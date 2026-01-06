Truepic Welcomes Kerry Whorton Cooper to its Board of Advisors

Truepic Welcomes Kerry Whorton Cooper to its Board of Advisors

Truepic, the enterprise leader of Visual Risk Intelligence in the AI era, announced the addition of Kerry Whorton Cooper to its industry Board of Advisors. Cooper brings over two decades of executive leadership and board experience, scaling complex consumer, eCommerce, retail, and energy businesses. Her career centers on building trust and navigating operational risk from growth-stage technology startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Cooper joins as Truepic's technology and risk management platform is being increasingly adopted to counter retail, recall, and warranty fraud. She will serve on Truepic's Board of Advisors alongside leaders in security, technology, business, and risk management, supporting the company's work to help enterprises mitigate visual risk as synthetic media and AI-driven fraud accelerate across the global economy.

Cooper currently serves on the boards of several prominent technology, finance, and consumer innovation organizations. She is the board chair at PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), board chair at Mozilla Corporation, and lead independent director of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), an AI lending platform. Additionally, she is a venture advisor for Acrew Capital and works as an executive mentor and board member with the ExCo Group, supporting C-suite leaders.

"Retailers and manufacturers face unprecedented pressure as AI-driven fraud accelerates, and few leaders understand those challenges as deeply as Kerry," said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic. "Her expertise will be instrumental as we deploy Truepic's image and data authenticity technology to help the retail and manufacturing sectors prevent visual fraud, reduce risk, and operate with greater certainty in the AI era."

"Companies are facing a surge in visual fraud that directly impacts margins, safety, and customer trust," said Cooper. "Truepic's technology brings rigor and verification to moments that have traditionally relied on assumptions. I'm thrilled to join the Board of Advisors and help scale solutions that translate AI innovation into real operational protection."

Previously, Cooper has held executive roles as President and COO at Rothy's, CEO at Choose Energy, COO and CMO at ModCloth, CMO and Vice President of Global eCommerce at Walmart.com, and SVP of Retail and Planning at Levi Strauss. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Truepic
Truepic is the leading provider of Visual Risk Intelligence, helping enterprises verify reality in the AI era. Its flagship platform, Truepic Vision, provides a multi-layered approach that authenticates images and data to prevent fraud, reduce risk, and protect business operations. Vision features the Truepic Risk Network, the first visual risk shared intelligence system for alerting suspicious activity across the financial sector. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and recognized by TIME, Fast Company, and Inc. for its innovation, Truepic enables organizations to safeguard trust while driving growth. Learn more at truepic.com.

Truepic Press Contact
Jules Cassano
press@truepic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79309d3a-0668-40a6-a26f-e5de180b0f5b


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Upstart HoldingsUPSTNGS:UPSTFintech Investing
UPST
The Conversation (0)
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Closing of $50 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Related News

Battery Metals Outlook: World Edition

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Closing of $50 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

resource investing

Policy Uncertainty Is Driving Mining Capital Out of Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero