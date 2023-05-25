Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR ")
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on February 26, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening of May 26, 2023 , the shares of Integra Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining."

Post – Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which


68,777,531 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company.

Trading Symbol:

ITR   ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:

45826T509 (new)


Adjustment –  Warrants

As a result of the Consolidation of the Company's common shares, the Exchange confirms that the warrants (MPM.WT) currently listed on TSX Venture Exchange have been subject to adjustment (the "Adjustment").

As a result of the Adjustment, the exercise price of the warrants (MPM.WT) is deemed to be increased such that: (a) the exercise price in respect of outstanding warrants will be increased from CDN$0.55 to CDN$1.375 , and (b) every 1 warrant held by a holder will be exercisable to acquire 0.092 common share.

________________________________________

RAGING RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RRCC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 19, 2023 , effective at the open of market, May 26, 2023 , shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2023 , the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 8, 2023 , has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 26, 2023 , trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________________________

23/05/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST , May 24, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

8,713,334 Flow-Through (FT) shares


4,154,320 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

Purchase Price:

$0.12 per FT share


$0.10 per NFT share

Warrants:

12,867,654 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,867,654 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.16 for a two-year period for 8,713,334 warrants


$0.15 for a two-year period for 4,154,320 warrants

Number of Placees:

27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

180,000 FT shares and 220,000 NFT shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$74,060

N/A

747,600


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 28, 2023 , May 19, 2023 , and May 23, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 18, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

2,420,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$2.48 per share

Number of Placees:

2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

25,000


The Company issued a news release on May 17 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of an additional 0.5% royalty interest on the Loki Diamond Project (the "Additional Royalty") to Umgeni Holdings International Limited ("Umgeni") pursuant to a second amended and restated royalty agreement dated March 3, 2023 (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Umgeni acquired the Additional Royalty by making a cash payment of $374,000 . Umgeni is controlled by Christopher Jennings , an insider of the Company. The Company may issue 1,000,000 shares to Umgeni upon the first public announcement of the discovery of a new kimberlite within the Property. The Company may issue 5,000,000 shares to Umgemi upon the first public announcement of a mineral resource, in any category, with respect to any kimberlite within the Property. The Company may repurchase the Additional Royalty by making a single payment of $5,000,000 to Umgeni at any time prior to 24 months after the first royalty payment is due and payable to Umgeni.

No finder's fee was payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2023 and May 18, 2023 .

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the LLC Membership Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 26, 2023 , among the Company, OpenMoves Acquistion, Inc., the Company's subsidiary incorporated under the laws of the State of New York (the "Subsidiary") and arm's length parties, whereby the Company acquired, through the Subsidiary, 100% of the issued and outstanding stock in OpenMoves LLC, a limited liability company formed under the laws of the State of New York (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for the following consideration:

  1. US$4,000,000 cash payment on closing. This cash payment was financed through the issuance of US$4,000,000 principal amount promissory note to an arm's length third party, which bears an interest rate at 10% per annum starting six (6) months following the funding date, can be prepaid at any time, but otherwise matures on June 30, 2025 (the "Promissory Note");
  2. issuance of up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company;
  3. issuance of up to US$2,500,000 principal amount convertible debenture, which bears an interest rate at 7% per annum, convertible at any time at the holder's option into the Company's common shares at US$0.78 per common share and matures on May 31, 2025 (the "Debenture").

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 26, 2023 .

________________________________________

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 08, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

11,846,150 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.52 per common share

Warrants:

5,923,075 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,923,075 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.72 until May 16, 2026

Number of Placees:

36 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

45,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Broker's Fee:                            Beacon Securities Limited - $184,637.94 in cash and 355,384 broker warrants

Paradigm Capital Inc. - $184,637.94 in cash and 355,385 broker warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.52 until May 16, 2026 .

The Company issued a news release on May 16, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

22,535,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share

Warrants:

11,267,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,267,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:

126 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

4

650,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$240,957.50

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

15,598,571 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.035 per share

Warrants:

15,598,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,598,571 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.07 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:

16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

750,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$2,450.00

N/A

70,000 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .07 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 16 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 04, 2023 :

Number of Units:

12,500,000 Units

Purchase Price:

$0.06 per Unit

Warrant:

6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares

Warrant Purchase Price:

$ 0.08 for One year from the date of issuance

Number of Placee:

35  Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement:

Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:

4

2

1,500,000

500,000





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$  23,898.4

N/A

356,640


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.08 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 26, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION ("SDCU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 2, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

7,716,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share

Warrants:

7,716,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,716,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a three-year period, subject to acceleration

Number of Placees:

10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

1,200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$5,800

N/A

116,000


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on March 22, 2023 , May 17, 2023 and May 23, 2023 , confirming closing the private placement.

