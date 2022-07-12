Market NewsInvesting News

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hollywood, Florida . Located at 2908 Hollywood Blvd., the Hollywood dispensary opens at 9am on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 with ongoing regular hours of 9am - 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am - 8pm on Sunday .

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida -based location.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis to more patients in Florida and build strong relationships in the Hollywood community," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We are driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care in a safe and comfortable environment."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opening-new-medical-marijuana-dispensary-in-hollywood-fl-301584255.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/12/c6278.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports and Entertainment


Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf's Select Brand Announces Launch of "The Farmer's Select" Program

Ongoing Series of Product Collaborations With California's Craft Farmers Reflects Company's Commitment to Partnerships with Legacy Growers and Diverse Operators

Limited-Release Select Elite Live Partnership With Delighted Farms is Select's Second Collaboration

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Announces Date of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avicanna Announces Date of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders will be held virtually on August 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM (Toronto Time) (the " Meeting ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Apopka, FL Medical Marijuana Dispensary

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Apopka, Florida . Located at 2121 W Orange Blossom Trail, the Apopka dispensary opens at 9am on Saturday, July 9, 2022 with ongoing regular hours of 9am - 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am - 8pm on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Columbia Care Announces Approval of Business Combination with Cresco Labs at Special Meeting of Shareholders

Overwhelming Columbia Care shareholder support with 98.5% of votes cast in favor of the business combination

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced that at the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") held today, July 8, 2022, the proposed business combination with Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs") was approved.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CORRECTION: Trulieve Announces Registration Statement Filing

This press release corrects a prior version published on July 7, 2022 to update the timing for effectiveness of the registration statement. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced that it filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the Registration Statement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 7, 2022 to register a base shelf prospectus and to register for resale select subordinate voting shares of the Company. The Registration Statement is expected to become effective upon its acceptance by the SEC.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The Company became eligible to file the S-3 registration statement following one year of reporting under the previously filed registration statement and associated amendments on Form S-1. The S-3 filing provides a shelf registration which may provide the Company with additional flexibility in its future financing opportunities. The specific terms of any securities to be offered pursuant to the base prospectus will be specified in a prospectus supplement. The resale prospectus covers the resale registration by Selling Shareholders of up to 72,288,199 subordinate voting shares. Selling Shareholders may offer, sell or distribute all or a portion of their Subordinate Voting Shares publicly or through private transactions at prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. However, the registration of the securities covered by the Registration Statement does not necessarily indicate that the Company and/or Selling Shareholders will offer or sell any Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with such registration or within any specific timeframe.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the registration of shares to which this communication relates. You should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and any applicable offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the Company and any participant in any applicable offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free 1-844-878-5438.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correction--trulieve-announces-registration-statement-filing-301582947.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/08/c7003.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Registration Statement Filing

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it publicly filed an automatically effective registration statement on Form S-3 (the Registration Statement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 7, 2022 to register a base shelf prospectus and to register for resale select Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The Company became eligible to file the S-3 registration statement following one year of reporting under the previously filed registration statement and associated amendments on Form S-1. The S-3 filing provides a shelf registration which may provide the Company with additional flexibility in its future financing opportunities. The specific terms of any securities to be offered pursuant to the base prospectus will be specified in a prospectus supplement. The resale prospectus covers the resale registration by Selling Shareholders of up to 72,288,199 subordinate voting shares. Selling Shareholders may offer, sell or distribute all or a portion of their Subordinate Voting Shares publicly or through private transactions at prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. However, the registration of the securities covered by the Registration Statement does not necessarily indicate that the Company and/or Selling Shareholders will offer or sell any Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with such registration or within any specific timeframe.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-registration-statement-filing-301582682.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/07/c7557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×