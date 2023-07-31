Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

Market NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Kissimmee, Florida

New dispensary delivers on brand promise of product quality and variety with convenient locations

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the relocation of a medical dispensary in Kissimmee, Fla. located at 2647 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. The dispensary will be open 9AM 8:30PM Monday through Saturday and 11AM 8PM on Sunday .

"Trulieve is committed to offering our Florida patients a broad selection of convenient locations and top-quality products to choose from, while also providing for best-in-class customer service," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "This new location delivers on that commitment and we will continue to seek new opportunities to better serve this community."

Trulieve invites the Kissimmee community to join in celebrating this new dispensary on Friday, August 4 with partner giveaways, music, food trucks, specials discounts and more, starting at 9 AM . Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida -based location.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers also have access to beloved brands such as Alien Labs, Bhang, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, Old Hippie Stash, O.Pen, Seed Junky and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Teresa Coulter , VancoreJones Communications
+1 (407) 808-6139
TCoulter@vancorejones.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opening-relocated-medical-marijuana-dispensary-in-kissimmee-florida-301888870.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/31/c8298.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Quarterly Activities Report: Record Revenues for Melodiol

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following report on progress for the three month period ended 30 June 2023 (the ‘quarter’), which is accompanied by the Company’s Appendix 4C. All financial results are in Australian dollars (unless otherwise stated) and unaudited.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaves with mastercard

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Mastercard Bans Cannabis Debit Card Transactions

Payments company Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is putting a firm end to any US debit card transactions involving cannabis.

Meanwhile, this week in Canada another cannabis producer issued less-than-glowing financial results, adding to the list of losses faced by the domestic industry. Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Sanford, Florida

Company announces grand opening and patient education sessions

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the grand opening of a new medical dispensary in Sanford, Fla. at 4740 W SR-46. The doors will open on Saturday, July 22 with hours of 9 AM 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM 8 PM on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Ryan Blust as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Ryan Blust the Company's Vice President, Finance, as its interim Chief Financial Officer and the departure of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons, each effective July 20, 2023 . The Company has also retained the services of an executive recruitment firm to commence a search for a new chief financial officer.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Mr. Blust has over 18 years of accounting and finance experience. He joined Trulieve in September 2018 , and has previously served as interim CFO for the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Blust served as the Controller at Vector Solutions, a software company. Mr. Blust also served as CFO for Honeycomb Company of America, an aerospace manufacturer, and as Assistant Controller for Marinemax, a retail boat company. He began his career in public accounting in 2004, serving with both Cherry Bekaert as well as Bobbitt, Pittinger & Company.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-appointment-of-ryan-blust-as-interim-chief-financial-officer-301882739.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/21/c9230.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CytoSorbents Appoints Alexander D'Amico as Chief Financial Officer

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, announced the appointment of Alexander D'Amico as Chief Financial Officer, to begin employment on August 7, 2023.

Mr. D'Amico brings over 20 years of broad finance, SEC reporting, merger and acquisition, fundraising, and accounting experience to CytoSorbents. Most recently, Mr. D'Amico was the Chief Financial Officer of Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (CSE: TRUL; OTCQX: TCNNF), an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., overseeing more than 7,600 employees, including more than 250 finance, accounting, shared service, human resource and investor relations professionals. Through strategic organic growth and eleven separate acquisitions with a transaction value totaling $2.5 billion, including the largest industry transaction in the U.S., Mr. D'Amico helped to engineer a rapid expansion of annual revenue from $250M to more than $1.2 billion, leveraging more than 4 million square feet of cultivation and processing space, and 180 retail stores across 12 states. Mr. D'Amico financed this growth through a series of equity and debt financings, totaling approximately $650 million, and drove the consolidation and integration of these acquisitions, navigating through complex state regulatory environments, and achieved cost savings and gross margins of 55% last year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Trailbreaker Resources Adds Intrusion Related Sheldon Property Located in the Tombstone Gold Belt - Yukon

Noble Acquires Option Properties

Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Adds Intrusion Related Sheldon Property Located in the Tombstone Gold Belt - Yukon

Base Metals Investing

Noble Acquires Option Properties

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities Report For Period Ending 30 June 2023

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

True North Copper Commences Qld Copper Sulphate Production Under Exclusive Offtake Agreement

×