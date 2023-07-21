Nano One Advances its Commercial LFP Plans at Québec Facility, Secures Six New Patents

Market NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Ryan Blust as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Ryan Blust the Company's Vice President, Finance, as its interim Chief Financial Officer and the departure of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons, each effective July 20, 2023 . The Company has also retained the services of an executive recruitment firm to commence a search for a new chief financial officer.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Mr. Blust has over 18 years of accounting and finance experience. He joined Trulieve in September 2018 , and has previously served as interim CFO for the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Blust served as the Controller at Vector Solutions, a software company. Mr. Blust also served as CFO for Honeycomb Company of America, an aerospace manufacturer, and as Assistant Controller for Marinemax, a retail boat company. He began his career in public accounting in 2004, serving with both Cherry Bekaert as well as Bobbitt, Pittinger & Company.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-appointment-of-ryan-blust-as-interim-chief-financial-officer-301882739.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/21/c9230.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CytoSorbents Appoints Alexander D'Amico as Chief Financial Officer

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, announced the appointment of Alexander D'Amico as Chief Financial Officer, to begin employment on August 7, 2023.

Mr. D'Amico brings over 20 years of broad finance, SEC reporting, merger and acquisition, fundraising, and accounting experience to CytoSorbents. Most recently, Mr. D'Amico was the Chief Financial Officer of Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (CSE: TRUL; OTCQX: TCNNF), an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., overseeing more than 7,600 employees, including more than 250 finance, accounting, shared service, human resource and investor relations professionals. Through strategic organic growth and eleven separate acquisitions with a transaction value totaling $2.5 billion, including the largest industry transaction in the U.S., Mr. D'Amico helped to engineer a rapid expansion of annual revenue from $250M to more than $1.2 billion, leveraging more than 4 million square feet of cultivation and processing space, and 180 retail stores across 12 states. Mr. D'Amico financed this growth through a series of equity and debt financings, totaling approximately $650 million, and drove the consolidation and integration of these acquisitions, navigating through complex state regulatory environments, and achieved cost savings and gross margins of 55% last year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Melodiol Delivers Strong Start To Q3 Cy2023 With $1.6M In New Revenue And Confirmed POs

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that as of 17 July 2023 it has delivered $1.6m in new revenue and confirmed POs during Q3 CY2023, which has laid a solid foundation for the Company to continue its current growth trajectory.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on August 9, 2023

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Tim Mullany , and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

Passcode:

7518560

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

7518560

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/RkxPrgez0bW

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-second-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-on-august-9-2023-301876197.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/13/c5761.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Melodiol Delivers Record Revenue Quarter With Group Sales Up 105%

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following trading update for its group operations in the June quarter, where the Company reported a material acceleration in group revenues.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Pooler, GA

Access to medical cannabis now available at four dispensaries in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of Trulieve's fourth medical cannabis dispensary in the state.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

Aboriginal Heritage Survey Dates Confirmed Over Key Drilling Prospects

Investor Presentation - Noosa: Lithium – Rare Earths - Copper Critical Minerals

30 June 23 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Related News

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

Resource Investing

Aboriginal Heritage Survey Dates Confirmed Over Key Drilling Prospects

Resource Investing

Investor Presentation - Noosa: Lithium – Rare Earths - Copper Critical Minerals

Gold Investing

30 June 23 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Copper Investing

Investor Presentation

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Update

Gold Investing

Gold Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

×