________________________________________

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a letter agreement dated March 9, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company purchased the mineral rights and interests in the Upper Red Lake property located in Northern Ontario (the "Property"). Pursuant to the Agreement, as consideration for the Property, the Company granted the Vendor a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Property. In addition, the Company will also pay the Vendor 20% of any future consideration received by the Company from a third party in consideration for any interest in, or otherwise in relation to, the Property under any arrangement agreed to or announced by the Company on or before March 31, 2024 .

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated March 10, 2023 and April 21, 2023 .

CORPORATION MINIÈRE VAL-D'OR (« VZZ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 mai 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une lettre d'entente datée du 9 mars 2023 (la « convention ») , entre la Corporation minière Val-d'Or (la « Société » ) et une partie ayant un lien de dépendance (le « Vendeur » ), en vertu de laquelle la Société a acheté les droits miniers et les intérêts dans la propriété Upper Red Lake située dans le nord de l' Ontario (la « Propriété » ). Conformément à l'entente, en contrepartie de la propriété, la société a accordé au Vendeur une redevance de 1 % sur le rendement net de fonderie de la propriété. En outre, la Société versera au Vendeur 20 % de toute contrepartie future reçue par la Société de la part d'un tiers en échange d'un intérêt dans la Propriété, ou autrement en relation avec celle-ci, en vertu de tout accord convenu ou annoncé par la Société au plus tard le 31 mars 2024.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 10 mars 2023 et 21 avril 2023.

________________________________________

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2021 :

Number of Shares:

1,000,000 units

Purchase Price:

$0.36 per unit

Warrants:

1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.5625 for a three year period

Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


Finder's Warrants Terms:           N/A

The Exchange acknowledges that this Private Placement is in accordance with the sixth tranche of a drawdown equity line of credit. The Company issued a news release on May 19 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/24/c6481.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

West High YieldWHY:CATSXV:WHYCritical Metals Investing
WHY:CA
The Conversation (0)
West High Yield

West High Yield


Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a sixth tranche closing (the "Sixth Tranche") under the drawdown equity financing facility (the "Facility") with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina"), an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC. Terms of the Facility were set forth in the Company's news release dated December 14, 2021.

Under the closing of the Sixth Tranche, the Company issued 1,000,000 units (the "Units") to Alumina at a price of CAD$0.36 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$360,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share" and collectively the "Shares") and one (1) Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). The subscription price of the Units is based on an allowable discounted closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as reflected in the Form 4A filed with the TSXV by the Company on May 18, 2023. Each Warrant in the Sixth Tranche is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of CAD$0.5625 for 36 months from the date of closing. The closing of the Sixth Tranche is subject to the final approval of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Sixth Tranche are subject to the statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from their issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Announces B.C. Ministry of Mines Accepts Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine Permit Submission and Provides Terms of Reference for Final Technical Review

West High Yield Announces B.C. Ministry of Mines Accepts Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine Permit Submission and Provides Terms of Reference for Final Technical Review

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the next milestone achieved for obtaining its industrial mining permit (the "Permit") for the Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia.

RRIM Permit - Final Technical Review

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Provides a Corporate Update

West High Yield Provides a Corporate Update

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company")  is pleased to provide an update on the status of its mining permit progress for the Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometres southwest of Rossland, British Columbia ("Record Ridge" or the "Project") and on the status of its nearby Midnight Gold drilling program (the "Midnight Gold Drilling Program").

Record Ridge Mining Permit

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3332 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3332 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

Visit West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) at Booth #3332 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Marketing Consulting Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Marketing Consulting Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Equity.Guru Media Inc. ("EG") to initiate and provide marketing and consulting services pursuant to a Marketing Consulting Agreement (the "Agreement") in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For the provision of service rendered by EG under the Agreement, the Company will pay EG a fee equal to CAD$13,333 per month. The Agreement will be in effect for a period of three (3) months (the "Initial Term"), and the Company has the ability to extend the Initial Term at its sole option for further six (6) or twelve (12) month extensions thereafter. If the Company doesn't exercise its option to extend the Agreement after expiration of the Initial Term, the Agreement terminates.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at exploring the potential of a feasibility study for a rare earth separation plant in Namibia with two other Namibian rare earth operators.

