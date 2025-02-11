Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Middleburg, Florida

New Clay County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, February 14 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Middleburg, Florida .

Trulieve Middleburg, located at 1539 Blanding Boulevard, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, February 14 , beginning at 9 a.m. , featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

"We are committed to providing value, delivering quality, and helping our customers enhance their lives through cannabis," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We are proud to expand access in Clay County and look forward to serving patients and caregivers at this new location."

Trulieve Middleburg, located at 1539 Blanding Boulevard, will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays , offering walk-in and express pickup service.

The new dispensary will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Across Florida , Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-middleburg-florida-302372942.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/11/c7265.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call on February 27, 2025

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

0313762

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

0313762

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Call

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF . For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact  
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-results-conference-call-on-february-27-2025-302368139.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/05/c7953.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call on February 27, 2025

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

0313762

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

0313762

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Call

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF . For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact  
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-results-conference-call-on-february-27-2025-302368139.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/05/c7953.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaves, US flag.

Cannabis Round-Up: Banking Reform and Rescheduling De-Prioritized as Trump Takes Office

As a new year began, the cannabis industry saw a range of impactful events in January.

Legal obstacles continued to impede progress on a once-promising attempt to reschedule cannabis in the US, and President Donald Trump's leadership choices for key agencies are diminishing hopes it can be accomplished.

Meanwhile, cannabis banking reform won't be discussed at Wednesday's (February 5) meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy, and Congress seems in no rush to address it.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Palm Coast, Florida

New Flagler County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, January 31 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Palm Coast, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Palm Coast, Florida

New Flagler County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, January 31 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Palm Coast, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Relocation of Affiliated Dispensary to Lancaster, Pennsylvania

New location to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting and pop-up event Friday, January 31 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical marijuana company in the U.S., today announced the relocation of a Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary to Lancaster, Pennsylvania .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Related News

Gold Investing

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

Lithium Investing

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

gold investing

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

resource investing

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Gold Investing

Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio

Precious Metals Investing

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Battery Metals Investing

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

×