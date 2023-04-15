Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Base MetalsInvesting News

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the by the Ontario and Quebec Securities Commissions on April 13, 2023 , against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier     Company

Failure to File

Period Ending (Y/M/D)

NHP

2      Lumiera Health Inc.

Annual Financial Statements

2022/11/30



MD&A and Certification of Annual Filings

2022/11/30


Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 avril 2023
Société TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 13 avril 2023 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole       Groupe

Société

Défaut de déposer

Période se terminant (A/M/J)

(« NHP »)          2

Lumiera Santé  Inc.

États financiers annuels

2022/11/30



Rapport de gestion et attestations annuelles

2022/11/30


Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

________________________________________

5D ACQUISITION CORP. ("FIVD.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 12, 2023 , effective at the open of market, April 18, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on March 24, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis.  The name of the Company and the symbol of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening April 18, 2023 , the common shares of Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited   shares with no par value of which


9,669,950   shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

NIL   shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

HAWK                          ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:

42016R401 (new)

________________________________________

NAVCO PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("NAV ")
[formerly BMGB Capital Corp. ("BMGB.P ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of BMGB Capital Corp. (the "Company") (to be renamed NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Inc.) described in its filing statement dated November 28, 2022 (the "Filing Statement").  As a result, effective at the opening on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , the trading symbol for the Company will change from BMGB.P to NAV and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer".  The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of all of the shares of NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Limited ("NAVCO")

Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated as of January 18, 2021 among the Company, NAVCO and NAVCO shareholders, as amended, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of NAVCO in consideration of the issuance of 21,340,000 common shares of the Company to the security holders of NAVCO.

NAVCO manufactures and researches nano-technology products and materials using Computerized Nano-meter Algorithms ("CAN"). These products have applications in the medical, textile, chemical and additive industries. NAVCO's products are tailored to defend against microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and genetic manipulation tools such as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats. NAVCO has three main product lines, namely, an aerosol spray, a cream and nano BioActive-Silver.

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction the Company issued 340,000 common shares to an arm's length finder as a finder's fee.

For further information, see the Filing Statement which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

14,070,441 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share



Warrants:

14,070,441 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,070,441 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

150,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


3. Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on March 2, 2023 and the Certificate of Name Change dated April 11, 2023 , the Company has changed its name from BMGB Capital Corp. to NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Inc.  There is no consolidation of share capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , the common shares of NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of BMGB Capital Corp. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Life Sciences' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited  shares with no par value of which


40,350,441 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

2,000,000  shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement


9,605,943  shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

NAV (new)

CUSIP Number:

63942R109 (new)


4. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

________________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Amalgamation, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Circa Enterprises Inc. (the "Company") on April 10, 2023 , the Company has amalgamated (the "Amalgamation") with 2023 Sicame Amalco Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sicame Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sicame"), under the Business Corporation Act ( Alberta ). The Amalgamation was completed pursuant to the terms of an amalgamation agreement ("Agreement") dated March 8, 2023 between the Company, Subco and Sicame whereby shareholders of the Company (other than dissenting shareholders) received $2.1176 for every one (1) common share of the Company held in exchange for the cancellation of all of the Company's common shares. Sicame has provided a base purchase price of approximately $26,500,000 , subject to adjustments including for repayment of outstanding indebtedness and settlement amounts payable for outstanding stock options, for the total consideration of the transaction.

Concurrent with the Amalgamation and as per the terms of an asset purchase agreement dated March 8, 2023 between the Company and Guardian Telecom Ltd. ("Guardian"), the Company has also disposed of its telecom business for a purchase price of $3,300,000 in cash payment provided by Guardian.

