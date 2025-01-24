Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve Announces Relocation of Affiliated Dispensary to Lancaster, Pennsylvania

New location to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting and pop-up event Friday, January 31 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical marijuana company in the U.S., today announced the relocation of a Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary to Lancaster, Pennsylvania .

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The new Lancaster location at 1603 Manheim Pike #1651 will host a grand opening celebration starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 31 , with a ribbon cutting, partner giveaways, special discounts and more.

"This location gives our patients a new, improved space where they can access Trulieve's elite customer experience," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We look forward to continuing to build relationships in Lancaster ."

Additional Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania communities include Camp Hill , Coatesville , Cranberry Township , Harrisburg , Johnstown , King of Prussia , Limerick , Philadelphia , Philadelphia Charter City, Philadelphia Washington Square, Pittsburgh , Pittsburgh North Shore, Reading (on Lancaster ), Reading (on 5th St. Hwy), Scranton , Washington, Whitehall , York and Zelienople .

Trulieve Lancaster will be open 9 a.m. 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. 6 p.m. on Sundays . For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, visit Trulieve.com , follow us on Instagram at trulieve_pa or connect with Trulieve PA on Facebook.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated medical marijuana company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to medical marijuana, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-relocation-of-affiliated-dispensary-to-lancaster-pennsylvania-302359279.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/24/c8481.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Announces Relocation of Affiliated Dispensary to Lancaster, Pennsylvania

New location to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting and pop-up event Friday, January 31 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical marijuana company in the U.S., today announced the relocation of a Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary to Lancaster, Pennsylvania .

Hand holding cannabis leaf in front of Australia flag.

Australia Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends for 2025

Australia's burgeoning cannabis sector presents a range of investment opportunities in 2025.

Australia’s medicinal cannabis market is experiencing year-on-year growth of approximately 25 percent.

According to figures gathered by the Pennington Institute, the industry exceeds 100 tonnes annually and is valued between AUD500 and 700 million at the patient level.

Keep reading...Show less

