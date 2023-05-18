$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 . All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 114,556,428 or 76.91% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares eligible to vote were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposal 2, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes according to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Setting the Number of Directors at Seven

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

77,541,191

99.46

418,416

0.54

Proposal 2: Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes

Withheld

Tony Giardini

78,199,541

99.55

352,855

0.45

James Gowans

78,196,709

99.55

355,687

0.45

William Hayden

78,198,714

99.55

353,682

0.45

William Hensley

78,192,689

99.54

359,707

0.46

Gregory Lang

77,990,586

99.28

561,810

0.72

Janice Stairs

77,971,750

99.26

580,646

0.74

Diana Walters

76,899,869

97.90

1,652,527

2.10

Proposal 3: Appointment of the Auditor

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

112,974,863

99.13

988,775

0.87

Proposal 4: Approval of a non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

74,524,254

95.59

2,979,648

3.82

455,702

0.58

Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ("EDGAR").

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska . On December 19, 2019 , South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-voting-results-from-the-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301828205.html

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/18/c7433.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trilogy MetalsTMQ:CATMQCopper Investing
TMQ:CA,TMQ
The Conversation (0)
TSX:TMQ

Trilogy Metals Reports High Grade Copper and Zinc from Drilling at its Arctic Deposit

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ – Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), formerly NovaCopper Inc., is pleased to announce drill results and provide a project update from its 2016 summer field program at the Arctic poly-metallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP) located in the Ambler mining district of Northwest Alaska. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

The majority of this year’s project budget of US$5.5 million was spent on a drilling program at the Arctic Project that included 3,058 meters of drilling for geotechnical, hydrological, waste rock characterization and metallurgical studies as well as further resource definition. In addition to the drilling program, a series of environmental studies were conducted over the UKMP. The LiDAR survey that was incomplete last year due to weather conditions was also completed during the summer. This site investigation work will form the basis for completing a future pre-feasibility study on the Arctic deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Trilogy Metals Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides a Corporate and Project Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 6, 2016 /CNW/ –  Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), formerly NovaCopper Inc., announces its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2016. Details of the Company’s financial results are contained in the unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company’s website at www.trilogymetals.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are inUnited States dollars unless otherwise stated.
Corporate and Project Update
Name Change
In September 2016, we changed our name to Trilogy Metals Inc. to better reflect our Company’s naturally diversified resource base. The Company’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”) are located in the Ambler mining district in northwest Alaska; a region known to host deposits rich in copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver. The Company controls the mineral rights to approximately 353,000 acres of land containing two known mineral belts, the Ambler Schist Belt and the Bornite Carbonate Sequence. The Ambler Schist Belt hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) type mineralization occurring as a series of high-grade polymetallic copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposits along the entire 100 kilometer (70 mile) long belt. The Bornite Carbonate Sequence hosts several copper replacement targets around the Aurora and Pardner Hill prospects, in addition to an established resource identified at Bornite. Mineralization at Bornite is open to further exploration. The shareholders had previously voted in favour of the change of the Company’s name to Trilogy at our annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2016.
Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects
In early August 2016, we wrapped up another successful season advancing the Arctic deposit towards pre-feasibility. The majority of the 2016 project budget of $5.5 million was spent completing a 3,058 metre drill program at the Arctic Project to support geotechnical, hydrological, waste rock characterization and metallurgical studies, as well as resource definition. Substantial field work was also completed to support the continuation of baseline environmental data collection. During the course of the field season, data collection was completed to support an aquatic survey, an avian and large mammal habitat survey, an archaeological survey and expansion of the wetlands delineation and surface quality work. The remaining thirty percent of the LiDAR survey (used to obtain high resolution topographic data) over the UKMP, initiated during the last field season, was completed. The site investigation work completed in 2016 will form the basis for the completion of studies this fall and a future pre-feasibility study on the Arctic deposit. Drill assay results are expected to be released during the fall of 2016.
Sale of Sunward and the Titiribi Project
On September 1, 2016, Trilogy closed the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sunward Investments Ltd. (“Sunward Investments”) to Brazil Resources Inc. (“BRI”) for consideration of 5,000,000 common shares of BRI, of which 2,500,000 common shares are subject to a six month holding period, and 1,000,000 BRI warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share of BRI for a period of two years from the closing date at an exercise price of Cdn$3.50 for total consideration valued at approximately$8.1 million.  Sunward Investments, through a subsidiary, owns 100% of the Titiribi gold-copper exploration project located approximately 70 kilometers southwest of the city of Medellin, in Antioquia Department, Colombia. Trilogy acquired Sunward Investments and the Titiribi project as part of its acquisition of Sunward Resources Ltd. (“Sunward”) in a business combination which closed on June 19, 2015.
The Company reclassified the net assets of Sunward Investments as an asset held for sale and its operations as a discontinued operation, retrospectively, in its third quarter financial statements. The Company expects to realize a gain on the sale of approximately$4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Connect with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Company News