Addressing the global bottleneck in rare earth element (REE) separation, E-Tech recognizes the need for a de-risked supply chain for these strategic critical raw materials. While various separation technologies are available, the establishment of separation facilities requires substantial upfront capital investment, a reliable supply of raw materials, and a critical mass to ensure viable operation. Consequently, E-Tech Resources, alongside two other advanced rare earth project developers in Namibia, is exploring the option of conducting a feasibility study for a potential separation plant in Namibia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the "SEAL Awards", which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership, has presented Aclara with the Sustainable Innovation Award at their 2023 Business Sustainability Awards. This award recognizes innovations that represent game-changing ideas that bring the world to a more sustainable future

Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are glad to be recognized with a second sustainability award in less than 12 months, as it reflects the efforts that Aclara has been carrying out in order to become the most sustainable source of Heavy Rare Earths for clean technologies. We have recently filed our Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Penco Module, which reflects our commitment with the Penco community to develop a project with world class environmental attributes. We have a clean and simple process around our unique ionic clays deposit that allows us to extract its valuable Rare Earths sustainably. We will not use any explosives, crushing or milling. Our water consumption will be very low, as we recirculate up to 95% back into the process, and the remaining 5% will solely come from a recycled water source. Our main reagent is fertilizer, which will be recirculated with an efficiency close to 99%. And most importantly, we will not generate any liquid or solid waste, thus not requiring a tailings dam. Furthermore, our product is 100% free of radioactivity. Finally, we commit to revegetate all extraction areas with native species, seeking to preserve and rehabilitate natural forests. We believe that being able to produce clean Rare Earths is our main competitive advantage. At Aclara, we are moved by creating environmental wealth in everything we do."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") of Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto Ontario.  Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 3, 2023 (the " Circular "), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 116,084,228 votes, representing 71.12%.  Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors, the appointment of the auditor and the approval of certain amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the " LTIP "), the full text of which is set out in Appendix A of the Circular. The voting results are detailed below:

1.  Election of Directors

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

Eduardo Hochschild


104,811,204


95.36


4,518,489


4.13


Ramon Barua


105,349,211


96.36


3,980,482


3.64


Paul Adams


109,249,590


99.93


80,103


0.07


Ignacio Bustamante


105,338,725


96.35


3,990,968


3.65


Catharine Farrow


109,302,025


99.97


27,668


0.03


Maria Recart


109,308,742


99.98


20,951


0.02


Sanjay Sarma


109,245,388


99.92


84,305


0.08


Nicolás Hochschild


105,271,591


96.29


4,058,102


3.71



2.  Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

EY Servicios Profesionales de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA


116,016,538


99.94


67,690


0.06


3.  Approval of Amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Approval of LTIP Amendments


Votes FOR


%


Votes AGAINST


%



102,105,423


93.39


7,224,270


6.61


The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile . Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the " Penco Module "), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/03/c4609.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Submits New EIA for the Penco Module

Aclara Submits New EIA for the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the submission today of a new Environmental Impact Assessment (the "New EIA") for the Penco Module project (the "Project") to the Environmental Service Assessment (the "SEA") in Concepción, Chile. The New EIA includes significant improvements compared to the previously withdrawn Environmental Impact Assessment (the "Original EIA") in respect of both the technical aspects and social impacts of the Project on the local community. This event represents a major milestone for the Company's overall strategy and objectives including targeting to put the Project into production in early 2026

Ramón Barúa, Aclara's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "A bit more than year ago we decided to withdraw the Original EIA to resolve certain technical aspects in relation to surrounding flora and fauna. Today we feel proud, not only because we have addressed these technical aspects through a rigorous scientific investigation, but because the New EIA now includes world class environmental attributes that enhance the value proposition of the new Project. In doing so, we have strengthened our relationship with the host community by demonstrating that we want to co-develop the Project, that we have listened to their concerns and that we are now presenting a new Project that is stronger and better in all aspects. Notably, we have changed our water source - we will now solely use a recycled water source - thus ensuring the protection of all natural creeks present in the area. In addition, we have committed to revegetate more than 200 hectares with native species and to donate them to a foundation that we have created for the future use and benefit of our neighbouring communities. This in an area which has been already environmentally impacted by the local garbage dump and the operations of the local forestry industry, and with the proposed changes will result in a net positive contribution to the local ecology. We also plan to build a reproduction centre of Pudus, a local deer, for its protection and conservation. We have also committed to build a recreational park for Penco, thus providing a space highly requested by the local community. Most importantly, the Project is expected to generate more than two thousand direct and indirect jobs in connection with or as a result of the Project. We are committing to prioritize workers from Penco and the Biobio region to fill these new jobs. All these commitments are additions to a Project that is already characterized by its unique environmental features: it will not use explosives, nor crushing or milling in the extraction process; it will recycle water with 95% efficiency; it will use a fertilizer as its main reagent and will recycle it with 99% efficiency. The Project won´t produce solid or liquid residues and will thus not require a tailings storage facility; and it will not generate radioactive waste. At Aclara, we are committed to ensuring that we can produce rare earths while emphasizing a minimal environmental footprint and, as we move forward, we will seek to reassure relevant authorities in Chile of oursustainable and environmentally responsible approach to designing and operating a modern mining facility."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

269 Samples Now Pending Assaying at SGS Labs in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.  (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has completed its previously announced onsite due diligence program at The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

