CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Market NewsInvesting News

Trulieve Held Fireside Chat with Civil Rights Leader Ambassador Andrew Young in Honor of Black History Month

Young shared stories, insight and advice to the next generation of community leaders

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., celebrated Black History Month by hosting a fireside chat with Civil Rights Leader Ambassador Andrew Young . "The Work Continues" panel was an opportunity for Ambassador Young to share stories from his time with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. insight into making a difference and advice to encourage the next generation of community leaders.

Held on Monday, Feb. 27 in Atlanta at the Shular Institute Connector restaurant at Microsoft, Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers introduced Ambassador Young and Trulieve's "Cultivating Community" Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Social Impact team members that participated in the conversation. These panelists included Trulieve National Executive Director of DEI and Social Impact John Calloway and Trulieve Georgia DEI Director and NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey.

"How ya gonna give up on being you? There is some purpose for every person on earth," Ambassador Young said to the crowd regarding equality and the continued fight for civil rights. "You should never give up on doing what is right; which is why at 90 years old, I encourage everyone to 'keep fighting the good fight.'"

Ambassador Young shared personal stories about the Civil Rights movement and the panelists engaged in discussions about building a roadmap for the work still needed to foster true acceptance and equality.

"Trulieve is honored to have hosted this fireside chat with Ambassador Young," said Rivers. "The panelists offered numerous lessons that all of us can utilize to make an immediate impact in our daily lives and as an organization to continue the work beyond Black History Month."

Trulieve is committed to investing in the communities where it operates, and its Supplier Diversity Program provides opportunities for diverse businesses. The Company also has a long-standing track record of supporting numerous DEI initiatives along with its extensive network of community partners nationwide.

For more information about Trulieve and its DEI efforts, please visit www.Trulieve.com .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-held-fireside-chat-with-civil-rights-leader-ambassador-andrew-young-in-honor-of-black-history-month-301758714.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c6938.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Green Thumb Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb," or the "Company") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend To Host Fourth Quarter and full year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full year periods ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 the same day after market close.

TerrAscend Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



Date:

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

RapidConnect URL:

https://bit.ly/3iS4NpX

Webcast:

Click Here

Dial-in Number:

1-888-664-6392

Conference ID:

95181103

Replay:

416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541




Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, March 30, 2023

Replay Entry Code: 181103#

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c3007.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Reaches 60 Nationwide Dispensaries with the Opening of Two Florida Stores

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced its nationwide retail footprint hit 60 operating Sunnyside dispensaries through the opening of its newest stores in West Palm Beach and Winter Park, Florida. These new stores expand Cresco's Florida retail footprint to 25 dispensaries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005645/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Consolidated net revenue increased 23% in Full Year 2022 compared to Full Year 2021 ; on a constant currency basis consolidated net revenue increased 28% in Full Year 2022 compared to Full Year 2021

Net revenue in Israel increased 128% in Full Year 2022 compared to Full Year 2021 ; on a constant currency basis net revenue in Israel increased 137% in Full Year 2022 compared to Full Year 2021

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend and The Hoffman Centers Partner to Offer Free Expungement Services in New Jersey

The Hoffman Centers' THCSponge Program has lead to the expungement of 44 marijuana-related convictions to date

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with The Hoffman Centers, P.C. ("Hoffman"), a New Jersey law firm, to offer free cannabis-related expungement services, which will be sponsored by The Apothecarium.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs and Columbia Care Mutually Extend Acquisition Closing Timeline

Cresco Labs to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company "), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced it has mutually agreed with Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (" Columbia Care " and together with Cresco Labs, the " Companies ") to extend the outside date to complete the proposed acquisition by Cresco of Columbia Care from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023. The extension will allow the Companies additional time to finalize divestiture agreements and obtain the regulatory approvals required to close. The agreement amending the outside date in the definitive arrangement agreement between the Companies announced in March of 2022 will be filed under Cresco's profile on www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Victory Finalizes Drilling Program Agreement for Its Smokey Lithium, Nevada Property

E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

Related News

Gold Investing

Maria Smirnova: Gold Outlook Strong in 2023, Silver Swing Factor to Watch

Battery Metals Investing

Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Battery Metals Investing

Approbation du projet de raccordement et de déplacement de la ligne de transport d'electricité d'Hydro-Québec pour alimenter le projet de lithium-tantalum Rose

Precious Metals Investing

Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics & Expands Land Position at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

×