Mining News: Enter Trilogy Metals

What does a name say about a company? Management of NovaCopper Inc. feels that its corporate moniker does not say enough about the diversity of metals present in the high-grade deposits encompassed by its Upper Kobuk Minerals Projects in the Ambler mining district of Northwest Alaska.
Arctic, the most advanced UKMP deposit, actually hosts more zinc than it does copper. And, while copper remains the dominant metal in terms of value, zinc supply shortages are closing the price gap between these two metals. Additionally, strong gold and silver prices have increased precious metals contributions to Arctic’s value this year.
“The Ambler district is more than just copper – it is copper; it’s zinc; (and) it’s precious metals,” NovaCopper President and CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse explained in a recent interview.
As such, when markets open in Toronto and New York Sept. 8, NovaCopper Inc. will be no more. In its place, Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), will grace the boards of the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE-MKT.
NovaCopper shares under the previous symbol, NCQ, will seamlessly transition to Trilogy Metals shares, requiring no action for current shareholders.
Transition to Trilogy
Spun out of Novagold Resources Ltd. in 2012 to continue the exploration of Arctic and Bornite, two of the highest grade un-mined copper deposits in the world, NovaCopper was a natural choice for the Ambler mining district focused exploration company.
In the months leading up to the formation of NovaCopper, Van Nieuwenhuyse, who was then president and CEO of Novagold, forged a partnership with NANA Regional Corp. that brought together a large package of Novagold-owned mining claims blanketing a 70-mile- (110 kilometer) long belt of high-grade copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposits with an adjacent package of NANA-owned lands known for hosting exceptionally high-grade copper.
The alliance provides the Inupiat-owned Alaska Native regional corporation with the opportunity to benefit from the exploration and eventual development of the world-class Arctic deposit and other similar volcanogenic massive sulfide prospects across the Ambler belt. In return, NovaCopper was given the opportunity to investigate Bornite, a copper-rich deposit situated about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southwest of Arctic, and explore other mineral prospects across a large highly prospective swath of NANA lands in the Upper Kobuk region.
Over the ensuing four years, the partnership and the mineral endowment found on the 353,000 acres of UKMP lands has grown.
Today, the Arctic and Bornite deposits together are believed to host roughly 8.4 billion pounds of copper; 2.6 billion lbs. of zinc; 610,000 oz. of gold; 45.3 million oz. of silver; as well as significant quantities of lead and cobalt.
It is the natural diversity this broad range of metals – especially the zinc and precious metals components of Arctic, the UKMP deposit nearest to a production decision – that prompted the transition to the new name of Trilogy Metals.
Arctic focus
Over the past two years, the rebranded company has focused its field work on gathering the last bits of information needed to complete a pre-feasibility study that will outline plans to develop an open pit mine at Arctic.
A roughly 3,000-meter drill program at Arctic was the biggest ticket item of this year’s field program.
Prior to a similar infill drill program completed last year, Arctic hosted 23.85 million metric tons of indicated resource averaging 3.26 percent (1.71 billion lbs.) copper, 4.45 percent (2.34 billion lbs.) zinc, 0.76 percent (400 million lbs.) lead, 0.71 grams per metric ton (550,000 oz.) gold, and 53.2 g/t (40.8 million oz.) silver.
This VMS deposit also contains an estimated 3.63 million metric tons of inferred resource averaging 3.22 percent (239 million lbs.) copper, 3.84 percent (285 million lbs.) zinc, 0.58 percent (43.2 million lbs.) lead and 0.59 g/t (60,000 oz.) gold.
“What is so spectacular about Arctic is it hosts really fantastic grades,” said Van Nieuwenhuyse.
