Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Market NewsInvesting News

Connected and AlienLabs products will be in Trulieve's Florida dispensaries beginning in December

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced their partnership with California -based Connected Cannabis and AlienLabs. As part of the announcement, Trulieve is the exclusive provider of Connected Branded products throughout Florida .

"Trulieve consistently seeks ways to introduce new products and better serve our patients," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Connected and AlienLabs represent a portfolio of top-shelf strains that have benefited medical patients in other states, and we're now excited to exclusively offer these products exclusively in Florida ."

AlienLabs is well-known for its flower strains with a focus on top-shelf, exotic, indoor cannabis. As one of the first California cannabis brands, AlienLabs has established a reputation for pushing quality to new heights in cannabis and takes pride in creating new, unique strains with a menu where each strain is distinct. Two strains, Xeno and Kryptochronic, will be available at select Trulieve Florida locations beginning Dec. 15 .

Connected Cannabis offers high-quality cannabis by developing different cultivation techniques to create the strains they are now best known for in the California market. Three strains, El Jefe, Gelonade, and Nightshade, will be available at select Trulieve Florida locations beginning Dec. 20 .

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

More information on Connected can be found at connectedcannabisco.com or on Instagram @connected.california . Learn more about AlienLabs at alienlabs.org or on Instagram @alienlabs .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-exclusive-partnership-in-florida-with-connected-cannabis--alienlabs-301703630.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c7866.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
cannabis plant

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2022

Cannabis stocks have faced difficulties in 2022 as the sector continues to shift constantly.

The industry is on a restructuring path in Canada, with some operators shoring up losses, while in the US there is significant potential for political progress. Aside from that, the cannabis universe is being affected by macroeconomic forces that are impacting the health of the stock market and creating a dry spell in terms of capital raises.

With the year coming to a close, here the Investing News Network recounts the performance of some of the largest cannabis stocks. This year-end list was put together based on the top-weighted pure cannabis stocks included in the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) as of December 6, 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands "The Farmer's Select" Program In Partnership with Autumn Brands

Limited-Release Select Elite Live Collaboration Continues Company's Ongoing Series of Product Partnerships With Craft Farmers and Diverse Operators in California

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that its third "The Farmer's Select" product collaboration is now available across California in partnership with Autumn Brands a woman-and-family-owned farm nestled on the coast of Santa Barbara County .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced the appointments of four executive leadership positions and one new board member. The leadership promotions include Anthony Georgiadis to President, Matt Faulkner to Chief Financial Officer, and Bret Kravitz to General Counsel and Secretary, as well as the appointments of Rachel Albert to Chief Administrative Officer and Dawn Wilson Barnes to the Company's board of directors. These appointments will be effective January 1, 2023.

"These changes reflect the natural evolution of high-performing team members to positions of greater responsibility and demonstrate our conviction in the strength of our leadership," said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "I am especially pleased to recognize the pivotal role that Anthony Georgiadis has played over the last seven years. He continues to be an outstanding partner in leading the business, an excellent problem-solver, and a material value creator for shareholders. His deep understanding of the operations and financials, along with his proven leadership ability to empower the team to drive results, make him exceptionally suited for his new role of President. I am confident these moves set us up for long-term success as we progress in this ever-changing landscape."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hygrovest

HGV Investment Portfolio Report - November 2022

Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV" or the “Company”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.
Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis business with marijuana leaves and stock

Cannabis Market 2022 Year-End Review

Click here to read the previous cannabis market update.

There’s a lot of waiting around happening in the cannabis market right now — stakeholders are waiting for meaningful political reform in the US, they are waiting for consolidation and they are waiting for more financial stability.

After a year full of pressure thanks in large part to significant inflation and widespread economic difficulties caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cannabis stock story has taken a hit yet again.

While there have been victories that will impact the long-term future of the industry and perhaps eventually open the doors to more markets, it’s clear 2022 didn’t offer cannabis investors the prettiest picture.

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer, Christian Gonzalez-Ocasio . The Company intends to engage Mr. Gonzalez as a consultant for an interim period to help ensure a smooth transition with the Company's leadership team.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley , MD, commented, "We're very grateful for Christian's many contributions to the Company over the past three years. His leadership was instrumental in our transformation as we expanded manufacturing capabilities and grew our network of dispensaries. We thank Christian for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Gonzalez had been serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Company since November 2020 . He previously served as Executive Vice President of Operations, supporting manufacturing and retail initiatives, beginning in October 2019 . The Company does not plan to immediately seek a replacement for the Chief Operating Officer position. Responsibilities of the position will be filled by a mix of existing internal resources.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property developer, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites, and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods ® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information




Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Sam Gibbons

Amanda Hutcheson

Vice President, Investor Relations

S enior Manager, Communications

samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com

amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com

(612) 314-8995

(919) 815-1476

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-announces-departure-of-chief-operating-officer-301699558.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c7751.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

GL​1 Delivers Transformative 50.7 Mt Lithium Resource Base

A.I.S. Resources Reports Visible Gold at its Bright Project in Victoria, Australia

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

Copper Investing

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2023

Lithium Investing

Battery Metals Investment Needed, ESG Driving Decisions

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution CEO Confident of Impending Helium Discovery from NAH Drilling

Gold Investing

Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

×