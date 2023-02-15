Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Market NewsInvesting News

Trulieve is First Cannabis Company to Launch Advertising Campaigns on Twitter

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today became the first multi-state operator in the cannabis industry to launch advertising campaigns on Twitter. This follows a policy change made by the global social media platform today that now allows cannabis companies to advertise.

"Trulieve is very excited and encouraged by Twitter's decision to update its policies and allow cannabis companies to advertise across the platform," said Gina Collins , Trulieve's Chief Marketing Officer. "Having a global social media platform recognize our industry is another step forward in the normalization of cannabis in the U.S. We proudly launched a multi-state advertising campaign today to become the first company in the cannabis industry on Twitter. As state-by-state cannabis regulations inform how operators can participate in the advertising space, we expect to follow in other legally approved states."

Trulieve Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers said on Twitter : "On behalf of #Trulieve and the entire #CannabisIndustry THANK YOU to @elonmusk for this historic #PolicyChange & partnership. The opportunity to advertise on #Twitter means reaching more individuals & raising more awareness of the benefits of #cannabis. Onward!"

For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-is-first-cannabis-company-to-launch-advertising-campaigns-on-twitter-301748176.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c9892.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)
extractX-logo

extractX


Keep reading...Show less

Acreage Announces Filing of Proxy Statement Related to U.S. Strategic Arrangement with Canopy Growth and Canopy USA

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage" or the "Company") (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it: (i) obtained an interim order (the " Interim Order ") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the " Court ") dated January 18, 2023, as varied on February 13, 2023, in connection with its proposed arrangement (the " Floating Share Arrangement ") involving Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy ") (TSX: WEED, NASDAQ: CGC) and Canopy USA, LLC (" Canopy ‎USA "), ‎ to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia); and (ii) filed its proxy statement and management information circular (collectively, the " Circular ") and related materials (the " Meeting Materials ") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") in respect of the special meeting of holders (the " Floating Shareholders ") of Acreage's Class D subordinate voting shares (the " Floating Shares ") to be held on March 15, 2023‎ (the " Meeting ") to approve the Floating Share Arrangement and matters related thereto.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Management Reorganization

Josh Rosen promoted to role of Interim Chief Executive Officer –

– Company Founder, Dr. Kyle Kingsley, to assume role of Executive Chairman –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend Appoints Jeroen De Beijer as Chief People and Culture Officer

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Jeroen De Beijer as Chief People and Culture Officer, effective immediately. De Beijer brings more than 20 years of experience in global human resources and people management operations.

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

De Beijer will manage TerrAscend's overall People team and strategy helping the Company scale all elements of its People organization, including culture, organizational design, talent acquisition, employee experience, operational efficiency and more.

Most recently, DeBeijer worked as Vice President, Human Resources for Operations at Refresco, the world largest independent bottling company. In this role DeBeijer oversaw all Human Resources activities for Refresco North America's manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada . DeBeijer transitioned into this role from his previous role in Refresco at their corporate head office in the Netherlands where he oversaw several international Human Resources projects and supported Refresco's Executive Board. Prior to his role at Refresco, DeBeijer owned his own consulting business focusing on Human Resources projects at large companies in the manufacturing and services industry. He also worked in leadership roles for Delta Lloyd , a large insurance company in the Netherlands , CapGemini Consulting and Nationale - Nederlanden, a large European Insurance company. DeBeijer began his Human Resources career as a consultant at Hay Group (now Korn/Ferry).

"I'm excited to be joining the TerrAscend Team and looking forward to leveraging my experience as a human resources professional to support the Company's growth while improving organizational effectiveness," said Mr. De Beijer. "TerrAscend has been undergoing an impressive period of expansion, and I look forward to working with TerrAscend's leaders and Human Resources team to establish TerrAscend as an employer of choice in the Cannabis industry."

Ziad Ghanem , President and Chief Operating Officer of TerrAscend, added, "Our incredible team has always been a principal factor in our success, so we're thrilled to provide them with added support by welcoming Jeroen aboard."

Born in the Netherlands , DeBeijer received a master's degree in corporate and employment law from Utrecht University in the Netherlands .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/14/c1671.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vireo Health of Minnesota Appoints Amber Shimpa as Chief Executive Officer

Cross-organizational leader assumes new role following eight-year track record with Company –

– Founder Dr. Kyle Kingsley will maintain leadership position focused on key organizational priorities –

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

High Grade Epithermal Gold Intersected At Meseta

Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Related News

Resource Investing

PDAC 2023: Here's What You Need to Know

Lithium Investing

Livent Expects Higher Lithium Sales Volumes, Pricing in 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Drills 56.5 m of 6.34% Zinc and 36.4 g/t Silver Including 11.6 m of 10.9% Zinc and 43.5 g/t Silver

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

rare earth investing

Unlocking Australia’s Next Rare Earths Discovery

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×