Drilling over the past two seasons has focused on upgrading much of the inferred resources to the higher confidence measured and indicated categories; some pit expansion drilling; and holes targeted to collect pit slope stability, hydrology and metallurgical information.
Thanks in part to great weather at Arctic this year, the 2016 program came in under the US$5.5 million budgeted for the field work.
Trilogy Metals is expected to release results from this drilling and the other field work in October.
Advancing Ambler
When Trilogy Metals returns to the Ambler district in 2017, the company plans to complete the geotechnical work needed to further refine locations for a power plant, mill, waste rock pile, stockpiles and tailings facilities for the Arctic mine plan to be detailed in the prefeasibility study.
The renamed company also would like to resume drilling at Bornite, a copper-rich carbonate replacement deposit that is reminiscent of those found in the African Copper Belt of southern Africa and the Mt. Isa district of Queensland, Australia.
Using a 0.50 percent copper cutoff grade, Bornite now hosts an estimated 40.5 million metric tons of in-pit indicated resources averaging 1.02 percent (913 million pounds) copper; and 84.1 million metric tons of inferred resources averaging 0.95 percent (1.8 billion lbs.) copper.
Additionally, at a 1.50 percent copper cutoff grade, Bornite is estimated to contain 57.8 million metric tons of below-pit inferred resources averaging 2.89 percent (3.7 billion lbs.) copper.
While already world-class in terms of both size and grade, the various zones of Bornite are open to expansion in several directions. The most compelling area is a 1,000-meter-wide stretch of continuing high grades along the northern front.
Hole RC13-0220, the most northeasterly hole drilled at Bornite cut three very high-grade intervals from 877 to 923 meters (at a 2.0 percent cutoff): 5.9 meters of 6.66 percent copper; 9.9 meters of 2.48 percent copper; and 19.7 meters of 2.24 percent copper.
Hole RC13-0224, drilled about 800 meters west of hole 220, cut five high-grade intercepts from 579 meters to 755 meters along this northern front: 19.5 meters of 3.02 percent copper; 16.8 meters of 2.36 percent copper; 39.5 meters of 2.37 percent copper; 8.6 meters of 3.26 percent copper; and 6.5 meters of 7.7 percent copper.
Trilogy believes that continued expansion in this direction could put the grades and size of its Ambler deposits on par with Mount Isa, where more than 400 million metric tons of ore grading 2.12 percent copper has been mined over the past 75 years.
Financial footing
An innovative financing completed last year puts Trilogy Metals in a good position to finish the pre-feasibility work at Arctic and continue exploration at Bornite.
In mid-2015, the company closed the buyout of Sunward Resources Ltd., a fellow exploration company with roughly US$20 million in the bank but a market cap hovering around US$13 million.
In exchange for the cash and Sunward’s Titiribi gold-copper project in Columbia, NovaCopper issued 43.1 million shares to Sunward shareholders.
When Trilogy Metals lights up the boards of the TSX and NYSE-MKT exchanges, it will have nearly US$10 million of this cash remaining in its treasury.
Adding to this strong financial footing, the company cut a deal in mid-August to sell the Titiribi property to Brazil Resources Inc., an exploration company with a growing portfolio of gold and copper properties in South America and Alaska.
In exchange for the Columbia gold-copper property, Trilogy will hold 5 million Brazil Resources shares. With a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 per share, these shares are currently worth about C$13 million.
“While we believe the Titiribi property has excellent exploration potential and a strong local team, the sale allows NovaCopper (Trilogy) to focus on its high-grade copper, zinc and precious metals projects located in Northwest Alaska,” said Van Nieuwenhuyse.
Connect with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Hudbay and Copper Mountain Announce Filing of Joint Management Information Circular in Connection with Proposed Combination and Support from Largest Shareholders

