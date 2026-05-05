Triple Flag Declares Q2 2026 Dividend

Triple Flag Declares Q2 2026 Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the declaration of a cash dividend of US$0.0575 per common share to be paid on June 15, 2026, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag is a precious metals streaming and royalty company. We offer investors exposure to gold and silver from a total of 240 assets, consisting of 16 streams and 224 royalties, primarily from the Americas and Australia. These streams and royalties are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 34 producing mines and 206 development and exploration stage projects and other assets. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TFPM".

Investor Relations:
David Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 304-9770
Email: ir@tripleflagpm.com

Media:
Gordon Poole, Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 7730 567 938
Email: tripleflag@camarco.co.uk

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Triple Flag Precious MetalsTFPM:CCtsx:tfpmgold investing
TFPM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals

Keep Reading...
Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Price Staying Strong, Top Drivers I'm Watching Now

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, discusses gold's price activity since the Iran war began, saying its strength is a positive long-term signal. He also shares what factors he's watching most closely now. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
MetalSource Mining (CSE:MSM)

MetalSource Mining

Keep Reading...
Handshake image on block representing M&A activity.

Regis, Vault Ink US$7.7 Billion Merger to Create Australia's Third Top Gold Miner

Australian gold miner Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTCPL:RGRNF) has agreed to acquire Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU,OTCPL:REDLF) in an all-share transaction valuing the combined entity at US$7.7 billion.The deal will establish Australia’s third largest primary gold producer, merging two portfolios into a... Keep Reading...
Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

THISTLE RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TRCG) (the "Company" or "Thistle"), is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV).Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Precious Metals & Critical Minerals (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Announces Positive PEA for the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Reefton, New Zealand

RUA GOLD Announces Positive PEA for the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Reefton, New Zealand

Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its 100%-owned Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand. The PEA highlights the... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and coins as well as a sac of gold.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends

If you're interested in gold stocks, it's worth taking a look at the top ASX gold stocks that pay dividends.A dividend is a sum of money that is paid regularly by a company to a class of its shareholders out of its earnings. Dividends are often issued as cash payments, but can also be issued as... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cyanide Leach Returns Strong 88% Gold Solubility at Mt Solit

Bahia Metals Corp. to Participate in Brazil's SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium and Host Mangueiros Project Site Visit

Domestic Metals Closes Private Placement

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

Related News

base metals investing

Cyanide Leach Returns Strong 88% Gold Solubility at Mt Solit

silver investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Silver-mining Companies in 2026

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Corp. to Participate in Brazil's SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium and Host Mangueiros Project Site Visit

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Closes Private Placement

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange