second year

Number of Placees:                   9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, June 22, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    10,604,546 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per common share

Number of Placees:                   16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / Pro Group=P

Aggregate # of Shares

Aggregate Insider Involvement [1 Placee]

Y

90,910

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees]

P

950,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$49,000

N/A

N/A


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Emerita Resources CORP. ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 5, 2023 .

Number of Shares:                    7,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Warrants:                                   3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:                  25 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

8

2,650,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$24,600

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. (Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.)

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition of a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") from an arm-length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to a net smelter return royalty purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated June 1, 2023 , Graphite One ( Alaska ) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will acquire a 1% NSR on certain State of Alaska mining claims from the Vendor in return for an aggregate consideration consisting of 456,500 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $1.48 per common share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2023 and June 21, 2023 .

________________________________________

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 22, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    8,571,428 Charity Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0 .35 per share

Warrants:                                   8,571,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,571,428 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.40 for a three year period

Number of Placees:                   13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

428,571 units

857,149


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .35 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 8, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange acknowledges for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                   62,500,000 shares

Purchase Price:                        AUD $0 .04 per share

Warrants:                                  31,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 31,250,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:            AUD $0 .075 until September 5, 2025

Number of Placees:                  47 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

AUD $150,000

N/A

15,000,000 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of AUD $0 .04 until September 5, 2025 .

The Company issued a news release on June 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement on May 19 , 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Software License Agreement dated February 1, 2023 , as amended on March 7 and June 16, 2023 , (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company purchased an exclusive license to digital cough technology for COVID-19 and its potential further R&D based expansion in future for all potential respiratory diseases, and includes all maintenance releases and licensee modifications made thereto (the "Licensed Software").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the Licensed Software in exchange for paying up to US$1,740,000 in cash and issuing up to 5,000,000 common shares and 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.17 per share for a period of three (3) years, to the Vendor. Up to US$420,000 of cash consideration can be satisfied via issuance of up to additional 5,689,320 common shares.

The Exchange has also accepted issuance of 500,000 common shares and 500,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.17 per share for a period of three (3) years, to an arm's length party for finder services in connection with the Licensed Software acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 17, 2022 , December 21, 2022 , February 16, 2023 , March 8, 2023 and June 22, 2023 .

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/22/c8521.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV:EMO) announces that, further to its news release of June 5, 2023, it has closed the non-brokered private placement offering of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued an additional 7,500,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. Securities issued under the Offering will carry a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date hereof.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (the " Company " or " Emerita ") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, the brokered offering of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (each a " Unit "), previously announced in the Company's press release dated June 2, 2023 (the " Initial Offering "), is fully subscribed and that the Company is announcing a concurrent non-brokered private placement financing of up to 7,500,000 Units to be priced at $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the " Concurrent Offering "), for maximum gross proceeds of $11,000,000 from the Initial Offering and Concurrent Offering, collectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (the " Company " or "Emerita") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents "), whereby the Agent will raise up to $8,000,000 through an offering of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at C$0.40 per Unit (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the completion of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: PM FSE: FIRA OTCQB: PMMCF) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement to settle outstanding indebtedness to an arm's length service provider in the aggregate amount of $63,000, of which will be settled through the issuance of an aggregate of 364,954 common shares of the Company

ABOUT Pampa Metals

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Option Agreement signed with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker ") that was previously announced on June 12 2023.  The Company has issued 150,000 shares in accordance with the terms of the agreement and the shares are subject to the statutory four-month plus one-day hold period.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

For details about the agreement, please see the news release dated June 12, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It now has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/22/c8425.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 23, 2023 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

  • A 73 m wide interval of massive sulphide zinc-lead mineralization has been intersected at Boundary Zone and is open along-strike and at depth, validating the feeder zone target, with plans for step-out holes in the interpreted direction towards the feeder.
  • All three of the first drillholes at Boundary Zone have hit zinc-lead mineralization.
  • Results indicate that the Boundary West and Boundary Main zones may be connected parts of a single mineralized system.
  • The second of five drill rigs is now at site and has started drilling at the Tom deposit.
  • Drilling will target step-out holes at Tom, Jason, and Boundary Zone.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide an update of its 2023 exploration program. The first three drillholes have tested an area between the Boundary Main and Boundary West zones and have intersected significant zinc-lead mineralization. The Company is currently completing a 1,900 m Phase 1 drill program and plans to continue with an additional 14,000 m or more of drilling across multiple step-outs and targets in 2023.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the terms of a proposed "best efforts" private placement offering of up to 7,500,000 common shares of the Company (each, a " FT Share ") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and the Taxation Act (Québec) at a price of $0.40 per FT Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $3,000,000 (exclusive of the Agents' Option (as defined herein)) (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce, further to its press releases dated March 22, 2023 and March 23, 2023 that it has entered into definitive option agreements (the "Agreements") to acquire the Ohm and Volt 1 lithium properties located in Quebec. The Agreements each have a closing date of June 28, 2023

Peter Hawley, President, CEO comments, "Once the Northern Quebec fire restrictions are lifted the Company's field teams will begin a first pass, mapping, prosecting and sampling on the OHM and Volt 1 and 2 Properties to set the ground work for a more comprehensive exploration program to concentrate on the areas and lithium bearing pegmatites outlined in Phase One."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