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) and Copper Mountain Mining Corporation ("Copper Mountain") (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) are pleased to announce today that they have filed a joint management information circular dated May 15, 2023 and related meeting materials (the "Meeting Materials") in connection with their respective special meetings of shareholders (the "Meetings") scheduled to be held on June 13, 2023. The purpose of the Meetings is to seek approval for certain matters in connection with their previously announced transaction whereby Hudbay will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Copper Mountain, pursuant to a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
mountains

Stripping Ratios: What are They and Why are They Important? (Updated 2023)

A strip ratio, or stripping ratio, is an important measurement related to the open-pit mining process.

Put simply, it represents the amount of waste material, also known as overburden, that must be moved in order to extract a given amount of ore. That said, stripping ratios are not only about the volume of unwanted material present at a site; they also take into account the types of material that must be removed to reach the ore. After all, moving lightweight material like sand or dirt is simpler than moving hard rock.

Ore quality is another consideration in stripping ratios. That’s because if a deposit contains low-quality ore, more of it must be mined in order to achieve a return on investment.

Keep reading...Show less
Hot Chili CEO Christian Easterday

Hot Chili CEO Sees Chile as Next "Saudi Arabia for Electrification"

With current political events unfolding in Chile that could impact the country’s mining sector, Hot Chili (ASX:HCH,TSXV:HCH,OTCQX:HHLKF) CEO and Managing Director Christian Easterday is optimistic that the country’s government will remain committed to maintaining a stable mining industry.

“The world’s eyes are on Chile,” he said. “Chile sits in this very unique position that it is almost the Saudi Arabia of what is about to occur in the electrification of the world.” The country is the world’s top copper producer and the second largest producer of lithium.

Hot Chili is advancing its Costa Fuego copper project in Chile with an indicated resource of 2.8 million tonnes of copper and an inferred resource of 0.6 million tonnes of copper.

Keep reading...Show less
Strategic Energy Resources

Sale Of East Tennant Project

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (“SER” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with ASX-listed Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI; MDI or Middle Island) for the sale of SER’s East Tennant Project. The sale includes EL32109, EL32306, EL32307, EL32617, EL32760 and EL32809 which are located near to Middle Island’s existing exploration projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Power Minerals Limited

Power To Divest Santa Ines Copper-Gold Project For A$1.5M

Diversified minerals company Power Minerals Limited (ASX: PNN) (Power or the Company) is pleased to announce it has executed a binding sale and purchase agreement (Agreement) for the sale of its 100%-owned Santa Ines Copper-Gold Project in the Salta Province of Argentina (Santa Ines) for an all-cash consideration of A$1.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less
copper pipes with us money

Copper Rush? 2023 M&A Coming in Hot After Busy 2022

M&A activity in the mining sector remained strong last year overall, but copper deals took the top spot by value at US$14.24 billion, outpacing gold as all eyes turned to the red metal’s key role in the energy transition.

“In a reversal of a four-year trend, buyers spent more on base metals than on gold, with copper driving the difference — strong evidence of increased interest in the red metal due to its central role in the green energy transition and concern over dwindling reserves and supply,” a report from S&P Global Commodity Insights reads.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alma Gold: Developing Promising Gold Assets in West Africa and Canada

Altiplano Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property and Announces Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Alma Gold: Developing Promising Gold Assets in West Africa and Canada

Base Metals Investing

Romios Begins Field Work on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper and Scossa Gold Properties in Nevada, USA

Resource Investing

Altiplano Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property and Announces Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Fancamp Reports on Shining Tree Gold Property Exploration Program Joint Venture with Platinex

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Awarded $4.7M Australian Federal Government Grant

Resource Investing

7,503ppm TREO Identified At Redlings REE Project

×