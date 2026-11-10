TruSilver Metals Corp. Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TruSilver Metals Corp. Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Shares now available to European investors under the symbol "XJ10"

TruSilver Metals Corp. (TSXV: TAG) (FSE: XJ10) ("TruSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol "XJ10" (WKN: A42QTR), effective November 10, 2026. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "TAG", which remains the Company's primary listing.

The FSE listing gives investors in Germany and across the European Union a simpler, lower-cost way to buy and hold TruSilver shares in euros, during European trading hours, through their local banks and brokers. The listing comes two weeks after TruSilver began trading on the TSXV on October 27, 2026, and as the Company prepares to drill the Sturgis Target at its 100%-owned Sturgis-Walton Silver Project in Hants County, Nova Scotia.

"Europe has a deep, long-standing pool of investors who follow silver and junior exploration," said Michael Gross, President and Chief Executive Officer of TruSilver. "A Frankfurt listing lets them own TruSilver directly, in their own market and currency, as we head into our first drill program at Sturgis. We want shareholders on both sides of the Atlantic with us when the core comes out of the ground."

TruSilver will meet European investors in person at Resourcing Tomorrow, held December 1-3, 2026 at the Business Design Centre in London, where President and CEO Michael Gross will present the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project in the conference's Pitch Battle on December 1, 2026.

Listing details

  • Exchange: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
  • Symbol: XJ10
  • WKN: A42QTR
  • ISIN: CA89825B1013
  • First trading day: November 10, 2026

No new shares were issued and no funds were raised in connection with the FSE listing. The Company's issued and outstanding share capital is unchanged.

About TruSilver Metals Corp.

TruSilver Metals Corp. owns 100% of the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project in Nova Scotia, free of a net smelter return royalty (NSR), adjacent to the historic Walton Mine, where historical sources report mined ore head grades of 350-933 g/t silver (Ag).¹ Overlapping magnetic, gravity and audio-magnetotelluric anomalies define a priority exploration target that, together with historic drilling, downhole geophysics and 3D modelling, is guiding the Company's planned 2026/27 diamond drilling program to test for mineralization at depth. The initial drilling target has been defined and a drilling permit is in place. In late 2025, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. staked all open mineral claims in the Minas sub-basin, comprising 2,363 claims under 30 exploration licences, thereby surrounding the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project. Rio Tinto is not affiliated with TruSilver, and its activities are not indicative of mineralization on TruSilver's property.

TruSilver's team combines decades of exploration, mine-development and capital-markets experience, with individuals who hold or have held lead technical and board roles at IAMGOLD, Noranda-Falconbridge, Glencore, Sherritt International and Sibanye-Stillwater, as well as co-founding Tiger Gold. Team members contributed to the aggregated discovery or acquisition of over 31 million ounces of gold and led completion and initial ramp-up of a US$7 billion nickel project. The team brings strong knowledge of the Sturgis-Walton region, Nova Scotia's geology and regulatory environment, and deep expertise in applying modern exploration technologies, including artificial intelligence.

For more information and to sign up for news releases, visit www.TruSilverMetals.com. Follow TruSilver on LinkedIn (TruSilver Metals Corp.), X (@trusilvermetals) and YouTube (@trusilvermetalscorp).

¹ Historical information, as summarized in the technical report titled "Technical Report on The Sturgis-Walton Silver Project, Hants County, Nova Scotia, Canada for NI 43-101", dated and effective October 7, 2026, prepared by David Murray, P.Geo., of Resourceful Geoscience Solutions (the "Technical Report"), available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Source: Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources Mineral Inventory files (O'Reilly, 2007; Boyd and Cole, 1979). The silver grades are a range of historical head grades reported for ore mined at the Walton Mine, not a single verified average production grade. Neither the Technical Report's author nor TruSilver's Qualified Person has independently verified these historical production figures, and they should not be relied upon. The Walton Mine is not owned by TruSilver, and mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on TruSilver's property. No mineral resource or reserve has been estimated on the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project.

Qualified Person

Matt Rees, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Rees is a director of the Company and is not independent.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael Gross"

Michael Gross
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
TruSilver Metals Corp.

For further information, please contact:
Michael Gross, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-200-7342
Email: invest@trusilvermetals.com

Investor Relations:
Jonathan L. Robinson, CFA, Partner
Oak Hill Financial Inc.
2 Bloor Street West, Suite 2900, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3E2
Telephone: 416-669-1001
Email: jrobinson@oakhillfinancial.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about the trading of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; the expected benefits of the listing, including access for European investors; the Company's participation in Resourcing Tomorrow; and the Company's planned 2026/27 drill program at the Sturgis Target. Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the FSE listing will remain in effect and that drilling contractors, personnel and permits will be available as planned. Actual results may differ materially because of, among other things, trading volume and liquidity on the FSE, market conditions, changes to conference schedules, exploration results, geological uncertainty, drilling or permitting delays, metal prices, the availability of financing, and the other risks described in the Filing Statement. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is provided as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323319

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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