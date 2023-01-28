TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU ")
[Formerly FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on January 23, 2023 , the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, January 31, 2023 , the common shares of F3 Uranium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Fission 3.0 Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
331,650,990 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
FUU ( Unchanged )
CUSIP Number:
30330R108 ( New )
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement - Correction, Notice of Distribution, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 25, 2023 , the bulletin should have read as follows:
The Plan of Arrangement has been approved by District Mines Ltd. ("District Mines") shareholders and received final approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on January 10, 2023 , and has resulted in shareholders of District Mines now holding common shares in the SubCo's: 1355379 B .C. Ltd., 1355381 B .C. Ltd., and 1355384 B .C. Ltd. each on a 1 for 1 basis.
Notice of Distribution
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Distribution per Common Share:
1 share each of 1355379 B.C. Ltd., 1355381 B.C. Ltd. and 1355384 B.C. Ltd. per issuer share held
Payable Date:
February 2, 2023
Record Date:
February 1, 2023
Due Bill Ex-Distribution Date:
February 3, 2023
Due Bill Trading Period:
January 31, 2023 to February 2, 2023
Resume Trading
Effective at market open on Wednesday February 8, 2023 , the Company's shares will resume trading.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 16, 2022 , January 10, 2023 , January 25, 2023 and January 27, 2023 .
________________________________________
OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 , the common shares of the Company will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.
Prior to the delisting, the common shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.
____________________________________
23/01/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective January 27, 2023 , the Company's Bought Deal Offering filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated January 13, 2023 , to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 25 , 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of Alberta, Ontario , New Brunswick , Newfoundland , and Labrador .
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on January 18, 2023 , for gross proceeds of $6,899,999.60 .
Offering:
13,269,230 common shares
Share Price:
$0.52 per share
Agents' Commission:
6% cash - $413,999.98
Greenshoe Option:
The Agent exercised the 15% over-allotment option in the amount of 1,730,769 shares in connection with this offering.
________________________________________
ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022 :
Number of Shares:
20,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.02 per share
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
10,998,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
10,752 shares
Purchase Price:
$9.30 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
The Company issued a news release on January 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:14 a.m. PST, Jan. 27, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Jan.27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 16, 2022 :
Number of Shares:
54,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Aggregate Insider Involvement [1 Placee]
Y
54,000,000
The Company issued a news release on January 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 2, 2022 :
Number of Shares:
4,288,439 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
4,288,439 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,288,439 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a period of 6 months
Number of Placees:
14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
760,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$8,119.30
N/A
N/A
The Company issued news releases on August 24, 2022, September 1, 2022 , and January 23, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
2,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Warrants:
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a period of five years
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 26, 2023 .
_______________________________________
OLIVE RESOURCE CAPITAL INC. ("OC ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.04 , in consideration of certain services provided by a former officer to the company pursuant to an employment and subsequent settlement agreement.
Number of Service Providers: 1
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Nil
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2023 . The Company shall issue another news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 02, 2022 :
Number of Shares:
12,536,538 Units
Purchase Price:
$0.14 per unit
Warrants:
12,536,538 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to purchase 12,536,538 common shares of the company.
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two-year period.
Number of Placees:
122 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
# of Placee (s)
# of Securities
Aggregate Existing Insider Group Involvement
5
571,426 Common Shares,
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
9
1,115,000 Common Shares,
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
Aggregate #
Aggregate Finder's Fees
$ 78,434.12
N/A
634,743
Finder's Warrants Terms:
Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $ 0.14 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases on December 22, 2022 , January 03, 2023 and January 17, 2023 , announcing the closing of each tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 2, 2022 , and November 18, 2022 :
Number of Shares:
4,000,000 Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two year period
Number of Shares:
3,455,000 Non Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
3,455,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,455,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
29 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
365,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
3
187,500
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$85,300
N/A
374,550
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .30 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on November 2, 2022 , and November 18, 2022 , confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2022 :
Number of Shares:
5,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.60 per common share
Warrants:
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.80 for a period of two years
Number of Placees:
24 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / Pro Group=P
Number of Shares
Aggregate Insider Involvement [4 Placees]
Y
230,666
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
300,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$28,368
N/A
47,280
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.60 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 01, 2022 :
Number of Shares:
1,100,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 550,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 until December 30, 2024
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 and January 23, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED ("TSD ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 23, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
2,500,941 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common share
Warrants:
2,500,941 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,941 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
USD$0.20 ($0.27) for a period of two years
Number of Placees:
16 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / Pro Group=P
Number of Shares
Aggregate Insider Involvement [1 Placee]
Y
100,000
The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2022 :
Number of Shares:
1,570,000 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant").
868,054 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per FT Unit and $0.42 per Unit.
Warrants:
785,000 FT Warrants to purchase 785,000 common shares
868,054 Warrants to purchase 868,054 common shares
Warrant Price:
FT Warrants exercisable at $0.70 per common share for an 18 month period
Warrants exercisable at $0.70 per common share for a two year period
Number of Placees:
12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$55,056
N/A
113,942
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant (non-transferable) entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.70 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 , January 18, 2023 and January 26 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
