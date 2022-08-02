Market NewsInvesting News

Grand opening on August 2 in downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row neighborhood

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona . Located at 1007 N. 7th St., the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. 10 p.m. seven days a week. This is the first cannabis dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix .

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

On Friday, August 5 , Trulieve Founder and CEO Kim Rivers and Trulieve President, formerly Harvest Founder and CEO, Steve White will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 am . Customers are invited to join the celebration which includes an onsite DJ, food trucks, special discounts, and partner giveaways. After 6 pm , the celebration will continue with the First Friday Art Walk . Trulieve is a proud sponsor of the event which welcomes residents, visitors, vendors, artists, and musicians to enjoy downtown Phoenix and its eclectic mix of bars, restaurants, food trucks, galleries and other art-related venues.

"We are thrilled to open our first Trulieve dispensary in this vibrant area of downtown Phoenix ," said Rivers . "We look forward to serving the community with our high quality products and customer centric approach to cannabis."

The new location will offer a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve brands such as Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, loveli, Modern Flower, Muse, and Roll One. Customers can also choose from a broad assortment of products from partner brands including Alien Labs, Connected, and El Blunto.

"I am particularly excited to see Trulieve bring its world class approach to delivering exceptional customer experiences to the Arizona market" said White. "Medical patients and adult use consumers can benefit from the collective experience of Harvest and Trulieve, two long time operators and pioneers in the industry."

Trulieve entered the Arizona market in October 2021 through the acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation, Arizona's largest cannabis retailer. Over the course of the next year, existing Harvest locations will be rebranded to Trulieve. Harvest and Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are located in Avondale , Casa Grande , Chandler , Cottonwood , Glendale , Guadalupe , Lake Havasu, Mesa , Peoria , Phoenix , Scottsdale , Tempe, and Tucson .

For more information on store activations and locations in Arizona , please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on August 10, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

passcode: 6100603

International: 1-412-317-6061

passcode: 6100603

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/eNPDleGz6oj

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

