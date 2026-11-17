Integration streamlines payment management by linking event deposits in Tripleseat with Lightspeed ePOS.
- Tripleseat, the leading event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, today announced a new integration partnership with Lightspeed, the ePOS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. Through the integration, payment type and amount details for deposits paid through Tripleseat are automatically sent to Lightspeed ePOS, eliminating the need for staff to manually reconcile deposit payments across the two systems.
"We understand that time is the most precious commodity our customers have, and so we are continuously looking for ways to reduce the effort spent on manual tasks," said Michelle Fischer, CEO of Tripleseat. "Our partnership with Lightspeed is another step toward simplifying the operational side of events so teams can spend more time focused on their guests and less time on administrative work."
"Strong partnerships should make day-to-day operations easier for hospitality teams. By connecting Lightspeed with Tripleseat, we're helping operators simplify event payment workflows, reduce manual work and give their teams more time to focus on taking care of their guests," said Paddy Mellors, Senior Director, Global Partnerships at Lightspeed.
For operators like Kricket Group, the integration represents an exciting opportunity to simplify operations and support future growth across its London restaurants.
"We're excited about the opportunities to simplify operations for our teams. No more manually entering event depositsmeans time back, fewer errors and much simpler billing on the day. Most importantly, it will allow our team to focus on our guests rather than the paperwork," said Amelia Soro, Director of Marketing at Kricket Group. "It's a great example of why we value our partnership with Tripleseat and Lightspeed."
To learn more about how Tripleseat and Lightspeed help hospitality operators manage events and streamline payment processes, visit www.tripleseat.com and www.lightspeedhq.co.uk
About Tripleseat
Tripleseat is the leading Event Management Software for venues, built for hospitality by hospitality. Trusted by over 20,000 venues, Tripleseat brings every lead, booking, and detail into one clear view, helping event teams spend less time chasing updates and more time delivering the moments that matter. Learn more at www.tripleseat.com.
Tripleseat Media Contact
tripleseatpr@icrinc.com
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed is the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf, and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.
With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.
Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com/uk
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Lightspeed Media Contact
media@lightspeedhq.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripleseat-and-lightspeed-partner-to-simplify-event-payments-for-hospitality-operators-302940112.html
SOURCE Tripleseat