Delist

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company as a result of the Amalgamation.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 8, 2023 and April 14, 2023 and the management information circular of the Company which is available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.035
Payable Date: May 15, 2023
Record Date: April 28, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: April 27 , 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, April 28, 2023 , and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_________________________________________

23/04/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AD4 CAPITAL CORP. ("ADJ.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:27 p.m. PST, April 13, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("AUN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:52 a.m. PST, April 14, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:40 a.m. PST, April 14, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KAPA GOLD INC. ("KAPA ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition pursuant to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 13, 2023 between the Company and the optionor (the "Optionor").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mastodon nickel project located in British Columbia. By way of consideration, the Company will pay to the Optionor $25,000 in cash, and issue to the Optionor an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share. In addition, the Company must pay to the Optionor cash equal to 10% of all incurred exploration expenditures up to a maximum aggregated amount of $975,000 , and incur a minimum of $150,000 in exploration expenditures before the first anniversary of the Agreement being in effect.

Upon the filing of a feasibility report, the Company will make a milestone payment to the Optionor. The milestone payment may be 1,000,000 shares or $1,000,000 in cash, at the Company's discretion.

The Company has granted a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") to the Optionor and a 1.5% NSR to an arm's length third party. The Company has the right to purchase 0.50% of each or either NSR at any time upon payment of $1,000,000 in cash to the applicable royalty holder. The Company has the further right to purchase an additional 0.50% of each or either NSR upon payment of $1,500,000 in cash to the applicable royalty holder.

An advance royalty of $25,000 per year shall be payable to each royalty holder commencing annually after the seventh anniversary of the Agreement being in effect.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 21, 2023 , March 6, 2023 , and April 13, 2023 .

________________________________________

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2023 and February 28, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

2,300,000  shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

2,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a five-year period



Number of Placees:

16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

4

225,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

NA

NA

NA

.
The Company issued a news release on April 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture:

$2,000,000 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price:

Convertible into common shares at $0.30 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Original Maturity Date:

May 31, 2023



Amended Maturity Date:

July 20, 2024



Interest Rate:

10% per annum


This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 17, 2021 , as amended effective July 18, 2022 and further amended effective November 2, 2022 .

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 20, 2021 , August 16, 2021 , July 17, 2022 , October 31, 2022 , and April 6, 2023 .

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,549,627 shares and to settle outstanding debt for $ 437,615 at a deemed price of $ 0 .2824 per share in consideration of certain services provided by a former employee of the Company pursuant to an employment agreement and subsequent settlement agreement.

Number of Creditors:                  3 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 02, 2023 . The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023 and March 10, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

75,700,499 units



Purchase Price:

$0.015 per unit



Warrants:

75,700,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 75,700,499 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a five year period



Number of Placees:

50 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms:           N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 6, 2023 :

Convertible Note:

$180,000 in Principal Amount of secured guarantee convertible notes ("Notes")



Conversion Price:

Convertible into units consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") at an escalating conversion price of $0.05 of principal per Note in year one, $0.10 in year two, and $0.15 in year three.



Maturity date:

3 years from the date of issuance.



Warrants

Each Warrant shall have a term of 3 years from the date of issuance of the Notes, and shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an escalating exercise price of $0.05 per Share in year one, $0.13 in year two, and $0.18 in year three.



Interest rate:

8% per annum, payable quarterly.



Number of Placees:

2 placees.


Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

Finder's Fees:                           None.

The Company issued a news release on April 13 , 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

US CRITICAL METALS CORP. ("USCM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 27, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

7,140,100 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price:

$0.35 per Unit.



Warrants:

7,140,100 Warrants to purchase 7,140,100 Shares.



Warrant Price:

$0.55 exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.



Acceleration Right Provision:

If, after four months and one day from closing, the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $1.00 per Share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is at least 30 days following the date of notice to the Warrant holders.



Number of Placees:

34 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=      Y /


Name

Pro Group= P

Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[4 Existing Insiders]

Y

242,800

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[4 Pro Group Members]

P

205,600

Broker's Fee:

Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$145,613.05

85,714

351,709

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

NIL

NIL

17,240

Haywood Securities Inc.

NIL

NIL

11,424

iA Private Wealth Inc.

NIL

NIL

35,750

Broker Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.35 per Share.

The Company issued a news release on April 11 , 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

VOYAGER METALS INC. ("VONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 7, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

31,024,294 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.1523 per common share



Number of Placees:

3 placees


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

471,110


Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .1523 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 15, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

Xander Resources Inc. ("XND ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated March 16, 2023 , TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,210,198 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.035 per Share to settle severance payments for an aggregate amount of $77,357 :

Number of Creditors:                 2 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party /
Pro Group Participation:

Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

2

$77,357

$0.035

2,210,198


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the severance payment is complete.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CLEAR GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("CFA.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, April 14, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c6612.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Xander ResourcesTSXV:XNDBase Metals Investing
XND:CA
The Conversation (0)
Xander Resources (TSXV:XND)

Xander Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Completes Shares for Debt Transactions

Xander Resources Completes Shares for Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed two shares for debt settlements that were previously announced on March 16, 2023 (the " Shares for Debt Settlements "), after being granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The outstanding debt was owed to consultants of the Company as part of their severance packages

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Completes Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Completes Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 20, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Arranges Shares for Debt Transactions

Xander Resources Arranges Shares for Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements to settle $77,357 of indebtedness by the issuance of 2,210,198 common shares of the Company at $0.035 per share. The outstanding debt was owed to two former officers andor directors of the Company as part of their severance packages. The settlements are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares to be issued pursuant to the settlements will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions. The shares to be issued have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Early Warning Press Release

Early Warning Press Release

ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) announces that it has sold 5,663,000 common shares of Xander Resources Inc. (" Xander ") ( TSXV: XND ) on March 6, 2023, which has resulted in Aberdeen's ownership being reduced by 4.8% to less than 10% of the outstanding Xander common shares and Aberdeen ceasing to be an insider of Xander.

The Company reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Commences Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project; Reviews Lithium Opportunities in the James Bay Region of Quebec

Xander Resources Commences Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project; Reviews Lithium Opportunities in the James Bay Region of Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 13, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has initiated the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$21.3 million strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials acquired 8,091,390 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million , resulting in Mitsubishi Materials owning approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis (following completion of the Rio Tinto subscription).

As previously announced, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") will subscribe for 878,809 Shares at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. The Rio Tinto subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing date for the Rio Tinto subscription . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c1714.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a permitting update related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver exploration program in Arizona.

On March 13, 2021, the United States Forest Service ("USFS") completed the 45-day objection period, which represented the final opportunity for public input into the permitting process for the Sunnyside project. Two objections were filed during the objection period and the USFS is currently working on providing detailed responses, which will be sent to the respective parties in due course. The USFS has informed the Company that it will utilize the 30-day extension to the 45-day objection response period. As such, the USFS currently forecasts completion of the objection response period on or before May 29, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Highlights

  • First four holes intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized dunite across a strike length of two kilometres

  • Near-surface mineralization - overburden less than five metres thick

  • Preliminary mineralogy samples from first two holes confirm:
    • mineralization dominated by awaruite, a recoverable nickel-iron alloy mineral
    • more than triple Crawford's content of brucite, which is highly reactive for carbon sequestration, in hole MID23-02

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces positive preliminary drill results from the first four holes on the Midlothian Property (the "Property" or "Midlothian"), located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Further to its press release dated March 23, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that due to demand it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (the "Offering"). The Company has increased the size of the Offering to up to 8,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $595,000. The upsized offering of Units is now expected to close on or about April 19, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units"), at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date") at an exercise price of $0.075.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Xander Resources Completes Shares for Debt Transactions

SILVER VIPER UPSIZES PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $3.3M

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. announces attendance at CESCO week in Santiago Chile and interest settlement transactions with holders of convertible debentures

SAP Labs India: A Pioneer in Transitioning to Electric Vehicles

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

SILVER VIPER UPSIZES PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $3.3M

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. announces attendance at CESCO week in Santiago Chile and interest settlement transactions with holders of convertible debentures

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Doug Casey Talks US$3,000 Gold, Glencore Chases Teck

Precious Metals Investing

MLK Gold Ltd. Provides Name Change Update

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Resources: Pure-play Lithium Project Helping to Grow North America’s Domestic Supply

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - MLK Gold Ltd.

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

×